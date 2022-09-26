For members
Exchange rate: What are your options if you live in France but have income in pounds?
Stories of the British pound's recent fall against both the dollar and the Euro have dominated the UK press, so what should you do if you live in France but have income - such as a pension, rental income or a salary - in pounds?
Published: 26 September 2022 13:01 CEST
The weakness of the pound causes major financial headaches for some Brits in France. Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP
Do you pay tax on cryptocurrency in France and if so, how much?
Cryptocurrency is big business in France but the rules on the taxation of income from the currency differ to other countries.
Published: 22 September 2022 09:32 CEST
