On the agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Monday

Stade de France meeting – France’s sports minister will hold a meeting with key players including UEFA officials, police and local authorities to try and unravel the causes of the chaos at the Stade de France on Saturday during the Champions League final.

Strike – Commuters in Reims should be aware disruption to the public transport system is likely because of strike action.

Macron in Brussels – Emmanuel Macron will be in Brussels for an extra meeting of the European Council on the subject of energy security for Europe.

Election campaigning – campaigning formally opens for the parliamentary elections, which are held in mid-June. Many politicians have been campaigning for weeks, but the official start of the campaign brings on rules such as equal airtime on TV and radio for candidates.

READ ALSO When are the parliamentary elections and why are they important?

Tuesday

Day of action – Unions have called a national day of action to denounce a “general malaise” within public sector services. In most areas this will involve demonstrations rather than strikes.

Taxes – Deadline day for filing tax returns in several départements. Here’s what you need to know if you’re late making your declaration.

Metro – In Paris, two new stations on the extended Ligne 12 in Paris, Aimé Césaire and Mairie d’Aubervilliers, are due to open on Tuesday.

Quit smoking – It’s the self-explanatory and WHO-backed World No Tobacco Day. France also has a mois sans tabac (stop smoking month) which is in November.

What’s up – Messaging service WhatsApp will no longer work on iPhones running iOS 10 or iOS 11, and on android phones with operating systems older than version 4.1 (Jelly Bean).

Wednesday

Elections – The deadline for French people living abroad to vote in the legislative elections online is 12 noon (Paris time) on Wednesday, June 1st. Internet voting is only authorised for French people living outside France, and only for legislative and consular elections.

Court date – The woman who was caught on camera attacking a firefighter in Paris during May 1st demonstrations is scheduled to appear in court.

Miss Tic. funeral – the public funeral will be held in Paris for the renowned street artist Miss Tic. who died earlier this month aged 66.

Thursday

Lyon festival – the Nuits de fourvière music festival begins in Lyon.

Friday

International football – France play Denmark in the opening match of the Nations League at Stade de France. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8.45pm.

Saturday

Voting – The first-round ballot in France’s legislative elections take place in French Polynesia and for French nationals living abroad who vote in embassies and consulates on the American continent.

Tennis – The women’s singles final at Roland Garros is scheduled to start at 3pm.

Sunday

Elections – The first-round ballot in France’s legislative elections for French nationals living abroad who vote in embassies and consulates outside the American continent.

Tennis – The men’s singles final at Roland Garros is scheduled to start at 3pm.

Rugby – The ProD2 final kicks off in Montpellier at 5.45pm, followed by all seven matches in the final round of the regular Top 14 season, which start simultaneously at 9.05pm.