TAX DECLARATION
Late fees, fines and charges: What you risk by missing French tax deadlines
The deadlines for the annual French tax declaration are upon us, but what are the penalties if you either miss the deadline or fail to file your return at all? We take a look at the sanctions.
Published: 24 May 2022 10:31 CEST
You risk financial penalties if you miss tax deadlines. Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP
TRAVEL NEWS
Covid rules: Travelling abroad from France this summer
There's been plenty written on travel rules for people coming to France - but what if you live in France and have plans for international travel over the coming months? We've got you covered.
Published: 23 May 2022 15:05 CEST
