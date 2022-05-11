Read news from:
Income tax declaration in France: The key dates you need to know

It's tax declaration season in France and some of the key dates have changed. Here's a reminder of the ones you need to know.

Published: 11 May 2022 13:24 CEST
The word "Impots" (Taxes) on top of euro banknotes in Lille on August 25, 2014. (Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP)

It is tax season in France, and pretty soon we will be approaching the deadline to file for your 2021 revenues. 

Filing by the post

For those who use the paper form and file their tax declarations via the post, the deadline, which was initially scheduled for May 19th, has been pushed back to May 31st, 2022 (at latest by 11:59pm).

This is due to the fact that some taxpayers received their 2021 tax return (pre-filled in paper format) significantly later than in previous years, an issue that concerns “a little less than 5 percent of users receiving these returns,” according to a press release by the French finance ministry. 

This should not change the dates for everyone though, as most taxpayers will file online.

READ MORE: The complete French tax calendar for 2022 – which taxes are due when?

Filing online

The deadlines for filing online déclarations have not changed. The date to declare your revenues remains based on the département you reside in. If you are a non-resident, the date is May 24th.

Tuesday, May 24th 2022 by 11:59pm: “Zone 1” (départements 1 through 19) 

Tuesday, May 31st 2022 by 11:59pm: “Zone 2” (départements 20 through 54). As mentioned previously, this is also the deadline for those filing by the post. 

Wednesday, June 8th by 11:59pm: “Zone 3” (départements 55 to 974/976)

Who has to fill one out?

Most people living in France – residents, second home owners, those working in France or employers of those working in France – need to fill out a déclaration de revenues. If you are wondering about whether you are exempted from declaring your revenues in France, here is a guide

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Who has to make a tax declaration in France in 2022?

For filling out your tax declaration, you will first and foremost need to have a numéro fiscale (tax number). The French government has recently created a guide to help foreigners with filling out their first French tax declaration, though you can always go straight to the official government tax website.

Nevertheless, if you are still struggling, you can always email the Tax4Business help desk service ([email protected]) which is run by the French government’s Public Finances Directorate (DGFiP). It is the primary point of contact for all tax related questions involving foreign nationals.

READ MORE: Ask the expert: How to fill out the 2022 French tax declaration

What should you include in your declaration?

You will need to include your salary income (which includes professional expenses, bonuses, etc), any additional income you earned on top of your salary, your pension income and/or social security payments, any income related to investment or real estate, and finally any unemployment benefits you received in the last year. If you’re worried about any bank accounts you have outside of France, here is what you need to know.

READ MORE: Reader question: Do I need to declare my non-French bank accounts?

You’ll also need to declare any changes of status – Did you get married or have a child? Did you change or lose your job? These are the types of changes you will need to note on the declaration form.

ECONOMY

The essential supermarket items that are getting more expensive in France

With inflation in France expected to reach 5.3 percent by the end of June, the prices of some of your everyday shopping items are expected to rise.

Published: 11 May 2022 13:15 CEST
The essential supermarket items that are getting more expensive in France

Coffee

Rising inflation in France, coupled with a season of bad harvests in South America, has made it so that the price of a cup of coffee will increase in the next few months in France.

Coffee groups have had to up their prices in order to meet the increased production costs after a year of bad weather (heavy La Nina rains) and rising inflation.

“We have increased the prices of our coffees by 10 to 15 percent. I had never experienced that! We have never increased our prices in five years, but there we had no choice,” Laurent Bouchet-Guillaume, a coffee roaster in Paris told BFMTV.

For those living in France, these changes will be most visible at the drinks machine. Over the next few months, it will cost an average of €0.05 more per coffee at the machine.

This is exacerbated because the primary ingredients used in coffee machines, specifically, are coffee, sugar, milk and chocolate, all of which have been strongly impacted by inflation. 

Pasta

The French love pasta, so much so that 93,659 tonnes of pasta were consumed in 2020 in France – that an average of about 9.1 kg of spaghetti, penne or other shells were consumed each per inhabitant. 

While it has remained stable in price for nearly 25 years, the price of a package of pasta has soared in less than two years. In the last year alone, pasta prices have significantly increased, by at least 43.73 percent in one year. 

This rise is particularly due to the price of wheat, which has risen from €230 per tonne to €650. In concrete terms, this means that French households are now paying about €0.40 more for a kilo of pasta, or €0.10 for a 250g package.

Other products

Frozen meat prices have risen 11.3 percent in the last 12 months, while the oils are also up around 10 percent, running around €5 per litre on the grocery store shelves at the moment. 

You might have to consider using a bit less mustard on your hotdogs this summer too, as this condiment also made the list of the top five consumer products whose price has increased the most between April 2021 and 2022 (a total of 9 percent). 

Oils are also up 10%, with a litre around €5 on the shelf at the moment. For flour, the increase has been approximately 10.9 percent, and it is expected to continue rising. Thankfully, however, some boulangeries, like those that belong to the Ange chain, have opted to keep their baguettes priced at €1 despite rising costs. 

Overall, price increases have impacted the majority of products at the supermarket, according to Emily Mayer to Dossier Familial

For French Economy Minister, Bruno Le Maire, “the worst is yet to come,” amid rising prices due to the war in Ukraine and inflation, which is expected to hit 5.4 percent by the end of June.  

