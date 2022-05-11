Income tax declaration in France: The key dates you need to know

It is tax season in France, and pretty soon we will be approaching the deadline to file for your 2021 revenues.

Filing by the post

For those who use the paper form and file their tax declarations via the post, the deadline, which was initially scheduled for May 19th, has been pushed back to May 31st, 2022 (at latest by 11:59pm).

This is due to the fact that some taxpayers received their 2021 tax return (pre-filled in paper format) significantly later than in previous years, an issue that concerns “a little less than 5 percent of users receiving these returns,” according to a press release by the French finance ministry.

This should not change the dates for everyone though, as most taxpayers will file online.

READ MORE: The complete French tax calendar for 2022 – which taxes are due when?

Filing online

The deadlines for filing online déclarations have not changed. The date to declare your revenues remains based on the département you reside in. If you are a non-resident, the date is May 24th.

Tuesday, May 24th 2022 by 11:59pm: “Zone 1” (départements 1 through 19)

Tuesday, May 31st 2022 by 11:59pm: “Zone 2” (départements 20 through 54). As mentioned previously, this is also the deadline for those filing by the post.

Wednesday, June 8th by 11:59pm: “Zone 3” (départements 55 to 974/976)

Who has to fill one out?

Most people living in France – residents, second home owners, those working in France or employers of those working in France – need to fill out a déclaration de revenues. If you are wondering about whether you are exempted from declaring your revenues in France, here is a guide.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Who has to make a tax declaration in France in 2022?

For filling out your tax declaration, you will first and foremost need to have a numéro fiscale (tax number). The French government has recently created a guide to help foreigners with filling out their first French tax declaration, though you can always go straight to the official government tax website.

Nevertheless, if you are still struggling, you can always email the Tax4Business help desk service ([email protected]) which is run by the French government’s Public Finances Directorate (DGFiP). It is the primary point of contact for all tax related questions involving foreign nationals.

READ MORE: Ask the expert: How to fill out the 2022 French tax declaration

What should you include in your declaration?

You will need to include your salary income (which includes professional expenses, bonuses, etc), any additional income you earned on top of your salary, your pension income and/or social security payments, any income related to investment or real estate, and finally any unemployment benefits you received in the last year. If you’re worried about any bank accounts you have outside of France, here is what you need to know.

READ MORE: Reader question: Do I need to declare my non-French bank accounts?

You’ll also need to declare any changes of status – Did you get married or have a child? Did you change or lose your job? These are the types of changes you will need to note on the declaration form.