Chaos at Champions League final in Paris

The match between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC eventually got underway at 9.37pm, more than half an hour late, after chaotic scenes at the entry gates to the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, just outside Paris.

At the slated kick-off time of 9pm thousands of fans were still outside, with some having been queuing to get in for for more than two hours.

Problems are reported to have begun several hours before kick-off, with a pre-check of tickets and bags at the exit of the RER station at Stade de France turning into a bottleneck.

As the crush increased, the check was eventually waived, but many of the entry gates to the stadium remained closed.

Police then staged an intervention, including using tear gas, at the stadium after some fans tried to force their way into the ground, telling French media that the measure was “to repel attempts to intrude into the stadium”.

In a statement released just as the match ended, organisers UEFA blamed “Liverpool fans who had purchased fake tickets” for the chaos.

The statement read: “In the lead-up to the game, the turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands fans who had purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles.

“This created a build-up of fans trying to get in. As a result, the kick off was delayed by 35 minutes to allow as many fans as possible with genuine tickets to gain access.

“As numbers outside the stadium continued to build up after kick off, the police dispersed them with tear gas and forced them away from the stadium.

“UEFA is sympathetic to those affected by these events and will further review these matters urgently together with the French police and authorities, and with the French Football Federation.”

Meanwhile Liverpool FC has called for an investigation, saying in a statement: “We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at Stade de France.

“This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight.

“We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues.”

Several videos posted on social media showed fans either climbing over fences or trying to force their way into the stadium.

L’organisation catastrophique, c’est un véritable scandale pour une finale de ldc. Nous sommes la honte de toute l’Europe.#LIVRMA pic.twitter.com/LllF2n4Kqq — Emboucaneur_13 (@Emboucaneur_13) May 28, 2022

Des supporters tentent d’accéder au Stade de France sans ticket ! pic.twitter.com/4rUlZtXwKM — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) May 28, 2022

However Liverpool fans who had tickets were caught up in the chaos, with police spraying tear gas at fans waiting outside – including children.

Pepper spraying fans outside stadium in Paris pic.twitter.com/drgzEpR9gD — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) May 28, 2022

Des enfants ont reçu du gaz lacrymo. Une honte cette organisation… 🎥 @28mikec pic.twitter.com/TTR9aB3pH1 — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) May 28, 2022

An AFP journalist on the scene reported that about 20 people succeeding in getting into the ground.

Many of the seats in the official Liverpool end of the ground remained empty 25 minutes after the scheduled start time. Kick-off was delayed twice, with an in-ground announcement saying it was down to “fans arriving late” while UEFA said they delay was “due to a security issue”.

British football pundit Gary Lineker was among those stuck in the crowds outside, tweeting that he was “finding it impossible to get into the ground”.

Finding it impossible to get in the ground. This appears to be very dangerous. Absolute carnage. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) May 28, 2022

I’m not sure it’s possible to have a more poorly organised event if you tried. Absolutely shambolic and dangerous. @UEFAcom — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) May 28, 2022

France’s Interior minister Gérald Darmanin also weighed into the argument, blaming British fans.

He tweeted: “Thousands of British ‘fans’, without tickets or with fake tickets have forced the entrances and, sometimes, behaved violently towards stewards. Thank you to the many police forces mobilised tonight in this difficult context.”

Avec @AOC1978, au PC sécurité du Stade de France. Des milliers de «supporters » britanniques, sans billet ou avec des faux billets ont forcé les entrées et, parfois, violenté les stadiers. Merci aux très nombreuses forces de l’ordre mobilisées ce soir dans ce contexte difficile. pic.twitter.com/gEXCqPhWmZ — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) May 28, 2022

In a statement, the Paris police chief also blamed fans with no tickets or fake tickets for the chaos, claiming that their interventions had been to “restore order and remove those causing a disturbance”.

Paris police came in for sharp criticism for their actions, especially the use of tear gas on fans outside the grounds.

The statement from police said that “fans were dispersed without difficulty”, adding that their had been no major incidents in either of the two fan zones.

#UCLfinal | Communiqué de presse sur les incidents en marge de la finale de la Ligue des Champions 👇 pic.twitter.com/mq2uAdmrQz — Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) May 28, 2022

As estimated 60,000 Liverpool fans had travelled to Paris, most without tickets. Each club was allocated just 20,000 tickets for the 80,000-seater Stade de France.

The city of Paris had set up fan zones for fans without tickets – in Vincennes for Liverpool supporters and Saint-Denis for Real Madrid supporters. Both of these reached their full capacity before kick-off.

The match ended in a 1-0 win for the Spanish team.