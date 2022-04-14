For members
LIVING IN FRANCE
Explained: How to register with a doctor in France
If you're here for the long term you will want to register with a doctor who can be your regular point of contact for all health-related matters - here's how the system works.
Published: 14 April 2022 11:06 CEST
Photo by FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI / AFP
For members
TRAVEL NEWS
Tourists: What to do if you test positive for Covid in France
With tourism opening up and travel rules relaxed more and more people are visiting France - but what if you test positive for Covid while you are here?
Published: 14 April 2022 09:49 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments