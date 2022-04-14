Read news from:
Austria
LIVING IN FRANCE

Explained: How to register with a doctor in France

If you're here for the long term you will want to register with a doctor who can be your regular point of contact for all health-related matters - here's how the system works.

Published: 14 April 2022 11:06 CEST
Explained: How to register with a doctor in France
Photo by FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI / AFP

First things first, is registration compulsory?

If you’re applying for a carte vitale – the French state medical cover that all residents are entitled to after living here for three months – then you will need to register a medecin traitant (treating doctor) as part of the application process.

This is a fairly simple process of taking a form to any medecin généraliste (GP or family doctor) and asking them to sign it.

They are then registered as ‘your’ doctor, but unlike in the UK you’re not limited to seeing only that doctor or their colleagues.

If you want to, you can make an appointment with any medecin généraliste and it’s pretty common for French people to have a couple of ‘regular’ doctors – one near home, one near their workplace and maybe even one near their second home in the country.

Payment

If you’re using a carte vitale, however, check the level of reimbursement as it’s usually lower with a doctor that you’re not registered with. 

In France you pay your doctor upfront at the appointment – the standard fee is €25 but some doctors can and do charge more – and the the cost is reimbursed through your carte vitale, if you have one, or through health insurance if you have it.

In addition to your généraliste, if you need to see a specialist you can make an appointment with them directly, there is no need to be referred by your GP.

If you prefer not to register in the French state system, you can make an appointment with any doctor you like, and either cover the cost yourself, or pay for private health insurance.

Medical deserts

In most parts of France, finding a doctor is as simple as asking friends/family for a recommendation and then calling for an appointment, or getting online to find someone with the relevant qualifications near you.

However, if you are unfortunate enough to live in one of the country’s déserts médicaux (medical deserts), things may be more complicated.

Medical deserts are areas where there are not enough doctors to cater for the local population – most of them are in rural areas but some urban areas are affected too, especially the Seine-Saint-Denis area on the outskirts of Paris.

If you live in one of these areas there is not a simple solution – you may need to simply shop around until you find a doctor who will register you, who might be further away than you would like. If you’re in an urban area that is a medical desert, some health centres will only register you after several appointments.

You can check here to see whether your neighbourhood is a medical desert.

Children

If you have children they will be covered by your carte vitale until they turn 16 but if you register with a généraliste then you should register the children too, separately.

Généralistes will see children for appointments, but there are also pédiatres (paediatricians) who you can register with to take you through the usual illnesses and scrapes of childhood. 

You might prefer to see the same person so that you can build up a relationship, but as with other doctors you are not limited to your own pédiatre so you can make an appointment with someone else if they are busy. 

Non-residents

If you’re not a full-time resident in France you’re not entitled to be registered within the French state medical system, but you can still see a doctor if you need to.

You can make an appointment directly with a doctor’s office and you will need to pay for the appointment – €25 is the standard fee. If you have health insurance or travel insurance you may be able to claim back the cost, depending on the terms of your policy.

If you are using an EHIC (European health insurance card) or the UK version GHIC you might be able to claim back the cost depending on the reason – these cards are intended to cover emergency medical treatment and people are advised to have extra travel insurance.

Emergency

If you have a medical emergency in France you are entitled to go to hospital or call an ambulance whether you are a resident or not.

French hospitals are legally obliged to treat you if it is an emergency, but if you’re not resident in France and registered in the health system, you are likely to be presented with a bill for treatment.

If you visit a hospital Emergency department and have on-the-spot treatment but are not admitted, a flat fee of €18 applies.

TRAVEL NEWS

Tourists: What to do if you test positive for Covid in France

With tourism opening up and travel rules relaxed more and more people are visiting France - but what if you test positive for Covid while you are here?

Published: 14 April 2022 09:49 CEST
Tourists: What to do if you test positive for Covid in France

Although France has relaxed many of its Covid-related rules, self-isolation remains compulsory for people who have tested positive for the virus.

Testing

If you develop Covid symptoms, or you have been in close contact with someone who has Covid, you should take a test.

As soon as symptoms appear (fever or feeling of fever, cough, headache, sore throat, aches and pains, unusual fatigue, diarrhea…), you must:

  • perform an antigen test immediately (if positive, perform a confirmatory PCR test) or RT-PCR, regardless of your vaccination status, history of infection, or risk contact status;
  • Isolate yourself and reduce your contacts;
  • Prepare a list of people you have been in contact with in the 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms;

Home-tests can be bought from pharmacies for a maximum price of €6 (most are cheaper than that) or you can go to most pharmacies on a walk-in basis and ask for an antigen test (test antigenique).

If you have symptoms you should take an antigen or PCR test, not a home test.

If you’re not a resident in France you will have to pay for the test, with prices capped at €22 for an antigen test or €54 for a PCR test.

Waiting

While you are waiting for a test appointment, or waiting for the results of a test, you should self-isolate.

Positive

If your test is positive, you must self-isolate, although the length of your isolation depends on whether you are vaccinated or not.

Those who are considered fully vaccinated (a vaccination with a booster or a primary vaccination completed less than 4 months ago), and children under 12 who test positive should:

  • self-isolate for 7 days after the date of onset of symptoms or the date of collection of the positive test;
  • perform an antigen test or PCR test on day five:
  • if the day five test is negative and there have been no symptoms for 48 hours, isolation can be terminated;
  • if that test is positive or if no day five test is performed, isolation must be continued until day seven, without a new test to be performed at the end of the isolation period.

Anyone who is not vaccinated or who has an incomplete vaccination schedule (booster not completed within the time frame required for the health pass) should:

  • isolate for to 10 days after the date of onset of symptoms or the date of the positive test;
  • perform an antigen or PCR test on day seven after the date of onset of symptoms or the date of collection of the positive test:
  • if the day seven test is negative and there have been no symptoms for 48 hours, isolation can be terminated;
  • if it is positive or if no test is performed, the isolation must be continued until day 10 without any new test.

Note: It is recommended to respect the barrier measures (wearing a mask and hygiene measures) for the seven days after isolation ends following a confirmed positive test. 

Self-isolation

While self-isolating you should stay at home. If you have a garden you can go outside, but you should not leave your property and should avoid contact with people outside your household.

If you are staying in a hotel you should stay in your room, avoid communal areas and tell staff that you have tested positive so they can avoid close contact with you.

Contacts

If you have the French TousAntiCovid app, you can upload your positive certificate and you will be sent a link where you can fill in the details of anyone you have been in contact with before testing positive.

If you don’t have the app, Assurance Maladie now offers an online tool: Lister mes cas contacts that does the same thing.

Medical help

If at any point while you are positive you have difficulty breathing, you should call an ambulance on 15 (114 for people who are deaf or hard of hearing) or the European emergency number on 112. 

