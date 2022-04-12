For members
LIVING IN FRANCE
5 things to know about visiting a doctor in France
We wish all our readers good health, but it's still the case that at some point you will probably have to visit a doctor in France. And when you're there, you may find some cultural differences - here's what you need to know.
Published: 12 April 2022 16:59 CEST
Photo by XAVIER LEOTY / AFP
POLITICS
French pensions: What does Macron want to change?
The issue of pensions has come roaring back into the political debate after Emmanuel Macron announced plans to raise the pension age - but what is being proposed and why is it controversial?
Published: 12 April 2022 13:15 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments