LIVING IN FRANCE

5 things to know about visiting a doctor in France

We wish all our readers good health, but it's still the case that at some point you will probably have to visit a doctor in France. And when you're there, you may find some cultural differences - here's what you need to know.

Published: 12 April 2022 16:59 CEST
5 things to know about visiting a doctor in France
Photo by XAVIER LEOTY / AFP

First things first, healthcare in France is, in the main, excellent. Care is generally of a high standard, specialists and extra testing is readily available, and if you have lived in France for more than three months you can register in the state healthcare system.

Nevertheless, the system and the care itself may well be different to what you are used to.

1 Wear your best underwear

Trips to the doctor in France often involve a physical examination and for this it’s likely that you’ll have to lose at least some clothes.

Even if you’re just visiting your GP or family doctor for a routine appointment, the doctor will frequently take the opportunity to give you a quick check-up, check heart rate, blood pressure etc.

If you have an injury or illness symptoms, the doctor will almost certainly physically examine you and you will probably have to take off at least your top and perhaps more. Stripping to your underwear is perfectly normal in a doctor’s office, but in general your keep your undergarments on unless the doctor specifically tells you to remove them.

So make sure you’re wearing some nice undies. 

2 Take some money

You have to pay to visit the doctor in France.

Even if you are covered by either the state health system or private medical insurance, the system is that you pay the doctor and then either claim the cost back on your health insurance and – if you are resident in France – the doctor swipes your carte vitale and the state reimburses you.

These days more and more doctors accept debit cards, but not all do so it’s wise to have some cash with you. The standard fee for a GP appointment is €25, but other appointments can be more. If you’re booking the appointment via Doctolib, the doctor’s profile will tell you whether they accept cards, cheques or cash.

3 Take stamps

Depending on your health issue, the doctor may order tests such as blood samples or a urine sample.

In some cases you will need to make an appointment at a medical lab to have these tests done, in other circumstances the doctor can do the tests in their office.

If the latter is the case, you will usually be asked to post the sample to the relevant lab for analysis. The doctor will seal it up in a sample pot and provide you with an envelope that is addressed, but not stamped. You will then need to affix the correct postage and put the envelope in the post.

4 Make your own specialist appointments

If you have an issue that requires a visit to a specialist, you can make an appointment directly. Sometimes your GP will recommend a specialist appointment, but if that’s the case they won’t book it for you, they will simply tell you that they recommend you see a dermatologist, gynaecologist, neurologist and it’s then up to you to book the appointment.

For Brits, this is very different to what they are used to, since in the UK the normal process is for the GP to refer you to a relevant specialist and you simply wait for the letter and go along on the date that you are offered.

In France you go ahead and book it. The advantage of this is that you usually don’t have to wait, and if one specialist has a waiting list you simply find another. The disadvantage is that it can feel quite daunting to be told to ‘go and find a neurologist to do a brain scan’. Your GP may recommend a practitioner, otherwise it’s a question of asking friends/neighbours for recommendations or going online to find someone in your area.

Likewise with routine screening appointments such as mammograms or cervical smear/pap smears – Assurance maladie will write to you and tell you when it’s time, but then it’s up to you to find the relevant practitioner and book an appointment.

If you decide you want check-ups more regularly, then you can book them yourself, you don’t need to wait for the invitation. 

5 Expect a prescription

It’s a cliché but a largely true one to say that the French love medication – a study from 2017 showed that 90 percent of doctor’s appointments result in a prescription for at least one type of medication.

French doctors happily prescribe remedies that can be bought over the counter in a pharmacy and if you have an injury you’re likely to be given some kind of medical aid, such as a surgical collar.  

For certain ailments, you may even be prescribed a spa cure.

POLITICS

French pensions: What does Macron want to change?

The issue of pensions has come roaring back into the political debate after Emmanuel Macron announced plans to raise the pension age - but what is being proposed and why is it controversial?

Published: 12 April 2022 13:15 CEST
French pensions: What does Macron want to change?

A few weeks before the first round of voting in the French presidential elections, president Emmanuel Macron made the bold/foolish announcement that he wanted to raise the pension age from 62 to 65.

After winning a narrow victory in round one, and facing far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in what is predicted to be a close contest in the second round – he now appears to be backpedalling slightly, saying the age rise is “not a dogma”.

So here’s what is happening with French pensions, and what could change.

What does Macron propose?

Macron initially proposed raising the standard pension age from 62 to 65, which would still make it one of the lower pension ages in Europe.

Faced with public hostility, he now says he would be willing to compromise on 64 instead of 65, slow the pace of the introduction and maybe throw open the whole question to a referendum.

What does Le Pen propose?

His far-right rival wants to go the other way – she wants to lower the pension age from 62 to 60 for those who started working before the age of 20.

Essentially, she proposes that a pension be based on 40 years of contributions, rather than a fixed age.

Neither Macron nor Le Pen have proposed any details on changes to the pension system itself, just the qualifying age.

Didn’t we already have a big pension reform?

Yes and no. 

During the first term of his presidency Macron brought forward proposals on a major shake-up of the pension system. It left the standard pension age at 62, but axed the ‘special regimes’ which allow certain professions, including rail workers, to retire from age 55.

Macron’s reform streamlined the 42 different pension systems that exist in France into a single system and did away with many of the historic benefits that certain workers enjoyed under their special regimes.

For certain groups, including the self-employed, farmers, and women who had had a career break, the new pension worked out higher than the old. But it also meant that many people would end up working for longer.

The proposal was not popular and resulted in the longest transport strikes since 1968.

Despite the unrest, Macron’s government managed to push through their controversial changes – but then the pandemic hit and they were never brought into effect.

They’re still approved though so Macron could, if he wins re-election, activate them later this year.

Or he could start again with the reforms, this time looking at pension age as well.

If Le Pen wins she could start pension reform, but her proposals are really only at the ideas stage and would have to go through the lengthy process of consultation, drafting legislating and then getting it through parliament.

How do French pensions work?

The French pension system is a state-run contribution system.

Every worker in France, whether an employee or self-employed, pays a contribution into their pension every month. This is compulsory.

When they get to retirement age, they then claim a pension based on the contributions they have made over the years and the ‘regime’ that they are covered by.

There is a minimum pension amount, currently around €900 a month but some people who have ‘incomplete careers’ – ie are retiring before the official retirement age or who had a career break, get less than this. They would usually be entitled to top-up benefits.

Private pensions are rare in France. 

Does the system need reform?

In common with most western countries, people in France are living longer and therefore claiming pensions for longer, making the pension system more expensive.

The French pension system is in deficit, but opinion is divided on how serious this is and how urgently reform is needed.

Macron’s finance minister Bruno Le Maire says: “The survival of the retirement system as it is is at stake.”

Macron himself says: “I could tell you, if I were a demagogue and wanted to get elected, ‘we’re going to retire at 60’, but who finances it? You pay more in pension contributions and you reduce the standard of living, or you ask pensioners to lower their pensions – I’m not a magician.”

Unions, on the other hand, say the deficit is relatively small and there is no urgent need to reform. 

While the majority of pension funds have a deficit, some funds are in credit.

The Conseil d’orientation des retraites – the body that oversees pension regimes – says the deficits are not, yet, at emergency levels but cannot be allowed to continue to grow. 

