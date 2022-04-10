For members
2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
EXPLAINED: What are the key policy differences between Macron and Le Pen?
French voters must now decide between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen to be the next president of France. Here's where they stand on key issues.
Published: 10 April 2022 20:41 CEST
Folded election leaflets show the faces of French President Emmanuel Macron and his second-round opponent, Marine Le Pen. We take a look at the differences between the two. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)
2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
France’s traditional parties hammered in presidential election
French politics was long dominated by the Socialist party and the Republicans - their right-wing opponents. But a desperately poor performance in the first round of the 2022 presidential election casts their future in doubt.
Published: 10 April 2022 23:01 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments