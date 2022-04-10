Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

EXPLAINED: What are the key policy differences between Macron and Le Pen?

French voters must now decide between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen to be the next president of France. Here's where they stand on key issues.

Published: 10 April 2022 20:41 CEST
EXPLAINED: What are the key policy differences between Macron and Le Pen?
Folded election leaflets show the faces of French President Emmanuel Macron and his second-round opponent, Marine Le Pen. We take a look at the differences between the two. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)

The Economy

Macron has promised to cut taxes for self-employed people for industrial and agricultural production. He said he will remove all tax on inheritance valued at less than €150,000. 

He has also pledged to restrict access to certain welfare payments.

Unemployment in France is at its lowest level since 2008 and Macron has set an objective of reaching full-employment in his second term. 

He wants to invest €30 billion into high-tech industries, continue to support the ‘French Tech‘ sector, develop 100-percent French supply chains in renewable technologies and continue to position France as one of the EU’s prime countries for foreign direct investment. 

Article continues below video

READ MORE How well is the French economy really doing?

Le Pen would like to renegotiate free trade deals, create a sovereign wealth fund and subsidise French businesses to give them a competitive edge on the global market. 

She also wants to reduce taxes on young French people to incentivise them to stay in the country; give greater financial support for single mothers; get rid of inheritance tax for poorer families; cut VAT on petrol, gas and electricity; and impose a new wealth tax on the financial sector. 

She wants to restrict welfare payments to people who are not French citizens and reduce France’s deficit – not through austerity measures, but rather by investing more money into the economy and vague plans for industrialisation. 

Most economists say that her plans do not add up.

Foreign policy and defence 

Macron is a devout believer in the European Union project and would like to see the bloc become more integrated – and more autonomous on the global stage, by investing in defence. 

READ MORE How powerful is the French military?

Le Pen would like to reform the EU to make it more of an assembly of sovereign nations, rather than a supranational body. Unlike Macron, she would like to withdraw from NATO. 

Le Pen’s promise of ‘France-first’ policy that would favour French people ahead of foreigners, including EU nationals, would challenge the foundations of the European Union.

Both candidates are seeking to invest heavily in French defence spending. 

Ukraine 

Macron’s belief in the importance of a strong European Union has only been strengthened by the invasion of Ukraine.

He has taken a tough stance on Russia and was a key figure in pushing for EU sanctions. He has played a prominent role in attempting to mediate the conflict, speaking regularly to Russian premier Vladimir Putin at the request of Ukrainian leader Volodmyr Zelensky. 

Macron’s Government has unveiled a package of measures to insulate the French economy from the war, including ending dependency on Russian oil and gas by 2027. 

READ MORE France’s Macron targets Le Pen over ties to Russia

Le Pen has accused Putin of war crimes in Ukraine, but was once close to the Russian leader, even including a photo of him in her campaign leaflets, which were hastily withdrawn after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In the past, her political party, now known as the Rassemblement National, has borrowed tens of millions of euros from Russian banks – loans it is still paying off today. 

She has previously argued that “there was no Russian invasion of Crimea”, referring to the 2014 annexation of the region, and has said that Putin could once again become an ally of France and that she saw him as a useful partner in the fight against “Islamist fundamentalism”.

Immigration 

Macron has drifted to the right on immigration since winning the 2017 election. 

He would like to reform the Schengen zone to make it harder for immigrants to enter Europe, expand France’s border force and expel foreigners who “disturb the public order” – without giving detail on what would qualify as such a disturbance. 

Le Pen’s flagship policy is to “stop uncontrolled immigration”. 

She wants to end all non-economic immigration and treat asylum requests overseas rather than in France.

Policy towards foreigners already in France

Macron has said that permanent/long-term residency cards (10 years) would only be given to those who have passed a French exam and have a job. Currently, there is no language test required to obtain residency rights in France – these tests are only required for acquiring citizenship. 

He also wants to reform the asylum process to “expel more efficiently” those who do not qualify for refugee status. 

Le Pen wants to cut off all welfare payments to those without French citizenship; take away visas/residency cards of all foreigners who have been out of work for one year; get rid of jus soli (the right to citizenship through birth in France); and give French people priority in social housing and employment ahead of foreigners including those from the EU.

The Environment

Macron has long touted himself as an environmental defender. If reelected, he has promised to increase the country’s solar energy supply by a factor of ten; invest in green technology development – notably ‘green hydrogen’; continue to energy-saving renovation of French housing; plant 140 million trees by the end of the decade; and build 50 off-shore wind farms. 

READ MORE How committed is France to tackling environmental issues?

Le Pen has promised to make ecology one of the “levers of national renewal” but is thin on detail. 

She has however pledged to give €5 billion to French households by taking away subsidies used to build and maintain wind farms. She has also promised to progressively dismantle existing wind farm sites. 

Both Macron and Le Pen are committed to developing France’s nuclear energy sector. 

Security 

Macron promises to create 10,000 more police and gendarme jobs, doubling the presence of law enforcement officers in the street and on public transport. 

He has pledged to continue closing down “radical mosques”, triple the fine for street harassment and push delinquent youths towards some kind of military training. 

Le Pen has promised to make security a priority should she win the election, vowing to introduce tougher sentencing, reintroduce minimum sentences, better protect policemen under the notion of ‘legitimate defence’ and expand the country’s prison capacity. 

She says she intends to make it a crime for Muslim women to wear the hijab, or headscarf, in public, punishable by a fine. 

Retirement

Macron has made reforming the French pension system a priority, leading to widespread protests during his first term. 

He would like to raise the retirement age from 62 to 65 for most workers, bringing France in line with many other EU countries. He said that he would ensure that pensioners receive payments of at least €1,100 per month. 

Le Pen has said that she would like to lower the age of retirement to 60 for those that have been working since before they were 20. She would like to ensure that pensioners receive a minimum monthly payment of €1,000. 

READ ALSO

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

France’s traditional parties hammered in presidential election

French politics was long dominated by the Socialist party and the Republicans - their right-wing opponents. But a desperately poor performance in the first round of the 2022 presidential election casts their future in doubt.

Published: 10 April 2022 23:01 CEST
France's traditional parties hammered in presidential election

With humiliating eliminations from France’s presidential vote on Sunday, the historic rightwing Republicans party joins the Socialists in facing a moment of truth — rebuild a viable political project or risk consignment to the history books.

Republicans candidate Valerie Pecresse finished in fifth place according to projections after failing to woo back voters who turned to centrist upstart Emmanuel Macron or the far right of Marine Le Pen, who both advanced to the April 24 run-off.

The blow was all the more devastating as the Republicans party traces its roots to Charles de Gaulle, the revered World War II Resistance hero who built the foundations of the all-powerful French presidency.

“I had to fight a battle on two fronts, between the president’s party and the extremes that joined forces to divide and beat the republican right,” Pecresse said after her defeat.

“This result is obviously a personal and collective disappointment.”

Changing political landscape

With parliament elections looming in June, Republicans must now rethink their strategy and craft a conservative message in tune with voters expectations — and perhaps even drop their opposition to joining with far-right forces that have steadily gained traction in France.

“They’ve been in the opposition for 10 years now — that should have been enough time to have a programme and some strong candidates,” said Dominique Reynie of the Fondapol think-tank in Paris.

The party still has control of the Senate and of municipal councils across France, but its leaders appear unable to find a national heavyweight since Nicolas Sarkozy’s presidential defeat in 2012.

“We’re seeing a recomposition of French political life, with this new polarity between centrists and the far right,” said Gaspard Estrada, a political scientist at Sciences Po university in Paris.

“The traditional governing parties, the Socialists and Republicans, together got less than 10 percent of the votes — that speaks volumes about France’s political evolution,” he said.

Macron will be prevented from seeking re-election in 2027 under French term limits. His upstart centrist party has produced no obvious successors, meaning the jockeying has already begun to take his place.

Le Pen has said this is her last presidential campaign, but her strong showing makes it likely she will remain a powerful force to be reckoned with.

The Republicans will also have to contend with Macron’s former prime minister Edouard Philippe, whose popularity on the right has soared since taking over as mayor of Le Havre.

He has formed his own party, Horizons, and is widely expected to try to recruit more from Macron’s Republic on the Move party — a vehicle that has failed to establish any on-the-ground presence in city halls or regional councils.

Socialists adrift

The challenge is even more daunting for the leftwing Socialists, whose candidate Anne Hidalgo scored just barely two percent according to projections — below the five-percent threshold required to have campaign expenses reimbursed by the state.

“In 2017 we saw the Socialist party explode, and in this vote we’re probably going to see the explosion of the Republicans,” Remi Lefebvre, a political scientist at the University of Lille told the Grand Continent political journal.

The party’s ranks have dwindled for decades as France’s political landscape shifted to the right. More recently, leftwing voters backed Macron or embraced the revolutionary rhetoric of Jean-Luc Mélenchon — who far outpaced the Socialists with a projected score of around 21 percent.

“The left has never been able to recover the working classes…,” said Reynie.

“Instead of reinventing itself the party stuck with the bureaucratic middle classes and civil servants — It’s not necessarily bad, but it’s not enough.”

Yet neither Mélenchon nor the Greens nor the Communist candidates — all of whom trounced Hidalgo on Sunday — have shown any interest in an alliance.

“Tonight I make a solemn call for leftwing and environmental forces, on social forces, on citizens ready to commit to build together a pact for social and environmental justice for the parliament elections,” Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure said Sunday.

If the Socialists again lose parliament seats in June — they currently have just 25 — state funding for their party will fall even more, putting them in dire financial straits just years after selling their iconic Paris headquarters.

“They tried to present themselves as a social-ecological party… but without clearly laying out an original doctrine,” said Frederic Sawicki, a political scientist at the Pantheon-Sorbonne University in Paris.

“If this very bad score for the presidency is followed by a debacle in the parliament elections, the party’s survival in its current form will be in question,” he said.

SHOW COMMENTS