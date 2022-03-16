Read news from:
ANALYSIS: How powerful is the French military?

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has naturally focused attention on military matters, so just how powerful is the French army? And is France really the only European country capable of unilateral military action overseas?

Published: 16 March 2022 12:14 CET
With war raging in Ukraine, we examine the defence capacity of the French army. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

French president Emmanuel Macron has been clear on one thing, telling the French “we are not at war with Russia” while his defence talk has been firmly focused on international co-operation and EU defence.

But while France does not plan on sending troops to Ukraine, the question of defence is looming larger now than at other point in recent history. 

How big is the French military? 

In 2020, the French Ministry of Defence directly employed more than 269,000 people.

55.8 percent of these personnel were army, 19.5 percent were in the airforce and space force and 16.9 percent were in the navy. Gendarmes – who are technically part of the military even though their duties are entirely France-based – accounted for just 1.3 percent of the overall staff.  

As of July 2021, the French army had 222 Leclerc tanks, 267 combat helicopters and 739 drones. The navy had 38 ships, excluding aircraft carriers, submarines and minesweepers. The airforce counted 211 fighter jets. 

What are its strengths?

A 2021 report from the Rand Corporation, an American think-tank partly funded by the US government, found that the French military was among the “most capable” in Western Europe. 

“France could support a US-led war in Eastern Europe; it has and is developing the capabilities required to take on a sophisticated peer and help meet some of the needs identified to participate in high-intensity conventional warfare,” said the authors. 

One of the guiding principals of the French military is that it should be light enough to deploy anywhere, at any time. 

“Today Paris is motivated by the conviction that it cannot afford specialisation and must instead invest in a small, but high-quality, professional one-size-fits-all force,” noted the report. 

A French mountain division prepares to deploy to Romania as part of a NATO mission.

A French mountain division prepares to deploy to Romania as part of a NATO mission. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)

“France is the only European country capable of unilaterally engaging its forces overseas,” said Jean-Jacques Roches, director of the Institute of Weapons and Defence at the University of Panthéon-Assas.

“In Africa for example, only the French are able to rapidly deploy a force on the ground”. 

France is also one of just nine countries in the world thought to be capable of launching a nuclear strike. It has five submarines capable of launching nuclear missiles, as well as jets capable of dropping nuclear bombs. It is currently working on the development of a nuclear missile known as the M51, which weighs 54 tonnes. 

What are its weaknesses? 

Experts point out that while France is a strong military power compared to its neighbours, it would struggle to wage a long high-intensity war, in which two developed nations go head-to-head for a sustained period of time.

“We have an army that is trained for short, expeditionary exercises,” said Roche. 

IFRI, a French think tank specialised in international relations, published a report in 2021 that found the French armed forces lacked the “mass” to fight in a high-intensity conflict.  

“Since 1990, French armies have constantly financed modernisation by cutting personnel,” it wrote. 

“The return of strategic competition between the great powers and the prospect of high intensity fighting calls into question the current balance between quantity and quality.” 

“The prospect of a confrontation against an equally matched adversary, capable of mobilising lethal force equal or even greater [than France] poses the calls into question the quantity of men and material”. 

The former head of the French land army, General Thierry Burkhard, who is now the Chief of Defence staff, put it more bluntly in an address to the Assemblée nationale in 2020. 

“We need greater mass,” he said. “We can have the most modern material in the world, but it will only allow us to win it is used by hardened soldiers who are sufficiently trained.” 

A parliamentary report published in February 2022 found that in a high-intensity war, the French airforce could run out of missiles in just two days. 

“Russia is a great military power compared to France even though its GDP is much smaller. Power is a question of will – and it is not certain that France has the will to use force as an expression of power,” said Roche. 

How does the French military compare to that of other nations? 

There is no official ranking of the world’s most powerful military forces. But since 2006, an organisation called Global Firepower has been assessing countries according to their capacity to wage conventional (non-nuclear, non-chemical, non-biological, non-radiological) war, integrating factors such as manpower, aircraft strength, artillery power, logistical infrastructure and geography. 

France came 7th out of 142 countries in the 2022 table, coming in behind the United States, Russia, China, India, Japan and South Korea. It scored particularly well as far as attack helicopters and special mission aircraft were concerned.

As a proportion of GDP, France spends more than most other NATO countries when it comes to defence and plans to spend around €41 billion on defence in 2022.

French defence spending as a proportion of GDP is higher than most of its NATO allies. The dark blue line provides an estimation for 2021.

French defence spending as a proportion of GDP is higher than most of its NATO allies. The dark blue line provides an estimation for 2021. (Source: NATO)

When it comes to billions of dollars invested in defence in 2021, France is the fourth highest spender behind the US, the UK and Germany, according to NATO. 

“Germany has a greater budget but does not have the same nuclear weapons of dissuasion,” said Roche, who added that French foreign policy allowed the country to intervene where its German or British allies would not. 

Ongoing operations

More than 30,000 French servicemen were deployed in 2021, mostly overseas. 

According to the French Defense Ministry, France also has permanent military bases in Gabon, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, UAE, the Antilles, La Réunion, Mayotte, New Caledonia, French Polynesia and Guyana. The number of personnel at these bases varies between 350-2,100. 

A map shows where French soldiers were deployed in 2021.

A map shows where French soldiers were deployed in 2021. (Source: French Defence Ministry)

Currently, the French military is deployed in the following operations:

  • Ukraine 

France has not sent soldiers to Ukraine but has massed troops and fighter pilots in other eastern European countries like Poland, Romania and Estonia, should Russia decide to attack any of these NATO states. From mid-March, French pilots will be policing the sky over Estonia. France has also sent military equipment to the Ukrainian defence forces. 

An investigation published by French investigative organisation, Disclose, found that France exported €152 million worth of military hardware to Russia from 2015-20. The Defence Ministry said that any shipments to Russia were the result of deals signed before sanctions were passed in 2014 and that no new deals had been passed since then. 

  • West Africa

Although it announced the withdrawal of troops from Mali earlier this year, France remains active in anti-terror operations in the Sahel region of West Africa, codenamed Operation Barkhane. The Malian government initially called for French intervention as extremist forces advanced on the capital, Bamako, in 2013. 

To the South, the French navy is involved in training anti-piracy forces in the Gulf of Guinea. 

French soldiers patrol Timbuktu, Mali, for the last time.

French soldiers patrol Timbuktu, Mali. (Photo by FLORENT VERGNES / AFP)
  • The Middle East

There are some 600 French troops, 11 fighter jets and one frigate currently stationed in the Middle East as part of Operation Chammal, which has been running since 2014. Their mission is to target the so-called Islamic State group through air strikes and intelligence gathering in Iraq and Syria. They also play a role in training the Iraqi national army. 

France also has some 700 soldiers stationed in Lebanon, as part of a UN-backed peacekeeping force that was instituted during the Lebanese civil war as part of Operation Daman. 

  • Secret operations

In recent years, it has been reported that the French military has been involved in secret operations in Egypt and Libya. The special forces are often deployed to exfiltrate officials or hostages from danger zones. 

French military personnel are involved in the protection of a number of sub-saharan heads of state. 

Franco-British cooperation 

France signed a series of defence cooperation agreements with the UK in 2010, known as the Lancaster House Treaties. Prior to this Franco-British cooperation had been extremely limited since the disastrous Suez expedition in 1956, in which the two countries were humiliated by Egypt.  

Following the signing of the Lancaster House Treaties, the British and French assisted each-other in Libya, Mali and the Central African Republic. A British frigate was deployed to Operation Chammal in 2015 and in 2016, a British destroyer joined a French battle group near Sri Lanka. 

The countries have a strong intelligence sharing relationship and have developed somewhat of a joint nuclear infrastructure (although due to the secretive nature of this project, we cannot be sure to what extent). 

How will the French army evolve in the coming years? 

Between 2005-2015 the armed forces had been shrinking, with about 60,000 roles cut. The government has committed to adding a further 6,000 personnel from 2019-2025, putting an end to this decline. 

Among the new recruits will be 1,500 working in intelligence and 500 in cyber-defence. 

Defence spending is on an upwards trajectory, with more than €39.2 billion invested in the military in 2021 – or 2.01 percent of GDP. 

French defence spending as a proportion of GDP has increased under the presidency of Emmanuel Macron.

French defence spending as a proportion of GDP has increased under the presidency of Emmanuel Macron. (Source: World Bank)

The government has earmarked €41 billion for defence spending in 2022 and €44 billion in 2023. 

“We can see clearly that France is reinforcing itself,” said Roche. 

EUROPEAN UNION

‘Tectonic shift’: How the Ukraine crisis has changed the EU

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, rather than "humiliating" the EU as one British newspaper suggested, has brought member states together and forced them to act decisively and cooperate in new ways, writes Claudia Delpero.

Published: 14 March 2022 15:18 CET
'Tectonic shift': How the Ukraine crisis has changed the EU

“Europe will be forged in crises and will be the sum of the solutions adopted for those crises,” said Jean Monnet, one of the founding fathers of the European Union. 

That prediction has proven true time and again since the first six countries (France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg) decided, in the aftermath of World War II, to pool together to make new conflicts among them impossible.

Other countries later joined the bloc, usually after economic or political shocks. The United Kingdom applied for membership (and was initially rejected twice) after the Suez crisis and the dismantling of the empire. Greece and Spain saw the EU accession, in the 1980s, as a way to complete the path to democracy after painful years of dictatorship. The fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War paved the way for the access of Central and Eastern European states, which were previously part of the Soviet bloc. 

Another bloody war, which ended with the break up of former Yugoslavia, led Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia to become candidate countries. Now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova to apply too. 

As the EU expanded, its unity has been tested. The financial crisis of 2008 opened a rift between wealthier and poorer economies with Greece facing bankruptcy and almost falling out of the Eurozone. But at the price of harsh austerity measures, a precarious solidarity prevailed and the euro, the EU’s flagship monetary project, was saved.

It took the UK decision to leave the bloc, in 2016, to find common purpose again. In the negotiation with a departing member, EU countries saw the need to protect their common interests and recognised the cost of going alone.

A gigantic leap was then made at the outbreak of the pandemic. Facing a dramatic economic crisis, the leaders of the EU and the 27 member states spent four days and nights together to design a recovery plan worth 750 billion euros, the largest stimulus package ever conceived in Europe. 

EU leaders attached the package to environmental and digital objectives to not only boost, but radically transform the economy. They also agree to partly finance the plan with common debt, another first and a further commitment to a united Europe.

Now the war in Ukraine is an “immense trauma… a human, political and humanitarian drama”, but also, “an element that will lead to completely redefine the architecture of Europe,” said French President Emmanuel Macron before the informal EU summit this week in Versailles.

EU leaders have cautiously opened the door to Ukraine’s EU accession. “We will further strengthen our bonds and deepen our partnership to support Ukraine in pursuing its European path. Ukraine belongs to our European family,” they said in a declaration. But they did not commit to make this easier or faster than previous enlargements.

In the past two weeks, however, the EU has already changed dramatically in at least three other ways. 

The first is related to the decision to boost defence cooperation. EU leaders in Versailles agreed to “increase substantially defence expenditures… and with defence capabilities developed in a collaborative way within the European Union”.

Started as a peace project, the bloc is now actively reinforcing its military capacity and, at the end of February, made the unprecedented decision to use €500 million from the EU budget to fund the purchase and delivery and weapons for Ukraine, an amount later doubled in Versailles.

Germany also changed its historical stance, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the country would send weapons to support Ukraine’s defence against Russia and significantly increase its military spending. 

The EU Treaty contains a clause that obliges EU states to help “by all the means in their power” an EU country that suffers an armed aggression. So Germany’s shift was perhaps inevitable after the UK, the biggest military power in Europe with France, decided to leave the bloc. 

Second, the way EU countries have welcomed people fleeing Ukraine marks a U-turn in the refugee policy. More than 2 million people have sought sanctuary in the EU in the past two weeks and, for a first time again, EU countries unanimously agreed to use a ‘temporary protection’ mechanism introduced in 2001 in the aftermath of the war in former Yugoslavia. 

Ukrainian citizens can already travel to the EU visa-free. The emergency mechanism, however, grants them residence and working rights with reduced formalities and without the need to apply for asylum. 

The EU has been accused of double standards for not having been able to make similar decisions for previous conflicts, such as Syria’s, but now that the system has been activated, it will be harder to backtrack in the future. 

Third, the EU adopted a raft of massive sanctions against Russia, from the termination of technology transfer to limits to the import and export of some goods and sanctions against individuals with links to the Putin’s regime. It remains, however, dependent on Russia’s energy. Oil, coal and gas make up 62 percent of Russia’s exports to the bloc, according to the EU statistical office Eurostat.

Now the EU has agreed to reduce imports of Russian gas by two-thirds by the end of the year and is discussing a complete phase out of Russian fossil fuels by 2027.

In the short term, the EU aims to find alternative sources of gas. But in the longer term, the plan is to reduce demand through energy efficiency, including a massive building renovation programme, and a boost to renewable energy, accelerating plans to make the European economy carbon neutral by 2050. 

If the EU manages to become more independent, greener and more humane, it may be true that the Ukraine conflict will represent, as EU leaders said, a “tectonic shift in European history”. 

This article is published in cooperation with Europe Street News, a news outlet about citizens’ rights in the EU and the UK. 

