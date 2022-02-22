Six French social norms that take some getting used to

Here is our selection of some of the key social norms that you need to know about.
- Obsessive bonjour-ing
People say bonjour a lot in France. Like, really a lot.
It is about more than simply saying hello, it is about politeness and respect.
You will hear people saying bonjour at the shop, at the workplace, in the elevator or doctor’s waiting room, as well as obviously with neighbours or people that you know – a normal day can easily involve 50 bonjours.
If you omit to utter a bonjour, you may be dismissed as rude or snobby.
- Complaining
Complaining is a national pastime in France.
There is almost no limit to the number of damning ‘La‘s that can be affixed to an exasperated oh-la-la.
Opinion polls routinely show the French to be pessimistic about their future, even when things are going comparatively well.
Various theories have been put forward as to why the French are such a bunch of râleurs: from societal value placed on scepticism and rebellion enshrined since during the enlightenment period and revolution, to a sense of nostalgia for the glory days of De Gaulle and Napoleon Bonaparte.
Disagree with these theories? Feel free to complain in the comments section below.
- La bise
Many countries practise la bise, a greeting whereby people kiss each other on the cheek.
In France it is highly commonplace – before the Covid pandemic, 91 percent of French people would greet close acquaintances with a bise.
But while Latin countries like France, Italy and Spain are pre-disposed to a little light cheek smooching, anglophones can find it a little uncomfortable.
For foreigners this can be a minefield, especially as different regions have their own variations of the greeting, how many times you need to do it and which cheek to start with. If in doubt, you should let the French person lead.
Generally, you would only bise with your family, in-laws, close friends or social situations where everyone is doing it.
Exchanging la bise is probably not the best idea during a pandemic. We prefer the fist bump anyway.
- Terrible drivers
Many stereotypes about the French are untrue, or at least exaggerated, but not this one. France numbers some truly shocking automobilistes.
Whether it is tailgating, speeding or clanging other cars while parking, driving is an area where France does not live up to its reputation for sleek elegance.
A 2021 study found that 74 percent of French drivers break the rules of the road and 88 percent said that they feared the aggressive behaviour of other drivers – no surprise there.
France routinely ranks high on the list of European countries with the worst drivers – although Italy, Spain and Greece tend to compete for the top spots.
- Speedos
What is it with the French and Speedos?
The skimpy male swimwear item – also known as a budgie-smuggler or a banana-hammock – has been out of fashion for many years in other countries, but in France they are not just popular but compulsory in some places, such as municipal swimming pools, where baggy swim shorts are not allowed.
The French believe it is more hygienic to wear tight-fitting swimwear, a theory that
- Not tipping
While your wallet might thank you, it can be a little awkward for foreigners in France to get around the idea that tipping is not the norm.
Service staff in France are generally better paid than in most anglophone countries, meaning they do not rely on tips to make up their income.
Leaving a bit extra for the waiter or waitress is considered a friendly gesture if the service was particularly good, but it’s certainly not expected for every meal.
