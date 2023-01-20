For members
LANGUAGE AND CULTURE
12 phrases that will let you complain like the French
If there's one trait that appears to unite city-dwelling French people with their rural counterparts, rich with poor, old with young, its the love of a good complain.
Published: 16 February 2020 15:00 CET
Updated: 20 January 2023 11:01 CET
Updated: 20 January 2023 11:01 CET
Protesters hold Breton and French flags, with a sign reading "Screw you Macron" - using the French swear word "Emmerder" (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP)
For members
STRIKES
Grève illimitée or generale: 12 bits of French strike vocab you need to know
If you're learning French it's a good idea to stick to everyday topics - and what is more quintessentially French than a strike? Here is some vocabulary to help you understand what is going on at strike times.
Published: 18 January 2023 16:13 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments
My experience has been that the French grumble, but do not complain. When they get less than satisfactory service, they pay the bill, but swear never to use the service-provider again. Whereas I, and, I would have thought, most Brits, say we are dissatisfied with (normally) a service, with details, and I receive either a cancellation or, at least, a reduction in the charge. In such circumstances, I don’t use any of your (very useful) list of grumbling words, although they do come in handy in other face-to-face situations.