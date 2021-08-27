Reader question: Why are the French so obsessed with Speedos?

Question: What is it with the French and Speedos? Why do I have to wear them if I want to swim at my local pool?

The skimpy male swimwear item – also known as a budgie-smuggler or a banana-hammock – has been out of fashion for many years in other countries, but in France they are not just popular but compulsory in some places.

If you want to swim in a municipal pool you need to follow strict guidelines on dress.

For men this means Speedos – baggy swim shorts or trunks are not allowed.

Men and women must also wear a bonnet be bain (swimming cap) and in most cases only bald swimmers are exempt from this rule.

More controversially, women must wear either a standard one-piece swimsuit or a bikini – the full-body ‘burkini’ swimsuit favoured by many Muslim women (as well as non-Muslim women who are not comfortable with revealing swimwear) is not allowed.

For the more extroverted female swimmers, thong swimsuits are also banned, as is the ‘monokini’ – ie wearing bikini bottoms only and going topless.

The above rules apply only to local-authority run pools, private pools can set their own rules while beaches allow a variety of different clothing.

The Borat-style ‘mankini’ isn’t explicitly forbidden in French pools, but is inadvisable for many reasons. Photo by LEON NEAL / AFP

So what is the obsession with Speedos in the pool?

The French pools guide lists ‘hygiene and public welfare’ as the reason for the strict guidelines on appropriate poolwear.

When it comes to male attire, the guide explains: “It’s a question of hygiene.

“Swimming trunks, as well as Bermuda shorts or boardshorts, can be worn all day long. The main reason for banning this type of clothing is to reduce pollution of the pools (hair, sweat, urine residue, etc) in order to preserve the quality of the water.

“Moreover, long shorts are loose fitting and often have pockets. When swimming, it is possible to forget to remove objects such as tissues or papers from the pockets. These objects have no business being in the pool and can end up floating on the surface of the water.”