What changes for Brits in France on October 1st?

Why is October 1st 2021 important?

This is the deadline for all Brits who were full-time residents in France before December 31st 2020 to be in possession of a carte de séjour residency card.

This does not apply to people who moved after that date – they come under the new regime of visas – but does cover all UK nationals who lived in France before then, even those who have been here a long time, are married to a French national or who previously held a European carte de séjour.

Brits in France were given an extension on the deadline to have applied for their new card – it was pushed back from June 30th to September 30th to allow late applications. If you have not yet applied, here’s how.

It’s possible that the October deadline – which is to be in possession of the card – could also be pushed back to the end of the year, but there has been no announcement on this, so as things stand any Brits who don’t have the card by that date will be living here illegally.

What happens to those who don’t have the card in time?

This is the date from which certain official functions cannot be performed without providing proof of your legal residency status – which is the rule already in place for all other non-EU citizens.

From this date you can legally be asked for the card in situations including

Employers wanting to verify your right to work in France

Landlords of property you are renting

CAF offices if you are in receipt of any type of benefits

CPAM offices to confirm your right to healthcare in France

Police in any situation – French police can legally stop anyone on the street and request ID and, if applicable, proof of legal residency

If you are unable to produce your card you can be denied non-emergency healthcare, work, benefits and accommodation and can legally be served with notice to leave France.

What if I applied and I’m still waiting for the card?

According to a survey done by citizens’ rights group RIFT, this is the situation for several hundred people who applied for the card but are still waiting to receive it.

The extension to the deadline for applications means a situation where you have until September 30th to make the application, but must have the card by October 1st.

RIFT and several other groups are calling for an extension to the October deadline, and several local préfectures had previously stated that it would be extended until December 31st – although this has not been confirmed.

People who have applied but not yet received the card are advised to keep with them the attestation d’enregistrement – the automated email with a reference number that you receive when you make your application online. According to the Interior Ministry this is a legally recognised document, so people still waiting for the card would be well advised to print out this document and keep a copy in their wallet/handbag until the card arrives.

How strict is enforcement of this likely to be?

This is technically entering new territory, so no-one really knows how strictly France is likely to enforce the requirement for everyone to have their cards.

Spot checks and deportations of unregistered Brits seem unlikely, but what is very likely is that the next time you need to access any kind of official function you will be asked for the card, in the same way that Americans and Canadians already are for routine administrative tasks.

If you cannot provide the card it is likely that your request – whether it’s for work, benefits, a place to live or healthcare – will not be processed.

Are there any exceptions?

This applies to the vast majority of UK nationals who were living in France before December 31st 2020. Those who moved here after that date will need a visa and a carte de séjour. Brits who are visiting for less than 90 days in every 180 do not need either a visa or a residency card.

There are a couple of exceptions however, the main one is people who hold dual nationality with either France or another EU country (eg Ireland). These people do not have to apply for the carte de séjour, although they may if they want to.

Posted workers in certain circumstances and people in certain diplomatic roles are also exempt.

What else?

It can be hard to keep up with all the changes, so here’s a quick round-up of what else has changed and any actions you may need to take.

Driving – if you’re driving in France on a UK licence, you probably don’t need to swap that for a French one just yet. A deal finally concluded between the British and French governments earlier this year allowed people whose licences had been issued before January 1st 2021 to keep driving on them until either the photocard or the licence expired.

For most people, this means making a note of when the photocard/licence expires, and applying to swap for a French one once you get within six months of the expiry date. If your card has been lost or stolen, or you have a medical condition, or have committed a traffic offence, you may need to swap earlier – find the full details HERE.

Healthcare – most people living in France before 2020 had already registered in the French healthcare system and received their carte vitale. If you have not already done this, here’s how to go about it.

If you previously used an EHIC when travelling abroad, you will need to request the French equivalent CEAM (carte européenne d’assurance maladie) to cover any medical expenses when you are travelling in Europe. You can request this via your online Ameli account.

Taxes – Brits who were resident in France should always have been making an annual tax declaration and Brexit has not changed this. However many people – especially those whose income comes entirely from the UK – were not previously aware of this. You can check HERE whether you need to fill in the annual declaration form.

Travel – If you are travelling between France and the UK you need to be aware of lots of changes covering everything from car stickers to sandwiches for the journey.

Passports – British passports are now only valid for travel within the EU if they have up to six months left before they expire, and that includes the passports of Brits who live in France. If you are travelling to the UK with a French partner, family member or friend, they need to remember that they can no longer travel on an ID card, a passport will be necessary. And it’s not just people, rules on Pet Passports have also changed, although Brits who are resident in France can still secure an EU passport for their dog, cat or ferret from a French vet.