Reader question: What do I do if I lose my carte de séjour?

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If you are a non-EU citizen, a carte de séjour is proof of your right to live and work in France. It is therefore a very important document, and how you replace one if you lose it depends on whether you are in France or in another country at the time.</span></p><p><strong>You have lost your carte de séjour in France</strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If you are in France, you should contact the préfecture (or sub-prefecture) of your place of residence to declare the loss of your card and request a duplicate. In Paris, you should contact the Paris Police Préfecture - Residence Permits Service.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">You will need certain documents, including: a declaration on your honour that you have lost your original card; a photocopy of the card if you have it; your passport and proof of address that is less than three months’ old (eg an electricity or water bill).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Please note, the requirements may differ from départment to départment, so it's a good idea to check what documents you will require. Most of the information will be readily available online, but if you are not sure, contact the <em>Bureau des étrangers</em> office at your local préfecture</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">You will be charged a fee, depending on the type of card you are replacing. A replacement 10-year residency card will cost €225 except in certain circumstances.</span></p><p><strong>You have lost your carte de séjour while abroad</strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">You must first declare the loss in the country to local police, as well as to the French embassy or consulate in the country. Then you can apply for a return visa in order to be able to return to France. Be aware, however, that the consulate will contact the prefecture that originally issued the card - this can take some time.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On your return to France, you must contact the préfecture (or sub-prefecture) of your place of residence to declare the loss of your carte and request a duplicate, as per the process for anyone who has lost their card in France.</span></p><p>So in short, guard that card with your life and make sure you have photos of it just in case.</p>
Member comments