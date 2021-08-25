6 reasons France’s Covid vaccination programme improved so dramatically

France on Tuesday reported that it had fully vaccinated 42 million people, while another 47.7 million have received at least one vaccine dose, adding up to more than 60 percent of its total population fully vaccinated, and 70 percent partially vaccinated.

#Vaccination #COVID19 | Au 24 août :

✔47 786 706 personnes ont reçu une première injection

✔42 040 493 personnes ont un schéma vaccinal complet — Ministère des Solidarités et de la Santé (@Sante_Gouv) August 24, 2021

This data saw France easing slightly ahead of the UK for the first time, which on Tuesday reported 47.7 million partially vaccinated and 41.9 million fully vaccinated, from a broadly similar population.

Double "remontada" for France tonight. French total 1st anti-Covid vaccinations AND complete vaccinations overtook the UK totals on the same day.

France 1st vaxes 47,786,706. UK 47,737,142.

Fr complete vaxes 42,040,493. UK 41,942.036. 1/2 — John Lichfield (@john_lichfield) August 24, 2021

Although France still trails behind several other EU countries including Denmark, Ireland and Spain for percentage of the population vaccinated, it is now comfortably ahead of the USA which reports about 50 percent fully vaccinated.

French data is helped by the vaccination programme for under 18s – since the programme was opened up to the 12-17 age group in June around 5 million teenagers have received at least one vaccine.

So what are the reasons behind the dramatic turnaround since January and February, when France was widely mocked for its low vaccination rates?

1. It was maybe never as bad as we thought

The French vaccine rollout undoubtedly got off to a painfully slow start, but the early statistic that grabbed most media attention related to something that hadn’t actually happened yet.

Back in January, 60 percent of French people told pollsters that they might not get the vaccine (the highest rate of all the countries polled) prompting widespread panic about the high level of vaccine resistance in France.

France is now the most vaccinated of the countries with nukes. Which is probably not what I'd have bet on in January given this YouGov polling. pic.twitter.com/zVOa9M7enQ — Tom Forth (@thomasforth) August 24, 2021

As we can now see, most of those people went on to get vaccinated, so maybe there was never any need to panic.

But two things stand out from this – firstly the wording of the question. French people were asked ‘will you definitely get vaccinated’ and many said no. But they also weren’t saying that they definitely wouldn’t. Many people just said they would maybe wait for a bit and see how it went – a very different thing to the small percentage of committed anti-vaxxers.

The second is that all French polls should be taken with a pinch of salt. The French enjoy a good grumble and there’s nothing to suggest that they don’t exercise this tendency when talking to pollsters – French presidents consistently get terrible poll ratings and the French are generally at the bottom of any international comparisons on happiness or contentment. It’s what British commentator Tom Forth refers to as ‘performative miserablism’

2. The slow start might actually have been a good thing

Apart from early issues with the EU vaccine procurement programme, there were problems particular to France such as an overly complicated protocol for vaccinations in nursing homes and a convoluted supply chain that meant vaccines spent many days in transit or in French warehouses.

Some aspects of the slow start were deliberate, with the government choosing to use early supplies to vaccinate the most vulnerable – such as the severely ill or care home residents – rather than starting a mass rollout to health workers, a strategy that they said saved more lives in the most vulnerable people.

However the scarcity of vaccine appointments in the early days may have had an unintended reverse psychology effect, with numerous jokes doing the rounds that the only way to make French people want something is to tell them that they can’t have it.

3. The EU got its act together and Pfizer smashed all production targets

While supply was an issue at the beginning of the vaccination programme, by late spring vaccine doses were flooding in, largely thanks to Pfizer which had managed to provide even more doses than it had promised (in stark contrast to AstraZeneca).

The vast majority of vaccines administered in France have been Pfizer, as the graph below shows.

Le nombre de primo-injections #Moderna a plus que triplé en deux semaines, passant de 13 000 à 41 000 (voir graphique). Le ministère de la Santé se réjouit notamment d’une “nette reprise de la vaccination en ville (pharmacies et cabinets médicaux)”. #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/sN4eKcyMFP — Nicolas Berrod (@nicolasberrod) July 27, 2021

After initially struggling, the EU’s procurement programme also improved dramatically so that it managed to supply all the doses that its member states needed while also exporting 200 million vaccine doses produced in the Bloc to other countries.

This coincided with France opening large ‘vaccinedromes’ including at the Stade de France and Disneyland Paris, where tens of thousands of people could be vaccinated per week.

4. French tech was genuinely good

The early part of the vaccine rollout – targeted at the elderly and the vulnerable – was marked by long waits and unanswered phones , but by the time younger people became eligible for the vaccine in April and May, there were some simple and efficient technical solutions available for booking.

People were able to book directly, with no need to wait for an invitation from their doctor and the government was smart enough not to try and build its own systems.

Instead it partnered with websites and apps already widely in use, such as the medical app Doctolib, and incorporated the creations of the brilliant French data scientist Guillaume Rozier who created Vite Ma Dose! (quickly, my dose) and Chronodoses to enable people to find vaccine appointments near them.

Rozier, 25, was later honoured as a C hevalier de l’ordre national du Mérite by the government for his work during the pandemic.

5. Communication was a priority

Perhaps spooked by those early polls on vaccine hesitancy, the government worked hard on the challenge of persuading people to be vaccinated.

Big fan of the French vaccine ad 💉🇫🇷

pic.twitter.com/sf6tenz19u — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) June 12, 2021

Whether it was health minister Olivier Véran posing partially topless (oh là là) or a series of smart, sharply targeted and occasionally saucy adverts, the government accepted from the beginning that its job was not simply to provide vaccines, but to persuade people to take them.

🇨🇵 government promotes Covid vaccine by heavily implying that it will get you laid 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6CG7tOohOd — Emma Pearson (@LocalFR_Emma) July 2, 2021

6. And the health passport

But by far the biggest single impact on vaccination rates was president Emmanuel Macron’s announcement of the health passport, the impact of which can be seen in the below graph of vaccine appointments being booked immediately after his speech on July 12th.

261 000 personnes ont pris rendez-vous pour se faire vacciner, hier (2 semaines après l’allocution d’E. Macron), sur Doctolib. Moins que le lundi précédent (325 000), mais toujours davantage que fin juin/début juillet. #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/QjJ424rXbC — Nicolas Berrod (@nicolasberrod) July 27, 2021

The idea of showing proof of vaccination (or a test or Covid recovery certificate) to enter a bar, cinema or hospital has been controversial, but while 250,000 people took to the streets to protest, nearly 10 million people have been vaccinated since the president’s announcement in the middle of July.

It lead to another round of French jokes, the gist of which were that when you tell the French they might die of a deadly virus they shrug, but when you tell them they can’t go to a restaurant, they queue up to get vaccinated.

Les français :

-Tu risques de crever

-Balek

-Tu pourras plus aller au bistrot

-Ok la fesse ou l’épaule ? https://t.co/KQZWSsoRDk — Pingoo (@Pingoopathe) July 12, 2021

They might love to hate him, but it seems like Macron knows the French pretty well.