France expanding its sexy advertising campaign for Covid vaccines

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
Covid-19 vaccinedating

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin
France expanding its sexy advertising campaign for Covid vaccines
Image: ARS PACA
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

A French vaccination advertising campaign that caused an international stir with its sexy message is to be expanded in an effort to persuade younger French people to get the Covid vaccine.

The advertising campaign was dreamed up by regional health authorities in the southern Provence-Alpes-Côtes d’Azur region and focuses on ‘desirable side effects’ of the vaccine.

In an attempt to address fears of vaccine side-effects, the series of four adverts uses the tagline ‘Yes, the vaccine can have desirable effects’ with images of people going on holiday, attending festivals and travelling.

But it was the fourth image in the series that really caught international attention, showing a couple who appear to be enjoying a hook-up.

Playing to French stereotypes as the land of lovers, it was widely shared on social media and several English-language news sources ran articles on it, including British newspaper The Independent, who titled their article ‘A very, very French vaccine advert’.

On social media, many others pointed out that in the US there are financial inducements to get the vaccine – such as lotteries – while British adverts focus on going to the pub again, in contrast to France’s saucier message.

“We have not stopped broadcasting messages explaining why we must protect ourselves and others with barrier gestures but also the vaccine,” explains Philippe de Mester, Director General of the PACA health authority which devised the campaign.

“But we realised that this rather institutional discourse, which is sometimes a bit guilt-inducing, had little impact.

“So we thought about another approach, asking ourselves how we could reach people differently.”

The campaign, which is intended to target younger people who might be hesitant to get the vaccine, will now be expanded from social media, with posters going up across the southern region.

“It looks like an advert for condoms,” one passer-by told French radio station FranceInfo as the billboards were erected on Thursday.

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

What you need to know about Covid vaccines for under 18s in France

What you need to know about Covid vaccines for under 18s in France

COMPARE: Which countries are leading the race to vaccinate in Europe?

COMPARE: Which countries are leading the race to vaccinate in Europe?

EU could achieve Covid-19 immunity by mid-July, says vaccine chief

EU could achieve Covid-19 immunity by mid-July, says vaccine chief

Spring is in the air, could romance be too? A new survey has the answers
PARTNER CONTENT

Spring is in the air, could romance be too? A new survey has the answers

Sex, dating and coronavirus – what is the advice in France?

Sex, dating and coronavirus – what is the advice in France?

French couples share their secrets to lasting love
FOR MEMBERS

French couples share their secrets to lasting love

‘I realised how prudish America was when I came to France’ – Parisians tell their stories of multiple loves
FOR MEMBERS

‘I realised how prudish America was when I came to France’ – Parisians tell their stories of multiple loves

‘Something sacred’ – how the French really talk about love

‘Something sacred’ – how the French really talk about love

More news

What you need to know about Covid vaccines for under 18s in France

What you need to know about Covid vaccines for under 18s in France

COMPARE: Which countries are leading the race to vaccinate in Europe?

COMPARE: Which countries are leading the race to vaccinate in Europe?

EU could achieve Covid-19 immunity by mid-July, says vaccine chief

EU could achieve Covid-19 immunity by mid-July, says vaccine chief

Spring is in the air, could romance be too? A new survey has the answers
PARTNER CONTENT

Spring is in the air, could romance be too? A new survey has the answers

Sex, dating and coronavirus – what is the advice in France?

FOR MEMBERS

French couples share their secrets to lasting love

FOR MEMBERS

‘I realised how prudish America was when I came to France’ – Parisians tell their stories of multiple loves

‘Something sacred’ – how the French really talk about love