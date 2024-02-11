Snow, language tests, and jaywalking: 6 essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

The February holidays are high season for French ski resorts, but a mild winter has prompted fears there may not be enough snow this year. What are the prospects for snow in the mountains of France?

France’s new rules on language tests for foreigners who move here caused some confusion, and no little resentment from readers. This being France, however, as every student of the language knows, there’s an exception to every rule. So, here, we explain those exceptions.

In a medical emergency, the expense of calling an ambulance to transport you or a loved one to hospital should be the least of your concerns. Here’s what you need to know about the financials of falling ill in France.

More health news… France runs an extensive cancer screening programme, with free screenings for those in at-risk age categories available for some of the most common cancers.

France is, at just about any time of year, a hiker's dream with more than 70,000 kilometres of footpaths making up the Grande Randonnée (GR) network. Here's how to find a trail that suits you and plan your trip.

We’ll end with the answer to a question that has featured on sites across The Local group… Of all road users in France, pedestrians do have the greatest legal protections – but they are also expected to obey road safety rules.

