Will there be snow at French ski resorts for the February holidays?

The first wave of school holidays begin in France at the weekend, with pupils in Zone C (Créteil, Montpellier, Paris, Toulouse and Versailles) breaking up at the end of this week.

Students in Zone A (Besançon, Bordeaux, Clermont-Ferrand, Dijon, Grenoble, Limoges, Lyon and Poitiers) finish a week later, with holidays running from February 17th to March 4th; while those in Zone B (Aix-Marseille, Amiens, Lille, Nancy-Metz, Nantes, Nice, Normandie, Orléans-Tours, Reims, Rennes and Strasbourg) have to wait until February 24th before they break up.

The reason for the staggered February holidays? It's to allow ski resorts to maximise the peak school holiday times.

The holiday period usually prompts something of a stampede towards popular ski resorts - both from within France and from foreign tourists.

But the relatively mild weather has sparked concern about a lack of snow at popular resorts, especially those at lower altitudes. So, will there be snow at the ski resorts this month?

Alps

Despite a cold spell, average January temperatures were slightly above normal, according to Météo France. Meanwhile, while snow remains good at resorts above 1800m in the northern Alps, lower-altitude resorts are turning to other outdoor activities because of a lack of snow.

After a sunny and springlike start to the week, the trend into the first weekend of the holidays, however, is for the promise of snow, though the rain-snow limit is expected to remain high until Sunday, when flakes are expected at lower levels.

Further south, the snow level in the Southern Alps region is currently 47 percent of normal, with a forecast heading into the holidays very similar to that of the northern Alps.

But south-eastern regions are looking forward to weekend snows of up to 15cm from 1,500m, rising to 20cm above 2,000m.

Pyrenees

The news at the start of the month was far from promising. Snow levels in the Pyrenees on February 1st were the lowest in 24 years, with popular resorts such as Luchon-Superbagnères, Ax 3 domaine, Font-Romeu-Les Angles, Peyragudes and those in Andorra enduring milder conditions that they would have hoped for.

Meanwhile, in Saint-Lary, at 800m, temperatures reached 24C at the weekend.

But there’s potential good news, as the holidays approach.

Vue d'en haut sur l'enneigement le plus faible depuis 24ans... #pyrenees

Early forecasts suggest. Strong winds from Spain are expected to bring rain – and snow at higher levels – from Thursday, February 8th.

The question is whether the weather flow sends snow clouds north or northwest across the Pyrenees, or sticks to the west. Forecasts predict up to 20cm of snow across the entire range over the weekend.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to dip to seasonal norms of between 0C and 7C – which means that what snow there is on the slopes is less likely to melt.

Jura

The Transjurassienne 2024 cross-country race, scheduled for the weekend of February 10th and 11th, has been cancelled because of a lack of snow.

“Due to the low snowfall on the Jura massif, between Lamoura and Val de Mouthe, and given the mild weather forecast, we had to make this difficult decision,” race organisers said in a press release.

Some resorts, such as Métabief, Doubs, have stayed partially open thanks to artificial snow.

Massif Central and Vosges

Forecasters say that lower altitude massifs such as the Jura, the Vosges and the Massif Central, which are glaringly lacking snow, will probably have to wait until Sunday or even Monday to see snow.

In Suber-Besse, the second largest ski resort in the Massif Central, eight slopes were open last Sunday, only a third of the ski area. And this, only thanks to the artificial snow, while the mercury rose to 15C in on the first Sunday in February at 1,300m.

February predictions

While snow is forecast this weekend, and – in places – a fair bit of it, the longer forecasts suggest that February is likely to be another mild one, as the prospect of a long spell of cold in the shortest month of the year recedes.

L'évolution #météo pour la semaine prochaine semble désormais se confirmer en faveur d'un temps assez calme et plutôt doux. La perspective du #froid s'éloigne progressivement. Le mois de février sera probablement plutôt doux dans l'ensemble

Webcams

If you have a trip booked, you can check in advance the snow level at your restot.

Ski resorts routinely update their websites with the latest snow reports - and many include webcams that show current weather conditions. It’s a good idea to check those out to decide whether you need your skis or your hiking boots before you head off on holiday this month.

You'll likely still be going - there are virtually no travel insurance policies that allow you to cancel a trip due to lack of snow, even those that advertise 'snow cover' usually just provide you with a few euro to cover the cost of travelling to another resort that does have snow.