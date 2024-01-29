Tell us: Do you have a question about France's new language requirements?

Advertisement

France's new immigration law has brought in extra language test requirements for foreigners in France.

When applying for the first time for a pluriannuelle residency card (multi-year), a level of A2 in French (according to the international DELF standard) will be required. Additionally, first-time applications for the carte de résident (10-year card) will require proof of B1 French level (the previous requirement was A2).

Applications for naturalisation (citizenship through residency) will now require a B2 French level, rather than the B1 level that was previously requested.

You can find more information regarding the proposed changes in The Local's language rules explainer.

READ MORE: Explained: France's new rules on language tests for foreigners

The new rules were promulgated as part of the immigration law on Saturday, but many foreigners have additional questions and concerns.

As such, The Local is compiling all of your questions in order to answer them, and when necessary, request clarification from French immigration authorities.

We're also interested to hear your views on the changes.

Advertisement

Please fill out the survey below:

If you have any difficulty accessing the questionnaire, please click HERE.