How much do French language tests cost and where can I take them?

France's new immigration law brings in tougher language requirements for foreigners in France. You can find the full details of the new rules HERE, but it will mean that more people will need to take a French test in order to provide proof of their language levels.

Here's a look at how to do that and the likely costs;

Language levels

Before scheduling a French language test, you need to know what language level you are going for, as well as what purpose the test will serve.

Whether you are looking to apply for French citizenship or university, want to sign up for a language course or perhaps if you are simply interested in quantifying your existing language skills then you will need to understand the A1-C2 language level indicators.

These are part of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CERL) and mean that language levels can be assessed on an international level, without having to try and compare national qualifications such as SATs, A-levels and baccalaureate.

Under the CERL scale (sometimes also known as the DELF scale), language learners are split into three broad levels - A meaning beginner, B meaning intermediate, and C meaning advanced.

If you are interested in applying to French-language universities, you may see that the requirement is C1, as instruction only takes place in French. Some programmes might accept a B2 level as well.

As for residency and citizenship, the rules have changed recently as a result of France's new immigration law - more details below.

Which are the most common tests?

You can either get a diplôme (diploma) or an attestation de réussite (test score) - both of which can attest to your French level on the CERL scale, but there are some minor differences.

A diploma will last forever, whereas an attestation de réussite will usually have a two-year expiration date after being issued.

In most cases, French immigration and education authorities accept both, as long as they correspond to the language level being requested.

The 'diplomas' include; the DILF (diplôme initial de langue française), which shows the A1 beginner level in French. There is also the DELF (diplôme d’études en langue française), which ranges from A1 to B2 levels. Finally, there is the DALF (diplôme approfondi de langue française), which covers the advanced C1 and C2 levels.

The DELF/DALF certifications fall under the authority of France Éducation International (formerly CIEP).

You might also take the TCF (test de connaissance du français) also certified by France Éducation International. However, this will give you an attestation de réussite lasting two years, rather than a diploma.

Finally, there is the TEF (test d'evaluation du français), which is delivered by the chamber of commerce and industry of Paris Île-de-France, which offers an attestation de réussite. Previously, when taking this for immigration purposes, people opted for the TEF-IRN, which tests French language skills up to the B1 level.

However, this will no longer suffice for those applying for naturalisation, as the requirement has moved from B1 to B2.

How much do the tests cost?

Taking the test can unfortunately be expensive - between €100 and €200 is standard, although there are regional variations, as well as differences between the tests.

For example, the TCF, often used for foreign students wishing to enrol in a first year of French higher education (Licence, or L1), at the Aix-Marseille Université cost €74 as of 2024. At the Lyon Catholic University, the TCF standard fee was €75 as of 2024.

In comparison, the IS Aix-en-Provence exam centre for DELF and DALF tests had varied prices based on level - the A2 was €95, the B1 was €110 and the B2 was €120 as of 2024.

Meanwhile, in Paris, Alliance Française charged €174 for the A1 level, €180 for A2, €214 for B1, and €269 for B2.

How can I find a reputable test-taking centre?

There are several options.

The website 'France langue étrangère' (FLE.fr) offers listings within France for both the DELF/DALF exams, as well as the TCF and TEF tests.

Similarly, you can go to the official government website for France Éducation International and search for test centres on their interactive map.

You can break your search down by the type of exam you want to take.

France Education International map

Tips for saving money

If you fail your language test, you can take it again without issue but you will have to pay a second fee.

As such, it might be wise to pay for a couple of language classes in advance if you are unsure about your French level. This could save you time and money in the long run, as well as helping you practice, and giving you access to practice papers and some feedback from an instructor.

Those working in France might consider using 'Mon Compte Formation' to pay for classes.

All employees in France get an annual 'training budget' of up to €800 that you can spend on developing your professional skills - and if you're foreign you can use that budget for language classes, many of which conclude with a DELF placement test at the end.

Residency and citizenship

Recently, France increased language level requirements for certain residency cards and for citizenship.

As such, those making their first application for a carte de séjour pluriannuelle (multi-year card, max duration of four years) will now need to demonstrate a French level of at least A2 according to the DELF/ CERL international language scale.

Those making their first application for a 10-year carte de résident (in most cases, available after five years of consecutive residency) will need to demonstrate at least B1 level in French - an increase from the previous requirement of A2.

Those applying for French citizenship will need to demonstrate at least B2 level in French, instead of the previous requirement of B1.

If you do not hold a higher education degree from a French institution and you do not qualify for any language level exemptions, then you'll likely need to prove your acquisition through the tests listed above to prove your language level.

