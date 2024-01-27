France brings in stricter French language requirements for foreigners

Advertisement

France's new immigration law - formally passed into law on Saturday after a turbulent political battle - contains several important provisions on immigration and security, such as the expulsion of radicalised foreigners.

However the full name of the law is Contrôler l’immigration, améliorer l’intégration (control immigration and improve integration) and some of its provisions affect the integration of foreigners already living here.

Along them are new requirements for foreigners to learn French.

Introducing the idea back in 2022, Interior minister Gérald Darmanin said: "Today, a quarter of foreigners who have residence permits understand and speak French extremely badly."

At present proof of competence in the French language is only required for people applying for either French citizenship, or for the 10-year long-term EU residency card.

People with very little French can be ordered to attend language classes at the OFII, but there is no requirement to pass a language test.

The new law means that people applying for a multi-year residency permit will have to provide proof that they have at least A2 level French (the second-lowest level on the international DELF scale, just above the beginner level).

The level required for the 10-year carte de résident has been raised from A2 to B1 - defined as intermediate level.

While the level required for French citizenship has been raised from B1 to B2 - the higher level of intermediate French.

