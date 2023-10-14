Inside France: Lawyers, avocados and Macron's fish face

Advertisement

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about.

Naturally, Friday's terror attack has been the main topic of conversation in France - find the latest here - but here's a look at some of the other talking points from the week.

Sunshine and TV

Autumn has now finally arrived in Paris with cooler temperatures and grey, rainy skies - and honestly it feels like a bit of a relief after the freakish late-summer heatwave that meant we were still wearing T-shirts and having BBQs well into October.

The unusually warm autumn temperatures are also apparently responsible for making TV signals go haywire in about half of France - although I must confess that I still don't actually follow the TV company's explanation of exactly how that happened . . .

Bedbugs go dark

In good news, some of the international bedbug hysteria now seems to have calmed down, but not before the story took a few fairly dark turns, as we explore in this week's Talking France podcast (along with Corsican terrorism, tips for picking wine and France's doomed effort to colonise Florida). Listen here or on the link below.

Face-pulling of the week

This week I have been enjoying the memes created from the unimpressed looks of Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron when they visited Hamburg and were given the local speciality Fischbrötchen.

When the French invite you for dinner vs when the Germans invite you for dinner pic.twitter.com/oPInyxS5Lu — François Valentin (@Valen10Francois) October 11, 2023

According to my German colleagues, it's similar to a fish-finger sandwich, and really who doesn't love a fish-finger sandwich? Best hangover cure ever.

AI translation?

And something tells me this photo search website is using an internet based translation tool . . . Search 'lawyer' and get a load of pictures of avocados (avocat being the word in French for both lawyer and avocado. You can only make a tasty salad out of one of them, though).

