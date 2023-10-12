Advertisement

Weather

'Unusual heat' knocks out TV signals in France

The Local France
The Local France - [email protected]
Published: 12 Oct, 2023 CET. Updated: Thu 12 Oct 2023 17:45 CET
'Unusual heat' knocks out TV signals in France
The roofs of Lille, northern France, bear television aerials in 2012. (Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP)

Almost half of France has been affected by poor TV reception in recent days, with the network operators blaming 'unusual heat'.

Advertisement

At least 19,000 municipalities across France experienced poor television connection on Thursday, with viewers reporting that their TVs randomly cutting out, going static, or simply displaying an error message on the screen.

The problems began on Tuesday and Pierre, a resident of the Côtes-d'Armor département in Brittany told Le Parisien that his television "cuts out after 10 minutes."

"We're almost getting better reception from the English channels", Pierre told the French media.

Advertisement

Much of France's Atlantic and Channel coastlines have experienced connection issues with their televisions, as well as parts of the Rhône Valley and Burgundy.

 

Le Parisien reported that the households affected are those who use an antenna on their roof (with service via 'digital terrestrial television' or DTT), rather than those who have internet-based TV services. 

The French media estimated that up to 39 million people in France could be affected. 

Advertisement

You can download the list of affected communes here

According to the French government website, Recevoirlatnt.fr, the issue, which reportedly began on Tuesday in some parts of the country, was not expected to extend beyond Thursday.

According to Recevoir la TNT in a press release published on Tuesday, the issue has been caused by a “natural phenomenon linked to current weather conditions.”

It added that TV reception can disrupted during certain weather conditions, specifically during "periods of unusual heat or sudden changes in temperature."

More

#Weather

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also