PODCAST: Is France really overrun with bedbugs and why are second homes being targeted by militants?

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield, political columnist John Lichfield and wine expert Caroline Connor to discuss all the news and talking points in France this week.

We start with explosions on the island of Corsica targeting second homes, and how this fits in to the broader issue of autonomy for the Mediterranean island.

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

Then we're back to bedbugs - we thought we had put them to bed in a previous episode, but now it seems that the story has become a global media phenomenon. But is the situation in France actually worse than in the UK or the USA? We sort the facts from the hysteria.

A little bit of history this week - specifically France's doomed attempt at colonising Florida and why that's the subject of a court case.

We're also looking at why a group of American cruise ship passengers were booed on arrival in France last week, and the French towns that want to limit cruise liners.

And finally, we're moving on to wine - our wine expert Caroline Conner shares some tips on choosing a good French wine, and whether those gold medals on bottles actually mean anything.

As ever, stay tuned for the end when we'll be sharing some French language tips to give your chat that local flavour - this week we're looking at the random English words that French-speakers love to throw into conversation, and how to pronounce them.

You can find all previous episodes of the Talking France podcast HERE