French anti-terror police investigate explosions at second-homes

Around 20 residences - the majority of which were second-homes - were targeted by explosions on Sunday night in the area around Ajaccio - the capital of the island of Corsica. A building that formerly housed a tax office was also targeted.

Anti-terror investigators are liaising with local police and are expected to formalise their involvement on Monday, after the attacks were claimed by the separatist group Front de libération nationale de la Corse (FLNC).

No-one was seriously injured in the explosions, according to local authorities.

The FLNC on Monday claimed responsibility for the attacks in a message sent to local paper Corse-Matin, and added: "Our destiny is not with France".

INFO CORSE-MATIN - Le FLNC revendique la série d'attentats qui a eu lieu partout en Corse cette nuit ⬇️https://t.co/TpZgXcP1Cm — Corse-Matin (@Corse_Matin) October 9, 2023

The Mediterranean island of Corsica - a popular holiday destination for French tourists - has been the subject of a long struggle for more independence from France which saw previous bombing campaigns as well as the assassination of local officials in the 1990s.

French president Emmanuel Macron visited the island in September and promised talks on "autonomy" - a status that would give the island more local decision-making powers while stopping short of full independence from France.

