LATEST: What we know so far about the French school attack

On Friday morning, a school in Arras, north-east France, was the subject of a knife attack in which a teacher died and two other staff members were injured.

No pupils were injured in the attack and one person is now in custody.

LATEST: French school knife attack

Investigations - led by the anti-terror police - are ongoing, but this is what we know so far.

What happened?

At around 11am on Friday, a man entered a lycée (high school) in Arras armed with at least two knives.

He killed one teacher and wounded two other people - one a teacher and the other a security guard. The security guard was severely injured and is in a critical condition.

Who is the man in custody?

Police say that he is a 20-year-old man of Chechen origin who has been living in France.

Local media reports that he was a former pupil of the lycée that was the target of the attack.

Police sources told AFP that the young man has been fiché S - placed on a watchlist - for extremism.

They added that he had shouted "Allahu akbar" during the attack.

He was tackled by teachers and a security guard, and was later arrested by local police.

His brother, aged 17, was detained close to another school, a police source added told French media.

Where did the attack happen?

The Lycée Gambetta-Carnot is situated in Arras - a small town close to the border with Belgium.

Most famous for its World War I battlefields, Arras is a working class town in France's former industrial zone.

Formerly a Communist stronghold, much of north-east France now votes for Marine Le Pen's far-right Rassemblement National.

However Arras has a mayor, Frédéric Leturque, who describes himself as a centrist while local MP Jacqueline Maquet is a representative of Emmanuel Macron's centrist Renaissance group.

Was it a terror attack?

Early indications are that the attack was linked to violent Islamist extremism, and comes in the context of a tense situation in France following the attacks on Israelis in Gaza by Hamas militants, and the retaliation by Israel. At least 2,000 people have died in Israel and Palestine since Saturday, with many thousands more injured.

Anti-terror investigators - who are now leading the investigation - told French media that the young man had previously been placed on a watchlist for political extremism.

France has large Jewish and Muslim populations and security had been stepped up at religious sites in recent days over fears of attacks linked to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The French interior ministry had banned several planned pro-Palestine marches, due to fears of violence.

President Emmanuel Macron said in an address to the nation on Thursday that 582 religious and cultural facilities in France were receiving stepped-up police protection.

"Those who confuse the Palestinian cause and the justification of terrorism commit a strong moral, political and strategic error," he said.

Previous attacks

France has suffered a series of attacks by Islamist extremists since 2015.

Most recently, the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty in 2020 near his school in a Paris suburb by a radicalised Chechen refugee led to a wave of shock and renewed debate about the influence of radical Islam.

The attack in Arras comes almost three years to the day after the murder of Paty which took place on October 16th, 2020.