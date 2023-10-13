France opens anti-terror probe after teacher killed in school knife attack

Advertisement

The attack occurred at around 11am on Friday morning at a lycée (high school) in Arras, northern France.

The attacker was a man in his 20s - reported to be a former pupil - who entered the school armed with several knives on Friday morning. He has been arrested.

Attaque au couteau lycée Gambetta , apparemment un professeur mort et plusieurs blessés, auteur interpellé pic.twitter.com/9MlDITyOYY — JR (@dobeye) October 13, 2023

A police source told AFP that he shouted 'Allahu akbar' during the attack, adding that he was of Chechen origin and had been 'fiché S' - placed on a watchlist for extremism.

Anti-terror police confirmed that they are leading the investigation.

Pupils at the Lycée Gambetta-Carnot d’Arras have been confined to class while the police operation is ongoing - no pupils were hurt in the attack.

A spokesman for French president Emmanuel Macron said that he will visit the school this afternoon with education minister Gabriel Attal and interior minister Gérald Darmanin.

One pupil told local paper La Voix du Nord: "We were leaving class to go to the canteen when we saw the guy with two knives attacking the teacher, who had blood on him. He tried to calm him down and protect us. He told us to leave, but we didn't really understand, so we ran and others went back upstairs."

A male teacher died and two other people were wounded - a second teacher received less serious injuries while a security guard was stabbed multiple times and is now in a critical condition.

France has suffered a series of attacks by Islamist extremists since 2015.

Most recently, the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty in 2020 near his school in a Paris suburb by a radicalised Chechen refugee led to a wave of shock and renewed debate about the influence of radical Islam.

The attack in Arras comes almost three years to the day after the murder of Paty which took place on October 16th, 2020.

It also comes with tensions rising in France, which has large Jewish and Muslim communities, after last weekend's attack by Hamas on Israel.

Macron said in an address to the nation on Thursday that 582 religious and cultural facilities in France were receiving stepped-up police protection.

"Those who confuse the Palestinian cause and the justification of terrorism commit a strong moral, political and strategic error," he said.

There has also been controversy over the French government's ban on pro-Palestinian protests following the Hamas attack, with the left lamenting it was no longer possible to protest for peace but the right saying the measures did not go far enough.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin on Thursday ordered that the demonstrations be prohibited nationwide as they "are likely to generate disturbances to public order," adding that organisers should face arrest.