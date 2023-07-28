La Belle Vie: Why foreigners love 'bonjour' and off-the-beaten-track French destinations

Advertisement

Last week, The Local shared a poll on Twitter asking readers how they feel about the French habit of saying bonjour anytime you enter a room with other people present. French greetings are often one of the first things foreigners find themselves having to adapt to after arriving in France. I must say - I was expecting the results to be a bit mixed, as this seems to be a common topic to complain about for foreigners in France.

But those who responded to our poll were very clear about their feelings on the bonjour tradition. The vast majority really appreciate this French habit, and for many it comes down to the simple feeling of being acknowledged (and acknowledging others).

If you have started saying bonjour instinctively when passing people in the hallway, elevator, or before ordering at a restaurant, then you may have reached stage two or three when it comes to assimilating to French culture.

Oftentimes the ultimate goal of assimilation is citizenship, but we have looked at it from a more fun and light-hearted angle. Do you still hesitate over la bise? Or do you cringe when your anglophone friends speak a little bit too loudly? These are our three stages of becoming French.

One not-so-great marker of connecting to French culture in the coming years may be following the French example of switching your summer holiday spot from the Mediterranean to Brittany. Within domestic tourism in France, many people have begun to prioritise the northern and western portions of the country for their summer break in an effort to avoid the extreme heat and drought that is becoming more common in the south.

While France benefits from tourism in many different ways - offering cities, mountains, and seaside - the climate crisis will inevitably change the way people enjoy a French holiday in the years to come. Here is what you can expect, as well as some ways you might consider re-arranging your holidays in the future.

Paris in August is a controversial topic. As temperatures get warmer, some say that it is best to avoid France's capital during one of the hottest months of the year. That being said, the city is preparing for warmer weather and there are plenty of great aspects to Paris in August.

One of my favourite parts is the slow pace of life. When trying to schedule appointments and interviews, I'll receive automatic replies that the person is out of the office until September and it does not bother me. It's a reminder that there is little pressure in August, other than to take some time to relax as well.

If you choose to stick around during August, then you should consider swimming in and around Paris. While you cannot take a dip in the Seine river yet (though perhaps next year?) you can always take advantage of swimming at the Paris Plages. There are plenty of outdoor public pools, though they can get a bit crowded.

Alternatively, you can head off on a day-trip to one of the outdoor swimming spots nearby. There are several rivers and lakes not far from the city, equipped with sandy beaches and shady trees, where you can lounge out and enjoy a swim and a break from city life.

And for those seeking out less-visited part of France - consider Clermont-Ferrand and Auvergne, with its 40-kilometre long chain of 80 dormant volcanoes, which makes the area perfect for hiking and getting into nature.

Plus, if you are a fan of cheese, you'll be happy to hear that some of the world's most famous cheeses come from this part of France - Saint Nectaire, Cantal, Salers, Fourme d'Ambert and Bleu d'Auvergne.

