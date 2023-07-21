Five open-air swimming spots around Paris

Advertisement

As of 2021, Paris was home to 42 public swimming pools, with almost a dozen outdoor options in the summer time so you can feel the sun while enjoying the water.

But popular open-air pools in Paris - like Buttes-aux-Cailles in the 13th arrondissement and Georges Hermant in the 19th arrondissement - tend to be crowded on hot summer days.

If you are looking to for some more space to stretch out - perhaps a sandy beach and some trees around - then you might consider going for a swim in one of the lakes and rivers near the city.

The Local has put together a list of the top five best outdoor swimming spots around Paris for you to choose from.

La plage de Meaux

The Meaux beach usually opens from early July to the start of the new school year. As for 2023, it will remain open until August 27th.

Located in the centre of the Parc naturel du Paris, a 150 hectare public park known for bicycle and walking paths, the Meaux beach offers supervised swimming on the banks of the Marne river each day until 8pm. Bring your towel along to the sandy beach and make the most of your escape from the city.

Aside from swimming, there are plenty of other outdoor activities in the park, like kayaking and canoeing on the river, to take advantage of.

Entry is free - you can find more information on the Meaux town hall website.

How can I get there from central Paris?

By car, the journey takes about 45 minutes to an hour along the A4 motorway.

By public transport, you can leave from the Gare de l'Est station, taking the Transilien line P for about 25 minutes until you arrive at the Meaux stop. It is about a 20 minute walk from the train station to the park.

Base de Loisirs de Bois-le-Roi

Located 50 km from Paris near the Fontainebleau forest, the Base de Loisirs (leisure park) de Bois-le-Roi offers a free beach open all summer.

Swimming is free and supervised from 11am to 7pm each day, and canoes can be rented between 1:30pm and 5:30pm. There is also an onsite food stand and cafeteria open from 12pm to 7pm each day. The base de Loisirs closes at 9pm. You can find more information on the leisure park's website.

There are nearby football fields, basketball courts and playgrounds, plus a golf course.

How can I get there from central Paris?

By car, it takes about an hour and 15 minutes to get to Bois-le-Roi, and parking is free upon arrival.

By public transport, you can take the train from Paris-Gare de Lyon station. The journey is about 35 minutes long on the Transilien R. Go toward Sens or Montereau, and be sure to check that the train will stop at Bois-le-Roi station. From the station follow UCPA signage - the walk is about 25 minutes.

Otherwise there is a free bus (navette) that can take you directly into the park.

Le lac du Val de Seine

The large beach offers plenty of space to swim and relax beside over 250 hectares of woodland situated inside the Île de Loisirs du Val de Seine. From July 1st until the start of September, lifeguards are on duty and swimming is available until 7pm.

Other than swimming, you can also try water-skiing or pedal-boating. You can also rent sporting material, like footballs and volleyballs on site.

Entry to the park costs €6 for adults and €4.30 for children. You can find more ticketing and entry information on the park's website here.

How can I get there from central Paris?

By car, the journey takes a little over an hour when following the A13.

By public transport, you can take the Transilien J from Paris Saint-Lazare station. The ride takes around 35 minutes, and you can descend at the station 'Verneuil - Vernouillet'. From there, it is a 35 minute walk to the swimming area in the 'Base de Loisirs'.

Le lac de Vaires-Torcy

Located inside the Île de Loisirs de Vaires-Torcy, just over 30 minutes from Paris by car, there are plenty of fun activities like horseback riding, a water park with slides and swimming at the beach to enjoy.

The lake is open and supervised by lifeguards all summer with an entry fee of €5.90 for anyone older than 11 years of age, with reduced pricing (€3.90) for children aged three to 10. The swimming area is open until 6pm on weekdays, and until 7pm on weekends.

You can also add the Aquapark option, with slides and inflatables, which costs €14 for the bundle price. Swimming is open every day from mid-June until early September. You can find more information here.

How can I get there from central Paris?

By car, you can take the A4 and arrive within 40 minutes from central Paris.

By public transport, you can take the RER A toward Torcy station. Then once you arrive you can take either bus 421 or 211, which will take you to the 'Les Cantines' stop beside the park. Overall, the journey should be around one hour to an hour and 15 minutes.

Île de loisirs de Jablines

The lac de Jablines is a great place to swim near to Paris. Home to two white sandy beaches over 400m in length and crystal blue water, supervised swimming is open between 10am and 6:30pm during the summer.

Entry costs €8 for anyone over 12 years old. Children under 12 can enter for €5.

There are other activities to enjoy on the water, like windsurfing and kayaking, as well. You can find more information on the website here.

How can I get there from central Paris?

By car, you can take the A4 going east. The journey should be about 45 minutes long.

By public transport, you can take the RER A and get off at the Chessy or Marne-la-Vallée station. The bus 24 will take you directly to the Île de Loisirs.

You can also take a high speed train from Paris Gare de L'est on the Meaux line, getting off either at the Lagny-Thorigny station and then taking the bus 15 (to get off at the Rigaudin stop in Annet-sur-Marne), or getting off at the Esbly station and taking the bus 14 to get off at the Ile de Loisirs stop. On average, by public transport it should take you approximately one hour and a half from central Paris.