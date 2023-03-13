On the agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Monday

Teacher walkouts – The SNUEP-FSU education union called on teachers to continue the mobilisation during the week, starting on Monday March 13th and onwards. As a reminder, striking elementary school teachers must give 48 hours notice beforehand.

Macron-Orbán dinner – The two European leaders will dine on Monday night together at the Elysée Palace. French President Emmanuel Macron and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán have different perspectives on several topics, namely the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Tuesday

Rail delays – Even though SNCF rail workers have engaged in rolling strike action, some reports, namely those from France 3, indicate that rail workers will focus on Tuesday, March 14th for walkouts.

Navigo refunds – Ile-de-France residents who held a Navigo pass for public transport between September and December 2022 may be eligible for a refund of at least €37.60 in compensation for travel disruption in recent months. Some RER B and D passengers will be entitled to a larger refund. The process of applying for the refund opens on March 14th at the Ile-de-France Mobilities website. You can learn more HERE.

Wednesday

More strikes – although some French workers are taking part in rolling strikes (especially on the railways) Wednesday marks the next big one-day strike, which will see further disruption across the country and for international travellers, as well as another day of marches and demos across France.

You can find the latest information on service disruptions in our strike section HERE.

READ MORE: Calendar: The latest French pension strike dates to remember

Olympics tickets – registration opens for the next phase of Olympic ticket sales. This is once again done in the form of a draw, but this time to buy single event tickets, rather than packs of three as in phase 1. You have until April 20th to register to take part in the draw, and the lucky winners will be notified from May 11th. Full details on the ticket process HERE.

Drought review – According to Franceinfo, the French environment ministry plans to review the drought situation again on March 15th, after they receive the rain forecast from Météo-France.

Thursday

Pensions bill – After being looked over by the joint committee on Wednesday, the bill heads back to the Assemblée Nationale for another vote.

READ MORE: What next for France’s controversial pension reform bill?

Adventure Festival – The festival “Les Rendez-vous de l’Aventure” will begin on Thursday, March 16th and run until Sunday, March 19th in the Jura département in eastern France. The festival is an event for all filmmakers, freelancers, writers, and ‘explorers’ of all disciplines to meet, present their work and share their experiences with the public. Nearly 40,000 people have attended the event since it began in 2016. You can find more information on its website here.

Friday

Movie screening – For those living in the Paris area, Lost in Frenchlation will be putting on the French film Toi Non Plus tu n’as Rien Vu with English subtitles on Friday, March 17th at the Club de l’Étoile cinema at 14 Rue Troyon in Paris’ 8th arrondisement.

Drinks will begin at 7pm, and the screening will start at 8pm. Feel free to stick around after the film for a Q&A with the director. You can find tickets HERE.

Saint Patrick’s Day – Paris’ town hall will put on various events to celebrate Saint Patrick’s day, including dance events and festivities at the Irish cultural centre. You can find out more here.

Saturday

France v Wales – the French rugby team will take on Wales at the Stade de France in Paris, on the final day of the Six Nations tournament.