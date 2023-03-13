Read news from:
On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

From yet more strikes to Saint Patrick's Day celebrations, movie screenings and the next phase of Paris Olympic ticket sales, here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 13 March 2023 09:20 CET
The green illuminated basilica of the sacred heart (Sacre Coeur) on Saint Patrick's day in 2016 in Paris (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP)

Monday

Teacher walkouts – The SNUEP-FSU education union called on teachers to continue the mobilisation during the week, starting on Monday March 13th and onwards. As a reminder, striking elementary school teachers must give 48 hours notice beforehand.

Macron-Orbán dinner – The two European leaders will dine on Monday night together at the Elysée Palace. French President Emmanuel Macron and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán have different perspectives on several topics, namely the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Tuesday

Rail delays – Even though SNCF rail workers have engaged in rolling strike action, some reports, namely those from France 3, indicate that rail workers will focus on Tuesday, March 14th for walkouts.

Navigo refunds – Ile-de-France residents who held a Navigo pass for public transport between September and December 2022 may be eligible for a refund of at least €37.60 in compensation for travel disruption in recent months. Some RER B and D passengers will be entitled to a larger refund. The process of applying for the refund opens on March 14th at the Ile-de-France Mobilities website. You can learn more HERE.

Wednesday

More strikes – although some French workers are taking part in rolling strikes (especially on the railways) Wednesday marks the next big one-day strike, which will see further disruption across the country and for international travellers, as well as another day of marches and demos across France.

You can find the latest information on service disruptions in our strike section HERE.

READ MORE: Calendar: The latest French pension strike dates to remember

Olympics tickets – registration opens for the next phase of Olympic ticket sales. This is once again done in the form of a draw, but this time to buy single event tickets, rather than packs of three as in phase 1. You have until April 20th to register to take part in the draw, and the lucky winners will be notified from May 11th. Full details on the ticket process HERE. 

Drought review – According to Franceinfo, the French environment ministry plans to review the drought situation again on March 15th, after they receive the rain forecast from Météo-France.

Thursday

Pensions bill – After being looked over by the joint committee on Wednesday, the bill heads back to the Assemblée Nationale for another vote. 

READ MORE: What next for France’s controversial pension reform bill?

Adventure Festival – The festival “Les Rendez-vous de l’Aventure” will begin on Thursday, March 16th and run until Sunday, March 19th in the Jura département in eastern France. The festival is an event for all filmmakers, freelancers, writers, and ‘explorers’ of all disciplines to meet, present their work and share their experiences with the public. Nearly 40,000 people have attended the event since it began in 2016. You can find more information on its website here.

Friday

Movie screening – For those living in the Paris area, Lost in Frenchlation will be putting on the French film Toi Non Plus tu n’as Rien Vu with English subtitles on Friday, March 17th at the Club de l’Étoile cinema at 14 Rue Troyon in Paris’ 8th arrondisement.

Drinks will begin at 7pm, and the screening will start at 8pm. Feel free to stick around after the film for a Q&A with the director. You can find tickets HERE.

Saint Patrick’s Day – Paris’ town hall will put on various events to celebrate Saint Patrick’s day, including dance events and festivities at the Irish cultural centre. You can find out more here.

Saturday

France v Wales – the French rugby team will take on Wales at the Stade de France in Paris, on the final day of the Six Nations tournament.

On the agenda: What’s happening in France this week

From a political summit to international women's day plus lots of strikes and demos, here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 6 March 2023 09:04 CET
On the agenda: What's happening in France this week

Monday 

Term-time – schools in Zone C (including Paris) reopen after their winter holiday, while schools in zones A and B have already gone back.

Griezmann waxwork – French football star Antoine Griezmann will have his waxwork unveiled at the Musée Grévin wax museum in Paris.

Tuesday 

Strike day – after a lull in strikes during the school holidays, March 7th is another day of mass strike action with unions promising to ‘bring the country to a halt’. For some industries this will be a one-day strike, but unions representing rail workers, waste collectors and Paris public transport workers have declared rolling strikes, so disruption is likely to continue throughout the week. Air traffic controllers, meanwhile, have called a two-day trike on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

‘France at a standstill’ – what to expect from Tuesday’s strikes

You can find all the latest on the disruption in our regularly-updated strike guide HERE

Wednesday 

More strikes – day two of the air traffic controllers strike, over both days up to 30 percent of flights will be cancelled – full details HERE – while disruption on railways and Paris public transport is likely to contine. 

Ticket sales – SNCF opens up its summer sale of train tickets for July and August, if you’re in the mood to plan a holiday. 

International Women’s Day – the Journée internationale des droits des femmes will be marked in France with marches, some of which will combine with the demos against pension reform, which unions say disproportionately affect women.

Thursday

School demos – students and pupils at collèges and lycées in France will hold a day of demonstrations against the proposed pension reforms, with some promising to blockade their schools.

Friday 

Political visit – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to visit France for the first British-French summit in more than four years.

Saturday 

Six Nations – France’s rugby team travel to London to take on the old enemy England in the match known as ‘le crunch‘.

