STRIKES

What next for France’s controversial pension reform bill?

The French Senate has voted in favour of raising France's retirement age from 62 to 64 - but that's far from the end of the process for the highly controversial pension reform bill. Here's what happens next.

Published: 9 March 2023 09:55 CET
French Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne are key players in the controversial pension reform bill passing through Parliament. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

Think pension reform in France, think massive street protests. The demonstrations and strikes that President Macron’s attempts to change the country’s complex pensions system prompted have, unsurprisingly, dominated the headlines.

Since details of this latest attempt to reform French pension rules were first announced in January, unions have been holding a series of strikes and protests – and these are likely to continue throughout the spring as the reform bill makes its way through parliament.

This reform is the flagship domestic policy of Macron’s second and final term in office, with the president determined to implement it despite fierce opposition from the political left and unions, but also the wider public. 

The bill contains a number of different articles including the headline-grabbing Article 7 – which raises the standard retirement age from 62 to 64 – and changes to the ‘special regimes’ that allow many public sector workers to retire early. 

But, where are we at in the parliamentary process? How much longer can the protests continue before a final bill – if it gets that far – becomes law?

MPs in the lower house, the Assemblée nationale, started debating the reform bill in early February. Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt said, at the start of a stormy Assembly debate, that: “Our (pensions) system is structurally in deficit… Doing nothing is not an option.”

The debates were extremely stormy and parliament was suspended several times because of the rowdy behaviour and ripe language of certain politicians. In the end, the debate time ran out before they even got to the most controversial bit – Article 7, which is about the raising of the pension age – and the bill moved to the Senate.

On Wednesday night, Senators voted in favour or raising by retirement age by 201 votes to 115.

But this is far from the end, and the next strikes and demos have been timed to coincide with key dates in the parliamentary journey.

Sunday, March 12th

By midnight on Sunday, March 12th, the reform bill will complete its passage through the French Senate, the upper house of parliament, after 11 days of debate – including, unusually, debates at the weekend.

It is expected that the Senate, dominated by the centre-right Les Républicains party, will vote in favour of the bill, although they have added several amendments.

Wednesday, March 15th

Three days later, a joint committee, known as a commission mixte paritaire (CMP), of seven senators and seven MPs must have examined the text and established a final version of the bill by close of business. 

Thursday, March 16th

The text returns to the Assemblée nationale so MPs take take one last look at the CMP’s text. At which point, there’s something of a sliding doors moment.

Assuming a majority in the Assemblée vote in favour of the bill – that’s far from given, given the make-up of the French Parliament following last June’s elections – then we should expect a reasonably early vote. 

The Senate, too, gets a say on the final CMP version of the text.

If, however, there’s no agreement, then a new reading of the text of the bill is on the cards. The government could – again – invoke the controversial Article 49.3 which allows a bill to be passed without an MPs’ vote.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has form for triggering Article 49.3. She invoked it 10 times in a matter of weeks last autumn to get the government’s budget passed – each time risking a no-confidence vote. It’s possible she could trigger it again to get Macron’s reform bill over the final hurdle, although she has said publicly that she believes it would be wrong to use the power on such a divisive issue as pension reform.

Sunday, March 26th

Even if the bill is resubmitted for debate, Parliamentary time is short. If it hasn’t been approved by midnight on Sunday, March 26th, another Article – 47.1, which limits Parliamentary debate to 50 days – takes effect.

Not only does this stop any debate in its tracks, it also allows for the government to implement bills that have got stuck in Parliament by decree.

What next?

The government says that if the bill was passed, it wants to bring it into effect from September 2023, so this would mark the first date that people will actually see a change in their pensions.

But whatever happens; whether the government is defeated, whether it wins the vote or whether it resorts to Article 49.3 or implementation by decree, it’s unlikely that this will be the final word on the matter.

FUEL

MAP: Where in France are blockades causing fuel shortages?

Striking workers are blockading French oil refineries with the intention of stopping deliveries of petrol/gasoline and diesel to filling stations - here's what impact the blockades are having on fuel supplies.

Published: 9 March 2023 16:06 CET
France is in the grip of ongoing strike action as unions battle the government over pension reform. Among the workers on strike are employees at oil refineries owned by TotalEnergies.

Their stated aim is to prevent supplies of fuel getting out, but experts say it will take time before the effects are felt at filling stations, and will also depend on the level of support for the strike.

“The strike has been renewed on all TotalEnergies sites this morning,” Eric Sellini, the head of the CGT-Chimie union which represents refinery workers, told AFP on Thursday.

Members of the hardline CGT union employed at the country’s oil refineries have said that they intend to “walk out and stay out”.

As of Thursday, fuel shipments remained blocked at TotalEnergies’ La Mède, Donges, Normandy, Feyzin and Flanders refineries – three days after strike action started up again in French oil refineries on Monday.

However, the head of France’s union for oil industries told Franceinfo on Wednesday that there was no need to “rush to the pump”.

According to reporting by BFMTV, only about 6.7 percent of fuel stations across France were experiencing fuel shortages on Thursday morning, but some parts of France are more affected than others.

Industry experts told Le Parisien in an article published on Tuesday that shortages at service stations would not happen immediately. “For some small stations in rural areas with less storage capacity, [shortages could occur] after 24 to 48 hours”. Most other stations would take about three days to see the impacts of blockades. 

According to reporting by BFMTV, 200 other depots continued to supply French service stations with fuel on Thursday even amid blockades of refineries. 

In the Sarthe département, home to Le Mans in centre-west France, about a third of the stations (32.69 percent) reported fuel shortages.

Le Parisien also reported shortages in Orne and Mayenne départements, with almost a quarter of filling stations out of stock in fuel (22.95 and 22.81 percent respectively). The majority of stations with over 10 percent of filling stations experiencing shortages were concentrated in the north-west and around Toulouse, as of Thursday.

On Thursday Rhône département was the least affected with 0.5 percent of its filling stations running dry. Other départements, like the Côte-d’Or, Haute-Savoie, Rhine and Loire were also fairing well as of Thursday, with less than one percent of stations impacted by shortages.

The French government has has created an interactive map showing the price of fuel at filling stations around France, which can also be used to see which stations are reporting shortages.

The map allows you to search by town, département or postcode for the nearest filling stations to you – you can find the interactive version here.

Which brands for fuel stations are most impacted so far?

TotalEnergies service stations were most affected as of Thursday, with almost 10 percent of Total stations having shortages of E10 and SP98. About 7.6 percent of TotalEnergies stations were also experiencing diesel shortages.

Other fuel providers have been impacted too – Carrefour is the most-impacted supermarket chain, with 8.5 percent of service stations impacted. Leclerc, as of Thursday, saw about 7 percent of its stations affected.

In contrast, independent fuel providers have faired better, with less than two percent of their stations experiencing shortages as of Thursday.

