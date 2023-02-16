Read news from:
Paris travel pass holders offered refunds over poor service in 2022

Public transport authorities in the Paris region have announced they will offer reimbursements for certain travel pass holders who suffered from delayed and limited services in 2022.

Published: 16 February 2023 18:04 CET
A commuter buys a ticket for the RATP (Paris' public transports operator) public transport (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)

The reimbursements will be allotted as part of two campaigns – one for people who held Navigo passes during the final months of 2022 and another focused on those who encountered the most difficulties with certain parts of the RER system during the calendar year of 2022.

For most eligible people, the reimbursement will be equivalent to at least half of cost of a monthly Navigo pass, or €37.60, according to Service-Public. Passengers who use RER lines B and D may be eligible for additional compensation.

Why offer the reimbursement?

Valérie Pécresse, head of regional transport authority IDFM, said that between September and December 2022, Paris region transport users “suffered a severe deterioration in the quality of transport, linked to recruitment difficulties and numerous widespread industrial action that disrupted operations”, according to Le Figaro.

Pécresse also noted that “punctuality rates for RER lines B and D fell below 80 percent” at certain points of 2022.

Who qualifies?

Anyone who purchased a Navigo Passes during the final four months of 2022 will qualify for the partial refund as part of IDFM’s “general campaign”. In this case, you would be allotted a reimbursement worth of up to half of your monthly Navigo pass (€37.60). 

This includes those who hold annual Navigo passes, Navigo Senior passes, Imagine R Student passes, Imagine R School passes, and Navigo Solidarité passes (for 75 percent and 50 percent holders).

Others might be entitled to a more significant reimbursement, as part of a separate “contractual punctuation campaign”, which is a second scheme intended to aid those who were primarily impacted by delays and issues with the RER B and D. This programme cover the whole period of 2022.

Specifically, those who held at least six months worth of Navigo passes during the period where the “five network routes” included on the RER lines B and D ran with a punctuality rate below 80 percent could get up to a full month’s reimbursement (€75.20) for their Navigo pass. 

These five networks include the Aulnay-sous-Bois to CDG portion of the RER B North line; the Aulnay to Mitry -Claye portion of the RER B North line; the Parc de Sceaux to Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse portion of the RER B South line; the Bourg-la-Reine to Robinson portion of the RER B South Line and the Goussainville to Survilliers-Fosses of the RER D.

Those impacted by issues with the lines B and D who held at least three months worth of passes (for the four final months of 2022) could be eligible for an additional reimbursement of half their Navigo pass.

How to request the reimbursement

Starting on March 14th, you will be able to log onto a dedicated platform to make your reimbursement request. The options will be separated the ‘general campaign’ and the ‘contractual punctuality campaign’ (aid for those primarily impacted by issues with the RER B and D throughout 2022).

JOHN LICHFIELD

OPINION: Emily and the Olympics reveal some uncomfortable truths about Paris

The 'flight' of Parisians from the city and the success of Emily in Paris in encouraging tourism has revealed some confused and contradictory views from the capital's leaders, says John Lichfield.

Published: 16 February 2023 10:03 CET
The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, says that she is pleased that people are deserting the city.

Several of her lieutenants say that they would like to evict the world’s most popular fictional Parisienne.

Her deputy, Emmanuel Grégoire, wants to place a super-tax on second homes in the French capital to reverse the population drain.

Maybe they should all get together to script a new series for Netflix: “Anomaly in Paris”.

How can a mayor want her city’s population to shrink? How can senior Parisian politicians detest Emily (in Paris), the imaginary character who has helped to bring crowds of Americans, and other tourists back to the French capital?   

Hear the team from The Local talk about the emptying of Paris on the latest episode of the Talking France podcast. Download it HERE or listen on the link below

Next summer the City of Light will officially be the centre of the world – the position which many Parisians assume to be its natural state. The Olympic Games will come to Paris for the third time (after the second modern games in 1900 and the “Chariots of Fire” games in 1924).

Is the city ready? What is the mood of Paris as the Olympics approach?

It all depends by what you mean by “Paris”. The main stadium for next year’s games is in Saint Denis, a couple of kilometres north of the city boundary.

That is the permanent “Anomaly in Paris”:  the uneasy relationship between the city proper and its banlieues (suburbs), sprawling 30 kilometres beyond the ring-road which confines the city like a medieval wall.

There has been some rapprochement in recent years but the two worlds remain bizarrely separate. Paris – the densest urban area in Europe – exists in a different dimension to the suburbs which house the workers who are essential to its survival (and contain much of the region’s violence and misery, energy and creativity).  

Emily in her bright yellow or red beret never strays far from the city proper. But neither do most of the non-fictional 2,100,000 Parisians.

In her much-ridiculed comments on the shrinking of Paris, Mayor Hidalgo was addressing, somewhat clumsily, this issue. The city had lost 123,000 people in a decade, she said, but that was “good news”. People were moving into the suburbs because the City had invested financially and politically in developing its relationship with Le Grand Paris (greater Paris).

Making the suburbs more attractive had made the city more liveable because it had “de-densified” its population, she said. That meant “more parks, more gardens, more air, less cars, more nature”.

But as Hidalgo went on to admit, demographic changes are draining character from the city of Paris proper. Younger, middle class people are moving east and north into traditionally working class areas. Reasonably well-off families are being pushed into the suburbs – or beyond – as Paris property prices are inflated by rich foreigners and tourists.  

In a reversal of a centuries’ old pattern, young, educated, ambitious Parisians are fleeing the capital for other thriving French cities – Bordeaux, Grenoble, Toulouse – where rents are lower. The Parisian school population is falling. There has been a 20 percent drop in  primary school enrolment in the last ten five years.

When I first lived in Paris, 45 years ago, it was a very different city: grittier, quirkier. One night, in a bar on the Grands Boulevards, I saw the patron pull out a shiny revolver and invite a noisy customer to leave. On the Rue St Denis, the sex workers were so numerous that they could link arms like a giant chorus line.

In some ways, the city has become dirtier and more dangerous since then. In other ways, it has become duller and more homogenous.

In a recent article for Libération, three of Mayor Hidalgo’s assistant mayors complained that the TV series Emily in Paris presented the French capital as a “Disneyland” of Parisian and French clichés. That is true; but a large part of the city has also become a kind of pastiche of itself.

The success of the series (about a naive and ambitious young marketing executive from Chicago grappling with Parisian business and social life) has transformed American attitudes to Paris and France.

A recent IFOP survey found that 73 percent of Americans had a good image of Paris, compared to 39 percent 15 years ago. Much of the credit is given to the Emily series, which has been seen by one in three Americans.

This is good news for the Paris tourist trade but not necessarily good news for Paris, according to the deputy mayor, Emmanuel Grégoire. He wants a 60 percent tax on second homes in Paris to scare away the rich “Emily wannabes”.

“We have to discourage people who say, ‘I have watched Emily in Paris I’ll buy a pied-à-terre there’,” he said. “Emily in Paris is great for stimulating tourism in Paris but we want people living here as permanent residents. If they want to visit they can stay with friends or in hotels.”

Mr Gregoire says that the proceeds from the tax could be used to build more social housing within Paris to stop the population flight which his boss says is A Good Thing.

Confused? Yes, a little.

The core problem remains the political and psychological  wall between Paris and its suburbs. Hidalgo is right that the conurbation should be increasingly be treated as a “Grand Paris”.

The approach of the Paris – or Saint Denis – Olympics have helped to bring some limited progress in that direction. But social and racial prejudices and vested political interests continue to make the Boulevard Périphérique one of the starkest social frontiers in Europe.

