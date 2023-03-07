Read news from:
STRIKES

France faces ‘standstill’ in protests against pensions overhaul

France's trade unions were headed for a crucial face-off with President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, with fresh strikes and protests planned against a controversial pensions reform he has championed.

Published: 7 March 2023 08:26 CET
Bus drivers of State-owned RATP, which operates the greater Paris transport system, burn flares behind a banner reading in French "on March 7, let's block everything until withdrawal" on a bridge above Paris' ring road "Le Peripherique" in Paris on March 6, 2023, as massive strikes are expected against pension reform (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)

Unions have vowed to bring the country to a standstill over the proposed changes, which include raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 and increasing the number of years workers have to make contributions for a full pension.

“I call on all the country’s employees, citizens and retirees who are against the pensions reform to come out and protest en masse,” the head of the CFDT union Laurent Berger told the France Inter radio station Monday.

READ MORE: ‘France at a standstill’: What to expect from trains, planes and roads during Tuesday’s strikes

“The president cannot remain deaf” to the protests, he added.

“There is today a huge social movement… and it will need a political response.”

The president put the plan at the centre of his re-election campaign last year, and his cabinet says the changes are essential to  prevent the pensions system from falling into deficit in coming years.

5 minutes to understand . . . French pension reform

But they face fierce resistance from both parliament and the street, with almost two in three people across the country supporting protests against it, according to a poll by the Elabe survey group published Monday.

More than a million expected

From Tuesday, unions have warned of rolling strikes on public transport that could paralyse parts of the country for weeks on end.

Police expect between 1.1 and 1.4 million people to hit the streets on Tuesday in more than 260 locations nationwide, a source has told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The upper limit of that range would mean stronger opposition than during the five previous days of rallies that have taken place since mid-January.

On the biggest day of demonstrations so far, 1.27 million people demonstrated on January 31, according to official figures.

The most recent rallies last month drew smaller crowds, but unions have been betting on renewed energy on Tuesday as all of France has returned from weeks of school holidays.

READ MORE: Roadblocks and fuel blockades: How March strikes will affect driving in France

Demonstrations were already forming early Tuesday morning, with the public road information service reporting that a national road in the city of Rennes had been blocked by around 100 protesters since 1 am.

An AFP videographer present described a tense scene, with about 50 riot police officers standing by, and fires, furniture and even melted shopping caddies blocking the roadway.

In a tweet, the hardline CGT union said: “On the roads of Rennes, at the port of Gennevilliers, on the roundabouts of Rouen, in the power stations: the vigil of the March 7 strike has already begun.” 

In the lead-up to Tuesday, unions had promised to bring the country “to a standstill”.

Only one in five regional and high-speed trains are expected to run, while a leading trade unionist representing refinery workers has vowed to bring the French economy “to its knees”.

School teachers are also to stage walkouts.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Monday evening said she respected people’s right to protest.

But union leaders calling for people to bring the economy to its knees was “not responsible”, as it would primarily penalise “the most fragile” among the population, she said in a televised interview on France 5.

‘Need to work longer’

The government has argued that the changes are crucial to lift France’s pensions system out of deficit by 2030.

The proposals would bring France closer into line with its European neighbours, most of which have retirement ages of 65 or higher.

After weeks of silence on the topic, Macron last month said there was “no miracle” solution to ensuring future pensions.

“If we want to keep this system going, we need to work longer,” he said.

But unions argue that the proposed measures are unfair, and would disproportionately affect low-skilled workers in tiring jobs who start their careers early.

According to the Elabe survey, 56 percent of respondents said they supported rolling strikes.

Fifty-nine percent said they backed the call to bring the country to a standstill.

The bill is now being debated in the upper house of parliament, after two weeks of heated debate in the lower house that ended without even reaching a vote on raising the retirement age.

Monday’s Senate debate dragged on until after 3 am Tuesday morning, with the body’s right-leaning majority shooting down alternative proposals for funding the pensions system fielded by the left. Debate is slated to resume at 2:30 pm.

The centrist government is hoping to push through the reform in parliament with help from the right, without resorting to a controversial mechanism that would bypass a parliamentary vote but risk fuelling more protests.

LATEST: How March pension strikes will affect Paris

Unions are ramping up actions in their battle against French pension reforms, promising to "bring France to a halt" - here's how this will affect Paris on Tuesday and the rest of the week.

Published: 6 March 2023 11:14 CET
Updated: 7 March 2023 08:08 CET
LATEST: How March pension strikes will affect Paris

Tuesday, March 7th marks the resumption of strike action in the ongoing battle against French pension reform, but unlike the previous one-day actions, some unions have declared ‘rolling’ strikes, meaning that disruption is likely to continue in the days to come.

You can find the full national roundup of strike actions HERE and a look at how drivers will be affected HERE, but here’s what we know about how the strikes will affect life in Paris. 

Public transport

Workers on the city’s RATP public transport network have declared a rolling strike, so disruption will continue through the week.

At present we have only the detailed timetables for Tuesday, but revised strike timetables will be published at 5pm each day for the following day’s services. Keep up with all the latest developments in our strike section HERE.

Metro

All of the city’s Metro lines will run on Tuesday, at least for part of the day, but services will be limited. Those lines that do run are likely to be busier than usual.

  • Lines 1 and 14, which are automated, will run as normal but are likely to be very busy
  • Line 6 will run between 5.30am and 8pm, with 1 train in 3 of the normal services during rush hour and 1 in 4 the rest of the day
  • Lines 2, 5, 7, 7bis, 9 and 10 will run only during rush hour (6.30am to 9.30am and 4.30pm to 7.30pm) with an average of 1 in 3 of the normal services
  • Lines 3, 11, 12 and 13 will run only during rush hour, with an average of 1 in 3 of the normal services and limited service along the lines. Line 3 will run only between Pont de Levellois and Havre-Caumartin, line 11 will run only between Mairie des Lilas and Belleville, line 12 will run only between Mairie d’Issy and Concorde and line 13 will run only to Duroc.
  • Lines 3bis and 8 will run only during the morning rush hour, with 1 in 3 of normal services. Line 8 will run only between Créteil-Pointe du Lac and Reuilly-Diderot.
  • The OrlyVal shuttle to Orly airport will not be running at all.

Tram

On the tram network all lines will be running and T6 will run as normal. T1, T2 and T8 will have 3 in 4 of the normal services, T3b will have 2 in 3, T3a and T5 will have 3 in 5 of normal services and T7 will have half the normal services.

Bus

On the bus network three quarters of the normal services will run and the Noctilien night bus network will run as normal.

RER/Transilien

On the suburban rail network services will be limited, but all lines are open

  • RER A will run half its normal services, stopping at 9pm
  • RER B – which connects Paris to its two airports – will run half its normal services at rush hour and 1 in 3 the rest of the day, with services stopping at 9.50pm.
  • RER C will run 1 in 5 services with no trains between Paris-Austerlitz and Pontoise, or Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and Versailles-Rives-Gauche
  • RER D will run 1 in 5 services with no trains between Châtelet and Gare du Lyon
  • RER E will run 1 service in 10 with no trains between Pantin and Haussmann-Saint-Lazare
  • Transilien lines H, K and U will run 1 in 3 services; with the Gare du Nord connection suspended
  • Lines J, L, N and R will run 1 service in 5
  • Line P will run 1 service in 10 with a limited route

Flights – air traffic controllers will strike on March 7th and March 8th, with 20 percent of flights in and out of Paris Charles de Gaulle airport cancelled and 30 percent of flights cancelled in and out of Paris Orly and Beauvais. Airport workers at Charles de Gaulle also intend to hold a picket at Terminal 2E.

Trains/Eurostar – national and international rail services in and our of the capital will see severe disruption – full details here.

Waste collection – garbage workers belonging to the CGT union have declared a rolling strike that will continue throughout the week. The CGT does not represent all city waste collectors but is the largest union, so expect to see plenty of uncollected bins.

Schools – teaching unions have declared a one-day strike on March 7th, although some teachers will continue their action into March 8th. March 9th will see a day of demonstrations from students and pupils that will include blockading some schools. 

Roadblocks – lorry drivers are involved in this week’s strike action for the first time during these protests and have declared their intention to create blockades around the outskirts of the city, particularly targeting industrial estates and entry routes to the city.

Roadblocks and roundabout protests – how strikes will affect drivers 

Refinery blockades – employees at the country’s oil refineries are also staging strikes and blockades, with the intention of blocking fuel supplies for filling stations. However French media report that filling stations are currently well stocked with petrol/gasoline and diesel, so it’s unlikely that we will see shortages this week.

Deliveroo and other delivery services – since winning status as employees (rather than self-employed) drivers for delivery platforms such as Deliveroo and UberEats have also gained union representation. CGT Transports, the largest union among delivery workers, is calling on them to strike on March 7th. However as this is their first strike call, it is difficult to know how many workers will support it.

Tourist attractions – such as galleries and the Eiffel Tower will open as normal.

Demos – as with the previous one-day actions, demos are planned across France on Tuesday, March 7th. In Paris, the procession will meet at 2pm at Sèvres-Babylone and march toward Place d’Italie.

