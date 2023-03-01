For members
STRIKES
French trains, flights and deliveries: What to expect from March 7th strikes
After a lull in strikes coinciding with the February school holidays, unions in France are preparing to ramp up their battle against pension reform, beginning on March 7th. Here's what to expect.
Published: 1 March 2023 10:32 CET
Workers across France will strike from March 7th. Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP
TRAVEL NEWS
Tourists flock back to France, spending €58bn in 2022
Tourists spent a record €58 billion in France in 2022, according to new figures which seem to show the country's vital tourist industry has bounced back from the pandemic, although visitor numbers from Asia remain low.
Published: 28 February 2023 12:10 CET
