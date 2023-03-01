Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

STRIKES

French trains, flights and deliveries: What to expect from March 7th strikes

After a lull in strikes coinciding with the February school holidays, unions in France are preparing to ramp up their battle against pension reform, beginning on March 7th. Here's what to expect.

Published: 1 March 2023 10:32 CET
French trains, flights and deliveries: What to expect from March 7th strikes
Workers across France will strike from March 7th. Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP

The ongoing battle between the unions and governments over pension reform continues, after a two-week break in strikes that coincided with the Zone C school holidays (including the Paris area) but will continue from Tuesday, March 7th.

Until now, the movement has mainly taken the form of a series of one-day strikes but from March 7th things kick up a gear with several unions announcing grèves reconductible – renewable or rolling strikes.

Unions say they want to “bring France to a standstill”, but the most recent one-day strikes saw a steep fall in support, leading to minimal disruption in many areas. 

Here’s what we know so far, we will update this article as more information is released;

Rail – all of the rail unions have called for a rolling strike from 6pm on Monday, March 6th. This means that traffic will be disrupted across the country on March 7th and the evening of March 6th, and possibly after that. At this stage we don’t know how bad the disruption is likely to be for the period immediately after March 7th, but the unions are making a big effort to stop traffic on Tuesday. They say that decisions on continuing the strikes will be taken each day at 6pm.

Transport minister Clément Beaune told Sud Radio: “On March 7th, I want to be very clear, travel will be difficult”.

Anyone who has a ticket booked for a strike day can cancel or change their travel date free of charge.

SNCF will publish detailed strike timetables 24 hours in advance, and anyone who has pre-booked tickets will be notified if their train is cancelled.

Paris – workers on the city’s RATP public transport have also called a ‘renewable’ strike from March 7th. The most recent one-day strikes in Paris were poorly supported and saw a near-normal level of service on Metro, bus and tram routes in the capital, but unions hope that they can call out more workers this time. As this strike is renewable, there is also the possibility of disruption continuing after March 7th.

RATP will release a detailed strike timetable, showing which services are running, 24 hours in advance.

City public transport – so far public transport workers in other French cities including Lyon, Marseille, Toulouse, and Montpellier have called only a one-day strike for March 7th, although they could still decide to take renewable actions as well.

Schools – all schools in France have now returned from their February holidays and teaching unions are backing strike calls for March 7th. For most, this will be a one-day strike, although some unions are calling for action on Wednesday, March 8th while March 9th has been designated a ‘day of action’ for young people, with the possibility of demos and blockades at high schools.

Air travel – so far unions representing air traffic control workers are backing the one-day strike but have not called for a rolling strike. Previous strikes have had limited impact on air travel, mostly centred on Paris Orly airport. The French civil aviation authority will issue a notice 48 hours in advance if cancellations are required.

Unions representing airport workers, including baggage handlers and security staff, at Paris Charles de Gaulle have called for a ‘blockade’ of the airport, with a picket planned at Terminal 2E. It is not yet known what impact this will have on flights, but as ever the advice is to check with your airline and allow plenty of time to get to the airport and through security. 

Waste collection – the CGT union has called for a renewable strike for the country’s waste collectors, starting on March 7th. As this is only one union it doesn’t represent all éboueurs (garbage collectors) so it’s likely that the impact will vary depending on location. In Paris, the CGT is the largest union among waste collectors so it seems that disruption will be worst in the capital. This action will continue past March 7th.

Refineries – the CGT has also called a renewable strike among workers at oil refineries. In refineries the CGT is the largest union, so it’s likely that a lot of workers will walk out. In addition to striking, they also plan to blockade refineries so that deliveries cannot get out to filling stations. Their action begins on Monday, March 6th and will continue after that date. Their aim is to ‘bring the country to a halt’ – although similar strikes in autumn of 2022 took around two weeks of action before filling stations around the country began to run dry. 

Electricity – the CGT is also calling on workers in the electricity sector to strike, telling media “we’re ready for France to be blacked out”. Previous strikes in electricity plants have seen a drop in electricity production, but not mass blackouts. The union has also targeted several towns for two-hour power cuts, notably in areas represented by politicians in favour of pension reform. 

Deliveroo and other delivery services – since winning status as employees (rather than self-employed) drivers for delivery platforms such as Deliveroo and UberEats have also gained union representation. CGT Transports, the largest union among delivery workers, is calling on them to strike on March 7th. However as this is their first strike call, it is difficult to know how many workers will support it.

Demos – as with the previous one-day actions, demos are planned across France on Tuesday, March 7th.

We will update this article as more detail is released, and you can also follow all the latest developments at our strike section HERE.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

Tourists flock back to France, spending €58bn in 2022

Tourists spent a record €58 billion in France in 2022, according to new figures which seem to show the country's vital tourist industry has bounced back from the pandemic, although visitor numbers from Asia remain low.

Published: 28 February 2023 12:10 CET
Tourists flock back to France, spending €58bn in 2022

France’s huge tourist industry represents around 10 percent of its GDP and was badly hit by two years of Covid-related travel restrictions.

However new data released by the country’s tourism body Atout France seems to show that the sector has bounced back, with tourists spending a record €58 billion in 2022. This is €1.2 billion higher than the pre-pandemic tourist spend, although the report’s authors noted that inflation has had an impact in prices compared to 2019.

In both 2018 and 2019 France was the most visited tourist destination in the world – although international comparisons are not yet available for 2022 the Atout report indicates that French tourism is close to pre-pandemic levels.

READ ALSO 6 reasons why France is so popular with tourists

The biggest spenders in 2022 were the Belgians (€7.3 billion, up 23 percent on 2019), the Germans (€6.4bn, up 6.9 percent on 2019) and the British (€6.2 billion, up 4.2 percent) while American tourists – who tend to be fewer in number but big spenders – spent €5.5 billion.

The spend from American tourists was up a whopping 34 percent compared to 2019, a rise which some give credit to the ‘Emily effect’ after the hugely popular Netflix series Emily in Paris.

The only groups who spent less in France compared to 2019 were visitors from China and Japan, where tourist spend was down 72 percent and 62 percent respectively, probably due to ongoing pandemic restrictions, particularly for Chinese visitors. 

France recorded a higher tourist spend than all but one of its European neighbours, with total spend until the end of November 2022 recorded at €64 billion in Spain, compared to €53 billion in France, €39bn in Italy, €26bn in Germany and €19bn in Portugal.

READ ALSO A must-see destination for each of France’s 96 départements

France’s all-important domestic tourism also appeared to showing signs of a recovery, although in total over the year overnight stays by French residents in different parts of France were down five percent on 2019. The report notes that the decline in levels of domestic tourism seen in the first half of the year halted by the autumn.

Domestic tourism was promoted heavily during the pandemic, when French people were encouraged to support the tourist sector by taking a holiday in France – although travel was heavily restricted in 2020 because of the pandemic, by the latter part of the year and through 2021 French residents could travel freely through the EU.

Even before the pandemic, domestic tourism was a vital part of the industry – although the French tourist industry as a whole accounts for 9.7 percent of GDP, international tourism accounts for just 30 percent of that figure – the rest is taken care of by French residents going on holiday in their own country with the traditional month-long August break a big economic driver.

Tourism bosses are also keen to promote domestic tourism as a green alternative, boosting the country’s rail network as more people try to limit air travel because of concerns about the climate. 

SHOW COMMENTS