French trains, flights and deliveries: What to expect from March 7th strikes

The ongoing battle between the unions and governments over pension reform continues, after a two-week break in strikes that coincided with the Zone C school holidays (including the Paris area) but will continue from Tuesday, March 7th.

Until now, the movement has mainly taken the form of a series of one-day strikes but from March 7th things kick up a gear with several unions announcing grèves reconductible – renewable or rolling strikes.

Unions say they want to “bring France to a standstill”, but the most recent one-day strikes saw a steep fall in support, leading to minimal disruption in many areas.

Here’s what we know so far, we will update this article as more information is released;

Rail – all of the rail unions have called for a rolling strike from 6pm on Monday, March 6th. This means that traffic will be disrupted across the country on March 7th and the evening of March 6th, and possibly after that. At this stage we don’t know how bad the disruption is likely to be for the period immediately after March 7th, but the unions are making a big effort to stop traffic on Tuesday. They say that decisions on continuing the strikes will be taken each day at 6pm.

Transport minister Clément Beaune told Sud Radio: “On March 7th, I want to be very clear, travel will be difficult”.

Anyone who has a ticket booked for a strike day can cancel or change their travel date free of charge.

SNCF will publish detailed strike timetables 24 hours in advance, and anyone who has pre-booked tickets will be notified if their train is cancelled.

Paris – workers on the city’s RATP public transport have also called a ‘renewable’ strike from March 7th. The most recent one-day strikes in Paris were poorly supported and saw a near-normal level of service on Metro, bus and tram routes in the capital, but unions hope that they can call out more workers this time. As this strike is renewable, there is also the possibility of disruption continuing after March 7th.

RATP will release a detailed strike timetable, showing which services are running, 24 hours in advance.

City public transport – so far public transport workers in other French cities including Lyon, Marseille, Toulouse, and Montpellier have called only a one-day strike for March 7th, although they could still decide to take renewable actions as well.

Schools – all schools in France have now returned from their February holidays and teaching unions are backing strike calls for March 7th. For most, this will be a one-day strike, although some unions are calling for action on Wednesday, March 8th while March 9th has been designated a ‘day of action’ for young people, with the possibility of demos and blockades at high schools.

Air travel – so far unions representing air traffic control workers are backing the one-day strike but have not called for a rolling strike. Previous strikes have had limited impact on air travel, mostly centred on Paris Orly airport. The French civil aviation authority will issue a notice 48 hours in advance if cancellations are required.

Unions representing airport workers, including baggage handlers and security staff, at Paris Charles de Gaulle have called for a ‘blockade’ of the airport, with a picket planned at Terminal 2E. It is not yet known what impact this will have on flights, but as ever the advice is to check with your airline and allow plenty of time to get to the airport and through security.

Waste collection – the CGT union has called for a renewable strike for the country’s waste collectors, starting on March 7th. As this is only one union it doesn’t represent all éboueurs (garbage collectors) so it’s likely that the impact will vary depending on location. In Paris, the CGT is the largest union among waste collectors so it seems that disruption will be worst in the capital. This action will continue past March 7th.

Refineries – the CGT has also called a renewable strike among workers at oil refineries. In refineries the CGT is the largest union, so it’s likely that a lot of workers will walk out. In addition to striking, they also plan to blockade refineries so that deliveries cannot get out to filling stations. Their action begins on Monday, March 6th and will continue after that date. Their aim is to ‘bring the country to a halt’ – although similar strikes in autumn of 2022 took around two weeks of action before filling stations around the country began to run dry.

Electricity – the CGT is also calling on workers in the electricity sector to strike, telling media “we’re ready for France to be blacked out”. Previous strikes in electricity plants have seen a drop in electricity production, but not mass blackouts. The union has also targeted several towns for two-hour power cuts, notably in areas represented by politicians in favour of pension reform.

Deliveroo and other delivery services – since winning status as employees (rather than self-employed) drivers for delivery platforms such as Deliveroo and UberEats have also gained union representation. CGT Transports, the largest union among delivery workers, is calling on them to strike on March 7th. However as this is their first strike call, it is difficult to know how many workers will support it.

Demos – as with the previous one-day actions, demos are planned across France on Tuesday, March 7th.

We will update this article as more detail is released, and you can also follow all the latest developments at our strike section HERE.