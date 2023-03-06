Read news from:
Roadblocks and fuel blockades: How March strikes will affect driving in France

Unions in France are preparing to ramp up strikes against proposed pension reform, and this week's actions are also set to affect drivers, with plans for fuel blockades, roadblocks, péage actions and roundabout protests.

Published: 6 March 2023 09:50 CET
Photo by DAMIEN MEYER / AFP

French strikes normally mostly affect public transport, but the latest strikes could also impact drivers, with actions planned including rolling roadblocks, roundabout protests and blockades of oil refineries to prevent fuel from reaching filling stations.

Strike action in France recommences after a short break on Tuesday, March 7th when public transport such as trains and the Paris Metro will be severely disrupted – find full details here.

But unlike previous pension strike actions in 2023, this one is also set to affect people travelling by road, as les routiers (drivers including truckers) join in, with some actions beginning on Monday, March 6th.

“The unions are calling for France to be brought to a standstill, and we are going to do our bit”, said Patrick Blaise, general secretary of the CFDT Route union, which represents drivers.

While rail and city transport operators are able to give very precise details of disruption, things are less clear for drivers because demonstrators don’t usually announce full details of their actions in advance. However, here’s what we know;

Fuel blockades – oil refinery workers belonging to the militant CGT union walked out on Monday, and are also holding blockades at refineries to prevent fuel getting out to filling stations. Their action is an ongoing one, so will continue through the week. The major effect of this for drivers is likely to be impending fuel shortages, as supplies of petrol/gasoline and diesel can no longer reach filling stations.

However, it normally takes at least a week for filling stations around France to begin experiencing shortages once a blockade has started, and French media report that filling stations are currently well stocked, so there is no need to panic buy.

City blockades – truckers say they intend to carry out blockades on the outskirts of major French cities from Monday morning, especially targeting industrial estates and warehouses in the Paris and Hauts-de-France region. This could have a knock-on effect on deliveries and therefore stocks in shops including supermarkets as the week goes on.

Border blockades – drivers say they also intend to block some entrance roads to cities and border crossing points, although they have not specified which ones.

Rolling roadblocks – drivers are also planning to carry out opérations escargot – rolling roadblocks – on the outskirts of big cities including Paris, Bordeaux and Toulouse and on some of the country’s autoroutes. These roadblocks, involving several vehicles travelling very slowly abreast along the road are intended to create long traffic jams.

Péage protests – the CGT and CFDT unions say they are planning on “blocking a péage [toll booth on the autoroute]”, although they have not said which one will be targeted. 

Roundabout protests – in a tactic borrowed from the ‘yellow vests’, protesters are also intending to hold roundabout protests, which are intended to slow traffic, especially on the entry to smaller towns. These decisions are taken on a local level, so will affect some areas more than others. 

Support – this will mark the first time that routiers have joined the pension protests, and it is difficult to say what level of support the actions will see, as many truckers are either self-employed or work for small companies which can make taking strike action more difficult.

The main hauliers’ unions are concentrating on two-day actions on Tuesday, March 7th and Wednesday, March 8th, although some unions are also taking actions on Monday and are urging their members to continue after Wednesday.

The oil refinery workers, who are employees and who have a reputation for militancy, are likely to continue their blockades for longer.

  1. As usual, French unions take the general public hostage to use as a weapon in their fight with democratically elected government. If they win we will all end up paying them to maintain their special privileged pensions. Bullies

LATEST: How March pension strikes will affect Paris

Unions are ramping up actions in their battle against French pension reforms, promising to "bring France to a halt" - here's how this will affect Paris on Tuesday and the rest of the week.

Published: 6 March 2023 11:14 CET
Tuesday, March 7th marks the resumption of strike action in the ongoing battle against French pension reform, but unlike the previous one-day actions, some unions have declared ‘rolling’ strikes, meaning that disruption is likely to continue in the days to come.

You can find the full national roundup of strike actions HERE and a look at how drivers will be affected HERE, but here’s what we know about how the strikes will affect life in Paris. 

Public transport

Workers on the city’s RATP public transport network have declared a rolling strike, so disruption will continue through the week.

At present we have only the detailed timetables for Tuesday, but revised strike timetables will be published at 5pm each day for the following day’s services. Keep up with all the latest developments in our strike section HERE.

Metro

All of the city’s Metro lines will run on Tuesday, at least for part of the day, but services will be limited. Those lines that do run are likely to be busier than usual.

  • Lines 1 and 14, which are automated, will run as normal but are likely to be very busy
  • Line 6 will run between 5.30am and 8pm, with 1 train in 3 of the normal services during rush hour and 1 in 4 the rest of the day
  • Lines 2, 5, 7, 7bis, 9 and 10 will run only during rush hour (6.30am to 9.30am and 4.30pm to 7.30pm) with an average of 1 in 3 of the normal services
  • Lines 3, 11, 12 and 13 will run only during rush hour, with an average of 1 in 3 of the normal services and limited service along the lines. Line 3 will run only between Pont de Levellois and Havre-Caumartin, line 11 will run only between Mairie des Lilas and Belleville, line 12 will run only between Mairie d’Issy and Concorde and line 13 will run only to Duroc.
  • Lines 3bis and 8 will run only during the morning rush hour, with 1 in 3 of normal services. Line 8 will run only between Créteil-Pointe du Lac and Reuilly-Diderot.
  • The OrlyVal shuttle to Orly airport will not be running at all.

Tram

On the tram network all lines will be running and T6 will run as normal. T1, T2 and T8 will have 3 in 4 of the normal services, T3b will have 2 in 3, T3a and T5 will have 3 in 5 of normal services and T7 will have half the normal services.

Bus

On the bus network three quarters of the normal services will run and the Noctilien night bus network will run as normal.

RER/Transilien

On the suburban rail network services will be limited, but all lines are open

  • RER A will run half its normal services, stopping at 9pm
  • RER B – which connects Paris to its two airports – will run half its normal services at rush hour and 1 in 3 the rest of the day, with services stopping at 9.50pm.
  • RER C will run 1 in 5 services with no trains between Paris-Austerlitz and Pontoise, or Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and Versailles-Rives-Gauche
  • RER D will run 1 in 5 services with no trains between Châtelet and Gare du Lyon
  • RER E will run 1 service in 10 with no trains between Pantin and Haussmann-Saint-Lazare
  • Transilien lines H, K and U will run 1 in 3 services; with the Gare du Nord connection suspended
  • Lines J, L, N and R will run 1 service in 5
  • Line P will run 1 service in 10 with a limited route

Flights – air traffic controllers will strike on March 7th and March 8th, with 20 percent of flights in and out of Paris Charles de Gaulle airport cancelled and 30 percent of flights cancelled in and out of Paris Orly and Beauvais. Airport workers at Charles de Gaulle also intend to hold a picket at Terminal 2E.

Trains/Eurostar – national and international rail services in and our of the capital will see severe disruption – full details here.

Waste collection – garbage workers belonging to the CGT union have declared a rolling strike that will continue throughout the week. The CGT does not represent all city waste collectors but is the largest union, so expect to see plenty of uncollected bins.

Schools – teaching unions have declared a one-day strike on March 7th, although some teachers will continue their action into March 8th. March 9th will see a day of demonstrations from students and pupils that will include blockading some schools. 

Roadblocks – lorry drivers are involved in this week’s strike action for the first time during these protests and have declared their intention to create blockades around the outskirts of the city, particularly targeting industrial estates and entry routes to the city.

Roadblocks and roundabout protests – how strikes will affect drivers 

Refinery blockades – employees at the country’s oil refineries are also staging strikes and blockades, with the intention of blocking fuel supplies for filling stations. However French media report that filling stations are currently well stocked with petrol/gasoline and diesel, so it’s unlikely that we will see shortages this week.

Deliveroo and other delivery services – since winning status as employees (rather than self-employed) drivers for delivery platforms such as Deliveroo and UberEats have also gained union representation. CGT Transports, the largest union among delivery workers, is calling on them to strike on March 7th. However as this is their first strike call, it is difficult to know how many workers will support it.

Tourist attractions – such as galleries and the Eiffel Tower will open as normal.

Demos – as with the previous one-day actions, demos are planned across France on Tuesday, March 7th. In Paris, the procession will meet at 2pm at Sèvres-Babylone and march toward Place d’Italie.

