DRIVING
Roadblocks and fuel blockades: How March strikes will affect driving in France
Unions in France are preparing to ramp up strikes against proposed pension reform, and this week's actions are also set to affect drivers, with plans for fuel blockades, roadblocks, péage actions and roundabout protests.
Published: 6 March 2023 09:50 CET
Photo by DAMIEN MEYER / AFP
STRIKES
LATEST: How March pension strikes will affect Paris
Unions are ramping up actions in their battle against French pension reforms, promising to "bring France to a halt" - here's how this will affect Paris on Tuesday and the rest of the week.
Published: 6 March 2023 11:14 CET
