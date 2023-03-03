Thirty percent of flights cancelled due to French air traffic controllers’ strike

Air traffic controllers have issued strike notices for Tuesday, March 7th and Wednesday, March 8th – part of the mass strikes planned for next week by unions in protest over government plans to reform the French pension system, including raising the retirement age to 64.
The civil aviation authority DGAC has ordered airlines to cancel 20 percent of the flights coming in and out of Paris Charles de Gaulle airport and 30 percent of flights in and out of Paris-Orly, Beauvais, Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes, Nice and Toulouse on March 7th and March 8th.
Airlines will notify customers whose flights have been cancelled, but it’s likely that there will be knock-on effects and delays on other flights, which the aviation authority says could happen from Monday evening to Thursday morning.
Planes, trains and deliveries: What to expect from the March 7th strike
Unions representing airport workers, including baggage handlers and security staff, at Paris Charles de Gaulle have called for a ‘blockade’ of the airport, with a picket planned at Terminal 2E. It is not yet known what impact this will have on flights, but as ever the advice is to check with your airline and allow plenty of time to get to the airport and through security.
People travelling on these days should also bear in mind that other services including trains and city public transport are likely to be impacted by strikes.
Tuesday, March 7th has been declared a day of mass mobilisation, but several unions including those representing rail workers, waste collectors and Paris public transport staff have called for ‘renewable’ strikes, so it is likely that disruption will continue.
You can find full detail of the strike impacts HERE and keep up with the latest developments in our strike section HERE.
Member comments
Idiots. Fire them all. They behave like terrorists.