STRIKES

LATEST: How March pension strikes will affect Paris

Unions are ramping up actions in their battle against French pension reforms, promising to "bring France to a halt" - here's how this will affect Paris on Tuesday and the rest of the week.

Published: 6 March 2023 11:14 CET
Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP

Tuesday, March 7th marks the resumption of strike action in the ongoing battle against French pension reform, but unlike the previous one-day actions, some unions have declared ‘rolling’ strikes, meaning that disruption is likely to continue in the days to come.

You can find the full national roundup of strike actions HERE and a look at how drivers will be affected HERE, but here’s what we know about how the strikes will affect life in Paris. 

Public transport

Workers on the city’s RATP public transport network have declared a rolling strike, so disruption will continue through the week.

At present we have only the detailed timetables for Tuesday, but revised strike timetables will be published at 5pm each day for the following day’s services. Keep up with all the latest developments in our strike section HERE.

Metro

All of the city’s Metro lines will run on Tuesday, at least for part of the day, but services will be limited. Those lines that do run are likely to be busier than usual.

  • Lines 1 and 14, which are automated, will run as normal but are likely to be very busy
  • Line 6 will run between 5.30am and 8pm, with 1 train in 3 of the normal services during rush hour and 1 in 4 the rest of the day
  • Lines 2, 5, 7, 7bis, 9 and 10 will run only during rush hour (6.30am to 9.30am and 4.30pm to 7.30pm) with an average of 1 in 3 of the normal services
  • Lines 3, 11, 12 and 13 will run only during rush hour, with an average of 1 in 3 of the normal services and limited service along the lines. Line 3 will run only between Pont de Levellois and Havre-Caumartin, line 11 will run only between Mairie des Lilas and Belleville, line 12 will run only between Mairie d’Issy and Concorde and line 13 will run only to Duroc.
  • Lines 3bis and 8 will run only during the morning rush hour, with 1 in 3 of normal services. Line 8 will run only between Créteil-Pointe du Lac and Reuilly-Diderot.
  • The OrlyVal shuttle to Orly airport will not be running at all.

Tram

On the tram network all lines will be running and T6 will run as normal. T1, T2 and T8 will have 3 in 4 of the normal services, T3b will have 2 in 3, T3a and T5 will have 3 in 5 of normal services and T7 will have half the normal services.

Bus

On the bus network three quarters of the normal services will run and the Noctilien night bus network will run as normal.

RER/Transilien

On the suburban rail network services will be limited, but all lines are open

  • RER A will run half its normal services, stopping at 9pm
  • RER B – which connects Paris to its two airports – will run half its normal services at rush hour and 1 in 3 the rest of the day, with services stopping at 9.50pm.
  • RER C will run 1 in 5 services with no trains between Paris-Austerlitz and Pontoise, or Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and Versailles-Rives-Gauche
  • RER D will run 1 in 5 services with no trains between Châtelet and Gare du Lyon
  • RER E will run 1 service in 10 with no trains between Pantin and Haussmann-Saint-Lazare
  • Transilien lines H, K and U will run 1 in 3 services; with the Gare du Nord connection suspended
  • Lines J, L, N and R will run 1 service in 5
  • Line P will run 1 service in 10 with a limited route

Flights – air traffic controllers will strike on March 7th and March 8th, with 20 percent of flights in and out of Paris Charles de Gaulle airport cancelled and 30 percent of flights cancelled in and out of Paris Orly and Beauvais. Airport workers at Charles de Gaulle also intend to hold a picket at Terminal 2E.

Trains/Eurostar – national and international rail services in and our of the capital will see severe disruption – full details here.

Waste collection – garbage workers belonging to the CGT union have declared a rolling strike that will continue throughout the week. The CGT does not represent all city waste collectors but is the largest union, so expect to see plenty of uncollected bins.

Schools – teaching unions have declared a one-day strike on March 7th, although some teachers will continue their action into March 8th. March 9th will see a day of demonstrations from students and pupils that will include blockading some schools. 

Roadblocks – lorry drivers are involved in this week’s strike action for the first time during these protests and have declared their intention to create blockades around the outskirts of the city, particularly targeting industrial estates and entry routes to the city.

Roadblocks and roundabout protests – how strikes will affect drivers 

Refinery blockades – employees at the country’s oil refineries are also staging strikes and blockades, with the intention of blocking fuel supplies for filling stations. However French media report that filling stations are currently well stocked with petrol/gasoline and diesel, so it’s unlikely that we will see shortages this week.

Deliveroo and other delivery services – since winning status as employees (rather than self-employed) drivers for delivery platforms such as Deliveroo and UberEats have also gained union representation. CGT Transports, the largest union among delivery workers, is calling on them to strike on March 7th. However as this is their first strike call, it is difficult to know how many workers will support it.

Tourist attractions – such as galleries and the Eiffel Tower will open as normal.

Demos – as with the previous one-day actions, demos are planned across France on Tuesday, March 7th. In Paris, the procession will meet at 2pm at Sèvres-Babylone and march toward Place d’Italie.

TRAVEL NEWS

Reader question: Is Paris a safe city to visit?

It's a question frequently posed by tourists, so here's a look at what you need to know to stay safe when visiting Paris.

Published: 6 March 2023 15:13 CET
Paris is undoubtedly one of the world’s most beautiful cities – but it’s also a large, modern capital with litter, graffiti, homelessness and crime, just as you would expect in any big city. 

The reality of a bustling and noisy capital can come as a shock to some visitors (in fact there’s even a name for this ‘Paris syndrome’ – which refers to the moment that tourists with an overly-romanticised view of the city are confronted with the reality).

It’s home to 2.1 million residents and hosts around 10 million tourists a year, so clearly some people like it, but here’s what you need to know if you are planning a visit.

Hotels, tickets and scams: What to know if you’re visiting Paris for the 2024 Olympics

Crime rates

Overall, Paris is a relatively safe city and there are no specific risks to tourists. That being said, it is France’s largest city so as you would expect it has among the highest crime rates in the country.

France has a murder rate of 1.20 per 100,000 people, a steep fall from when the rate peaked in the 1990s and much lower than the USA (5.01 per 100,000 people) but slightly higher than the UK (1.12 per 100k).

FACTCHECK: How bad are crime rates in France?

However, physical attacks on tourists are very rare and in fact the biggest risk to visitors are financial – becoming the victim of pickpockets or scammers, both of whom frequently do target lost-looking tourists.

Pickpockets

Pickpocketing is a particular problem around tourist sites and on certain parts of the public transport network, with Gare du Nord station a notorious trouble spot.

As with all cities, the best advice is to keep your valuables like a wallet and phone in a zipped pocket or bag that you can keep your eye on, and be aware of your surroundings. 

READ ALSO 14 ways to avoid pickpockets and petty thieves in Paris

Scams

Tourists are also frequently the targets of scammers, and a particular problem here is unlicensed taxis. Licensed Paris taxi drivers are forbidden to approach customers, so if someone comes up to you – especially at the airport or station – and offers a taxi ride, they will be unlicensed.

You can find a guide to using Paris taxis and VTC companies like Uber, as well as what you can expect to pay, HERE.

Other popular scams that frequently target tourists can be found HERE.

Beggars 

Separate to scammers and pickpockets are beggars, which tourists are often surprised to find exist in such a wealthy and elegant city as Paris.

It’s not uncommon to be approached in the street or on the Metro by someone asking for “une pièce, un ticket resto” (a coin or a restaurant voucher) – these people are very rarely aggressive and whether you give to them or not is entirely a personal choice.

Strikes/demos

One thing synonymous with France in general and Paris in particular is strikes, and tourists often wonder whether they should cancel a trip if there is a strike announced.

The first thing to be clear about is the difference between une grève – a strike, where people stop working – and une manifestation (sometimes shortened to une manif) – which is where people march or demonstrate.

These two often go together but not always, sometimes strikes happen without a demo while there are regular demos on topics from climate change to women’s rights that don’t involve strike action.

READ ALSO Should I cancel my trip to France if there is a strike?

Strikes themselves can be very inconvenient if services are cancelled but are hardly ever violent.

Demonstrations can flare into violence, especially at the end of the march, but these usually only involve a small minority of demonstrators (or more usually casseurs or hooligans) in a limited area. They often vandalise property such as shop windows, street furniture or bus shelters and sometimes attack police, but violence directed at passers-by is extremely rare.

Nonetheless, it’s worth avoiding the area when a demonstration is ongoing, as the police’s favourite crowd control tactic is to spray tear gas around, which is very unpleasant if you are caught in it. 

Drugs 

As in most capital cities, drugs are available to buy in Paris despite being illegal.

It is illegal to buy and to smoke cannabis, a fact which often surprises visitors since it’s very widely available and it’s not uncommon to see people smoking in public places. There are no legal cannabis shops in France, although there are CBD shops where cannabis oils that do not contain that active ingredient of the drug can be bought legally.

LGTBQ+

While unfortunately homophobic violence exists in all countries around the world it is no worse in Paris than any other big city and there is no cultural problem with holding hands, kissing or otherwise displaying affection in public.

If you would prefer to be in a gay-friendly space, head to the Marais district which as well as having a lively gay nightlife is also one of Paris’ most beautiful and historic areas.  

Paris was accepted into the international Rainbow Cities network of gay-friendly cities in 2019.

Race 

Paris is far from being the worst European city for people of colour to visit, but nonetheless unfortunately some visitors do report problems, from being denied entry to bars and restaurants to being followed by security guards when shopping.

There is also an issue with the police. French police have the right to make random stops of pedestrians to check ID and of drivers to check driving licences and other documents. France does not collect race-related data on police stops due to its ‘colour blind’ laws, but it would be very hard to deny that ‘random’ stops disproportionately affect people of colour. 

Women

Female visitors to Paris are not generally the target of violent attacks so there is not a major risk when walking the streets, but street harassment is a problem, especially for younger women.

There is a culture of street ‘pick-ups’ in Paris so it’s not uncommon to be approached by a man who asks for your number, to go for a drink etc. In most cases this is non-threatening and you can simply politely say that you are not interested and keep walking, but there is also a problem with street harassment such as wolf-whistling, persistent attempts or even physical groping.

This is illegal in France under anti street harassment laws brought into effect in 2019, but unfortunately the laws are not always well enforced.  

Emergency in France: Who to call and what to say 

Suburbs

Prices for hotels and restaurants are high in Paris so many may choose to stay outside the city in the suburbs – you can find a guide to the inner and outer suburbs of the city here.

Because prices fall the further out of Paris you get, the suburbs are home to many of the capital’s low-paid workers while some have higher than average levels of poverty and crime.

The suburbs to the north and east of the city – within the département of Seine-Saint-Denis – have gained a reputation as violent and crime-ridden places where riots frequently break out. In truth, however, this is far from being the case for all of the north-east suburbs, although there are some areas that visitors would be wise to avoid.

Within Seine-Saint-Denis the suburbs of Pantin, Bagnolet, Les Lilas and Montreuil are all pleasant places to visit and have easy Metro connections into the city centre.  

