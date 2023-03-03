Summer sale begins for French train tickets

If you have already begun planning your summer holidays in France, you might want to set an early alarm clock on Wednesday, March 8th, as this is when France’s national rail service, SNCF, will open sales for summer tickets.
Starting at 6am, you will be able to purchase tickets on any SNCF operated lines – from high speed TGV trains to intercités and budget-friendly Ouigo services.
While you can currently book through the month of June, most new tickets available will range from July to August.
To purchase your French rail tickets, you can do so via SNCF Connect, either on the application or website.
READ MORE: How to find cheap train tickets in France
For high speed TGV lines and Intercités, you will be able to book through September 3rd, and for Ouigo services you can book all the way up to December, according to Le Parisien.
Keep in mind that France’s national rail service increased ticket prices for 2023 – not all tickets have become more expensive – the rise in pricing primarily impacted “maximum fares” – or tickets booked at the last minute. As a result, it is advantageous to book as early as possible, in order to benefit from lower pricing.
Member comments