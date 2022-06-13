For members
WEATHER
Heatwave: 6 of the coolest places in France
From caves to catacombes, lakes to France's coldest village - if you're not a fan of the heat, here are 6 places you can go to stay cool this summer.
Published: 13 June 2022 16:57 CEST
Photo by MEHDI FEDOUACH / AFP
WEATHER
Heatwave forecast to “hit France like a blowtorch” this week
An unusually early heatwave is forecast to hit France this week, with temperatures of 35 to 40C expected across the country.
Published: 13 June 2022 11:05 CEST
