On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week?

Monday

Drought measures – After France beat previous winter drought records, with 32 consecutive days without any significant rain – Environment Minister, Christophe Béchu, announced plans to bring together regional authorities from across France on Monday to announce “soft” water restriction measures.

School holidays – Students in Zone B will go back to school on Monday after their two weeks of winter holidays, while those in zone C (including Paris, Montpellier and Toulouse) start the second week of holidays.

Salon de l’agriculture visit – Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will visit the Paris farm show, after Emmanuel Macron went on Saturday. Also attending on Monday is Les Républicains leader Eric Ciotti – a visit to the show is a must for any politician with ambition, so expect to see most party leaders and hopefuls attend before the show ends on Sunday.

Nupes on pensions – La Nupes, the parliamentary alliance of left-wing parties, will hold a meeting in Amiens discussing their continued opposition to proposed pension reforms. They will hold a similar meeting in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

Tuesday

Fuel allowance – The deadline to apply for the fuel allowance for motorists on low-incomes was previously set for this day, but it has been extended through the end of March.

READ MORE: How to claim the €100 fuel aid for motorists in France

Nuclear protest – employees of France’s nuclear safety regulator will demonstrate in Paris against the government’s proposed pension reforms.

Wednesday

TotalEnergies fuel cap – Fuel cap of €1.99 per litre to be applied at all TotalEnergies stations across France, and it will stay in place until the end of 2023. It was first applied to those on autoroutes (freeways) on February 25th.

READ MORE: Fuel to be capped at €1.99 per litre at Total service stations in France

Cold calls – New rules come into force on March 1st, limiting the hours in which canvassing calls can be made (no calls at weekends, lunchtime, or after 8pm), and on the number of times businesses can call. Basically, if they call, tell them you don’t want to be canvassed, and they will have to wait two months before trying again.

Thursday

Senate takes on pension reform – France’s Senate will begin to debate the controversial pension reform bill. The senators will have a deadline of 15 days to vote on the bill – meaning by midnight on March 12th.

Friday

Independent Winegrowers’ Wine Show – In Lyon, the “Salon” for independent winegrowers will run from March 3rd through 5th. Tasting events will be open to the public. You can find more information here.

Sunday

School holidays – Sunday marks the last day of the winter school holidays in France, with students in Zone C returning to class on Monday, March 6th.

End of Salon de l’Agriculture – The rare merging of French city and countryside will come to an end on Sunday.

Paris-Nice – competitors in the Paris-Nice cycle race will depart from Paris.