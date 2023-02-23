Read news from:
Fuel to be capped at €1.99 per litre at Total service stations in France

French energy giant TotalEnergies - which recently announced a €19 billion net profit for 2022 - is to introduce a price cap at all its fuel stations in France for the whole of 2023.

Published: 23 February 2023 09:04 CET
A TotalEnergies sign is pictured at a fuel station in Paris, France. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

The head of TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanné, announced on Wednesday that the company will introduce a price cap at its filling stations so that petrol (gasoline) or diesel does not rise above €1.99 per litre for the rest of 2023. 

Total accounts for about one third of all service stations in France.

“Not a single one of our service stations will display a price above €1.99”, Pouyanné said on TF1.

The announcement comes just one day after French President Emmanuel Macron called on the oil and gas giant to “make a gesture”, after recording a record €19.5 billion net profit in 2022, linked in large part to spiralling oil prices after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The CEO said he hoped the move would help to “protect all customers against prices becoming too high”.

When will this go into effect?

The cap will be applied starting on February 25th at service stations on France’s autoroutes, and then from March 1st at the rest of TotalEnergies’ 3,400 stations across the country. The cap will also be put in place at Access and Elan stations.

The cap will not be applied to Excellium diesel or premium unleaded (sans plomb 98). 

Similar to the fuel subsidy offered by TotalEnergies between September and December of 2022, it will simply be made available at the pump – meaning it is not means-tested.

In late 2022, TotalEnergies joined the French government in offering motorists fuel rebates directly at the station, regardless of the price of fuel. The Total discounts began at €0.20 off the litre, and ended with €0.10 off the litre. 

Both the government rebate and the TotalEnergies rebate terminated at the end of 2022.

At the start of 2023, the French government put in place a new, targeted fuel aid intended to help motorists on low-incomes who rely on their vehicles to get to work. You can learn more about whether you qualify for this aid and how to claim it HERE.

READ MORE: How to claim the €100 fuel aid for motorists in France

TRAVEL NEWS

French airport testing scanners that could see 100ml liquid rule scrapped

Passengers leaving from French airports could soon see the end of the 100ml liquids rule, as well as the requirement to separate liquids in hang luggage, as trials continue of new scanner technology.

Published: 21 February 2023 17:32 CET
Already being rolled out in other international airports, Paris’ Orly airport is running the first French test of new 3D scanners, which improve the ability to distinguish contents within carry-on items.

This means that people will no longer have to take out their liquids and put them into a plastic bag, nor do they have to remove electrical items from hand luggage. Several European countries have also announced the end of the 100ml liquids rule after successful tests of the scanners. 

The 3D scanners started being tested at the Orly-Paris airport at Terminal 3 in October and the testing phase will continue for one year “in a real-life situation”, according to reporting by Le Figaro

The scanners essentially take images of both you and your bag from several angles, and according to the Paris airport operating group, ADP, this means that you do not need to “remove either electronic devices or liquids from cabin luggage”.

ADP is working “in close cooperation with government officials”, according to Le Figaro, and has trained operators regarding the new protocols surrounding these devices.

The ADP is also looking forward to other new innovations in airport security, such as the ‘shoescan’ which will allow passengers to go through checks without removing their shoes. 

What about other airports?

As of mid-February, ADP had only referenced plans to test the new 3D scanners at Orly.

But these devices have been experimented with at London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports and the UK government has announced that by 2024, passengers departing from all UK airports will be able to carry up to two-litres worth of liquids on board, and will no longer have to take their electronic devices out of their bags during security checks.

These scanners are already used in more than a dozen airports in the United States.

Other airports in Europe, like the Geneva Airport, have also begun experimenting with the new technology. Spain also announced, via the newspaper El Pais, that starting in 2024 the liquid limit of 100ml for carry-on items will be dropped. 

In 2021, Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport also deployed the 3D scanners and loosened restrictions on liquids for carry-ons.

