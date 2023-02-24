Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

LA BELLE VIE

La Belle Vie: French etiquette, culture clashes and historical myths

From French etiquette tips to learning French more efficiently, via a detour into some fascinating French history, this week's La Belle Vie newsletter offers you an essential starting point for eating, talking, drinking and living like a French person.

Published: 24 February 2023 08:28 CET
La Belle Vie: French etiquette, culture clashes and historical myths
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) greets former French presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy during a ceremony (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) / ALTERNATIVE CROP

La Belle Vie is our regular look at the real culture of France – from language to cuisine, manners to films. This newsletter is published weekly and you can receive it directly to your inbox, by going to your newsletter preferences in “My account”.

France recently introduced a new update to its citizenship process, which albeit does not make it any easier to be eligible, but could end up making life quite a bit easier for those applying. Now, instead of having to print out all of your various attestations, fiches de paie and what-not, you can instead just upload your dossier onto one website. French bureaucracy is slowly but surely becoming a bit more manageable. 

The new citizenship portal has sprung up a lot of talk on social media amongst foreigners living in France – one Twitter user was kind enough to share all of the questions she was asked in her citizenship interview.

Spoiler alert: some are pretty tricky. I was particularly stumped on the “name some French kings” question. I thought we were all about the values of La République these days? Anyways, I should hold my tongue because the “name every French president in order” question also got me, which helped inspire this quiz.

See for yourself how much you know about the French presidents (don’t worry we kept it to just the Fifth Republic). You might learn about a scandal or two.

QUIZ: How well do you know France’s presidents? 

Not every juicy story about French history is true, however. In fact some of the best-known ‘facts’ about France – from Napoleon and the pig to Marie Antoinette instructing people to eat cake – are completely fabricated.

Here are 22 of the biggest myths from French history

Shifting from the past to the present, many of us have been confronted with silent rides in the elevator that felt like they went on just a little too long.

Awkward elevator encounters happen all over the world, including in France. But foreigners might be even more surprised by French elevator etiquette. For example, you would be advised to greet each person that enters the elevator with you.

Here is how you can make your next French elevator ride a bit more bearable:

Five etiquette tips for taking an elevator in France

As a foreigner in France, you might feel like you’re the only one feeling ill-at-ease in situations. It can be hard to judge whether an uncomfortable situation is the result of a cultural difference, a simple misunderstanding, or a personality clash.

But there are some things we do that can make the French feel awkward too. The prime example for a lot of English-speakers is our tendency to speak loudly. In the past few years, I’d like to think I’ve become less ignorant to my own loudness, though there is definitely room for improvement.

These days, I find myself more aware of loud-talking, as I scan the bar every so often to check for annoyed or frustrated expressions when my gaggle of American friends makes a bit too much noise in a French bar or restaurant.

But loudness is just one of the many things we foreigners can do to make the French themselves feel a bit uncomfortable.

13 things that make French people feel awkward

There is one exceedingly common way that foreigners find themselves embarrassed in France. We’ve all lived it at least once: mixing up les faux amis – or ‘false friends’. These are the words that look like they would mean the same thing in French and English, but in reality carry completely different (sometimes explicit or inappropriate) meanings. 

One of the most common mix-ups is the word “excited” in English. In French, excité means ‘aroused’ – so if you were just trying to tell your French friend how excited you are about your upcoming vacation, you might want to go with a different word. You could instead say j’ai hâte to avoid any potentially embarrassing misunderstandings. 

18 most annoying false friends

And finally, if you are looking for ways you can speak and understand French more confidently, then you might want to check out our interview with French language expert, Camille Chevalier-Karfis.

She gave some really practical and helpful ways language-learners can learn French more efficiently, including how to get over some of the shame and nervousness that comes with taking the leap of faith to speak a new language.

A language expert’s top three tips for learning French

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

LA BELLE VIE

La Belle Vie: Ordering steak, tasting cheese and the secret French love of fast food

From enjoying French steak and cheese to the surprisingly fresh and tasty school lunches, this week's La Belle Vie newsletter offers you an essential starting point for eating, talking, drinking and living like a French person.

Published: 17 February 2023 08:38 CET
La Belle Vie: Ordering steak, tasting cheese and the secret French love of fast food

La Belle Vie is our regular look at the real culture of France – from language to cuisine, manners to films. This newsletter is published weekly and you can receive it directly to your inbox, by going to your newsletter preferences in “My account”.

While Valentine’s Day has passed, some French stores have kept up their lovey-dovey decor – from a few heart shaped items to perhaps some pink and red streamers, nothing major. In the United States, this would not be surprising at all, as the ‘day of love’ can sometimes be more of a ‘month of love’.

But in France, Valentine’s Day really is just one day, and it is meant for one group and one group only: lovers. If you invite your platonic French friend to a ‘Palentines Day’ celebration they might give you a very surprised look.

All of that has to do with the way the French view la Saint-Valentin, which can sometimes surprise foreigners who expect the country of love and romance to go all out.

How do the French really feel about Valentine’s Day?

My partner and I celebrated Valentine’s Day with a nice home-cooked meal this year. Drawing my inspiration from The Local France editor, Emma Pearson’s, carefully researched guide for ordering the perfect steak in France, I set out to cook two delicious faux filet (the equivalent of a New York strip, to my understanding).

The first step was going to the butcher’s, which is always a bit stressful in my opinion. I have found that if you go at a time of day when there are less people in line behind you, frustrated that you need a moment to convert pounds into grammes, then you can actually have a chat with the bouchère (butcher).

A lot of times, they will know exactly how much you would need for the number of people you are cooking for, and if you describe the meal you are attempting, they might be able to advice different cuts that would work better, as well as tips for how to cook the meat when it comes time to do so. Bon appetit!

How to order the perfect steak in France

Normally I am not big on giving and receiving gifts on Valentine’s Day, but this year I was very pleasantly surprised to have been gifted a receive a short-term cheese subscription. For three months, I’ll be able to test three different French cheeses and I cannot wait. 

Cheese is more than just a snack in this country. Knowing the rules for when it should be eaten, how it should be cut, and what wine to pair it with is an ongoing learning process for those of us that did not grow up with fancy cheese as part of the public school lunch menu (more on this below).

My goal with the three-month cheese tasting subscription is to use the time to study up, and hopefully be able to get a perfect score on The Local’s ultimate French cheese quiz.

QUIZ: Test your knowledge with the ultimate French cheese quiz

Part of the reason French people are so knowledgeable about cheese – even the ones who don’t particularly like it – is because they have grown up around it; most French public schools have a cheese course as part of their school lunch. 

Australian expat expat Sam Goff noticed how impressive French school lunches were when her child started primary school. From sliced endive with basil to sautéed Charolais beef, here is what you might expect from a French school lunch.

Do French kids get the best school lunches in the world?

Even though French people get to grow up with fresh, healthy food at school, that does not mean they aren’t huge fans of fast-food too. 

While Americans living in France can celebrate the arrival of Krispy Kreme at the end of the summer, French people will likely be rejoicing as well. Fast-food has found a surprisingly large audience in a country known for its exquisite and intricate gastronomy.

In fact, France is home to the the second biggest market for McDonald’s (or McDo in French) per head of population after the United States, with almost two million meals sold every day.

Krispy Kreme, Popeyes, Five Guys: the American fast-food chains taking on France

Finally, when it comes to French eating habits, there are some stereotypes that non-French people have clung to over the years. The French are often nicknamed ‘frogs’, but do they actually eat frog legs, and if so how common is it?

You might be surprised to find out what France’s favourite meal truly is (hint: it has nothing to do with snails or horse meat).

Reader question: Do the French really eat frogs, snails and horses?

SHOW COMMENTS