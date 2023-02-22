For members
FRENCH HISTORY
QUIZ: How well do you know France’s presidents?
You might be able to name a few French presidents, but how much do you know about them and their tenures? Take The Local's quiz to find out:
Published: 22 February 2023 16:23 CET
The Elysee palace in Paris. (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP)
FRENCH HISTORY
50 years ago in France: the bizarre saga of Pétain and the body-snatchers
In a saga that captivated France half a century ago, a group of admirers of French Nazi collaborator Philippe Pétain stole his coffin from the Atlantic island where he died in prison in order to bury him alongside fellow World War I heroes in Verdun.
Published: 17 February 2023 09:39 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments