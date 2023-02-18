Read news from:
INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Romance, cheese and Paris conspiracy theories

From proving our knowledge and love of France to cheese, romantic gestures and the surprising new conspiracy theory centring on Paris, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 18 February 2023 14:20 CET
Inside France: Romance, cheese and Paris conspiracy theories
A flock of ewes graze in Millau to produce milk for the manufacture of France's best cheese - Roquefort. Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Parisian dystopia

Here in Paris we live “in the new Hunger Games” – banned from going outside our ‘zones’, limited to 100 journeys a year with strict rules on who we can socialise with.

Yes, that came as a surprise to me too . . . but Paris has since 2020 been a strong proponent of the ’15 minute city’ and, according to right-wing conspiracy theories, that means we’re banned from travelling more than 15 minutes from our homes. 

Goodness knows how this fairly mundane theory of city planning became the focus of a new culture war in the Anglophone world, but what the 15-minute city actually means is increased focus on neighbourhood amenities and footpaths and cycle lanes. It’s really rather pleasant, in fact. 

Speaking of conspiracies – the excellent @AFPFactcheck is always worth a follow if you want to check any of the more outlandish-sounding stories coming out of France.

Citizenship

In this week’s Talking France podcast we’re looking at citizenship. France has introduced a slightly streamlined process for applying for French citizenship, but it’s still far from straightforward.

EXPLAINED: The 6 steps to becoming French

There’s also the much-feared citizenship interview where you are quizzed on your knowledge of – and love for – France. Listen to Europe editor Ben McPartland taking the citizenship quiz HERE or on the link below.

Cheese wars

And surely I must get extra citizenship points for being outraged on France’s behalf that not one of its cheeses made it into the top 10 here?

No disrespect to Italy, but the undoubted best cheese in the world is Roquefort – it tastes amazing, it has a romantic/sex pest origin story, you can go and visit it being made in its special caves and it heals wounds (apparently).

Roquefort: The 600-year-old cheese that heals wounds

Weird video of the week

Valentine’s Day is much less of a big thing in France than it is in the US, but some couples do celebrate and so, it seems, does the Paris police motorcycle unit. L’amour c’est l’amour !

INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Apps, cuddles and tough decisions for French unionists

From state visits to new apps, the 'crunch day' for pension strikes and French regional stereotypes, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about this week.

Published: 11 February 2023 08:28 CET
Inside France: Apps, cuddles and tough decisions for French unionists

Le crunch

Will Saturday be the crunch day for pension strikes? It’s something that we discuss with politics expert John Lichfield in our latest Talking France episode, and is the question that many in France are asking right now.

The one-day strikes are gradually becoming less and less effective (with nothing like the disruption seen in 2019) and unions are facing a tough decision; keep on with the current tactics that appear to be fading or go ‘all out’ and risk alienating the public?

Listen here or on the link below. 

Cuddles

The purpose of his visit was of course deadly serious and the background tragic, but one side note of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Paris was seeing two of the greatest huggers on the world stage in action.

Emmanuel Macron, as we know, is a notably tactile guy when meeting fellow world leaders or members of the public, but Zelensky is also a great hugger – witness his embrace of a Ukrainian journalist in London. 

Seeing the two of them together performing a three-stage hug really is like watching Nadal and Djokovic or Muhammed Ali and Sonny Liston. 

There’s a hack for that

For many outside France, the notion persists that this is still the country of paper forms, rubber stamps and old-fashioned admin. While the bureaucracy is undoubtedly still a thing, it’s really no longer the case that France is an old-fashioned paper-based society.

A lot of the drive towards modernisation and digitalisation comes from the Macron government and Macron’s stated aim to make France ‘the start-up nation’. So it seemed to me a particularly Macronist flourish for transport minister Clément Beaune to announce plans for a nationwide travel app/card via a ‘hackathon’.

Whatever format it eventually takes, it sounds extremely practical to have a single app or card that will allow you to buy Paris Metro tickets, train tickets, Bordeaux tram tickets, Brittany bus tickets etc all in the same place. 

Italian style

Speaking of trains, I still love a French TGV but I recently discovered that Italian high speed trains are even better (the seats are bigger and they bring you round espresso and little biscuits shaped like a heart if you have a first class ticket).

Map of the week 

They may complain that their reputation as stubborn, miserable drunks is unfair (and I’ve met some entirely delightful and very sober Bretons) but the people of Brittany didn’t help dispel their reputation as heavy drinkers with their responses to this survey.

French regional stereotypes: Grumpy Parisians and drunk northerners

