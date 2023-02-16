For members
FRENCH CITIZENSHIP
TIMELINE: The 6 steps to becoming French
France is one of the more generous nations in Europe when it comes to granting citizenship to foreigners, but that doesn't mean that the process is easy - here's how to go about becoming a French citizen.
Published: 16 February 2023 12:22 CET
Want to become French? Berets are not essential Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP
FRENCH CITIZENSHIP
France introduces new simplified process for citizenship
Foreigners living in France who want to apply for French citizenship can now access a simplified process with the opening of a new online portal. Here's how it works and who is eligible.
Published: 13 February 2023 10:27 CET
Updated: 14 February 2023 10:27 CET
