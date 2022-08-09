Read news from:
Austria
CITIZENSHIP

TEST: Could you pass the French citizenship exam?

Obtaining French citizenship is a long and complicated process that requires - of course - a lot of paperwork. But one of the requirements is to have a thorough knowledge of French history, geography, politics and culture - we've put together a test on the type of things you will be required to know.

Published: 9 August 2022 11:41 CEST
Updated: 9 August 2022 13:26 CEST
TEST: Could you pass the French citizenship exam?
Could you impress Marianne - symbol of the republic - with your knowledge of France? Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Becoming French is a difficult process with different requirements depending on whether you are applying based on residency, marriage or family – you can find a full breakdown of the requirements here.

You may also need to be able to speak and write French to a certain level – you can take our citizenship French language quiz HERE.

And the whole process involves a lot of documents and quite a lot of waiting – 18 months to two years is the average amount of time for citizenship applications to be processed.

Towards the end of the process comes the interview – this is an in-person interview at your local préfecture (conducted in French, naturally) where you will be required to prove that you have sufficient knowledge of France, its history, geography, culture, politics and values to become a citizen.

These interviews seem to vary a lot – some people report an in-depth grilling, while others say it was simply a quick and friendly chat.

Philosophy, household chores and cheese – what might you be asked in the French citizenship interview?

But it’s best to be prepared, and you can buy a book called the Livret du Citoyen which lays out the kind of things you need to know.

We’ve put together a quiz – based on the questions and answers in the Livret – divided into sections on history, geography, culture and politics. 

Bon courage! 

FRENCH HISTORY

French history myths: Van Gogh cut off his ear to impress a girl

The Dutch painter - a long-time France resident - has become almost as famous for the ear story as for his art, but what really happened?

Published: 3 August 2022 10:22 CEST
French history myths: Van Gogh cut off his ear to impress a girl

Myth: Painter Vincent Van Gogh, when living in Arles in southern France, cut off his own ear in order to impress a girl.

Partly due to his self-portrait with bandaged head, the ear story has become one of the best-known things about the impressionist artist, and is often considered a bit of a joke – as in the below anti-social behaviour campaign from local authorities in Paris, showing his portrait with the caption ‘when the neighbours want to cut off their own ears because of the noise you’re making under their window’.

But in fact, the story is much darker than that.

In 1888, when living in Arles in Provence, Van Gogh really did cut off his own ear.

Medical reports from the local doctor showed that this was a major piece of self-mutilation, the entire ear was removed and Van Gogh nearly died from the ensuing shock and infection.

After he performed the grisly act, he put the ear in a box, went to the town brothel and handed it to a girl, who was so distressed when she saw the contents that she fainted. Newspaper reports from the time claim that she was either a prostitute or a cleaner employed at the town brothel, but there is no evidence that Van Gogh had any particular relationship with her.

So why did he do it?

It’s hard to say exactly, but Van Gogh struggled with severe mental health problems for much of his adult life, spent time in an asylum and eventually took his own life at the age of 37.

When the self-mutilation took place he was in a very distressed state as his dream of an artistic commune in Arles was collapsing and he had violently quarrelled with one of his closest friends, the painter Paul Gaugin.

Whatever happened, Van Gogh was a superlative talent whose art continues to echo down the ages, and he deserves to be remembered for that, not as the butt of ‘ear’ jokes.

This is part of our August series looking at misconceptions about French history.

