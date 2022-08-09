TEST: Could you pass the French citizenship exam?

Becoming French is a difficult process with different requirements depending on whether you are applying based on residency, marriage or family – you can find a full breakdown of the requirements here.

You may also need to be able to speak and write French to a certain level – you can take our citizenship French language quiz HERE.

And the whole process involves a lot of documents and quite a lot of waiting – 18 months to two years is the average amount of time for citizenship applications to be processed.

Towards the end of the process comes the interview – this is an in-person interview at your local préfecture (conducted in French, naturally) where you will be required to prove that you have sufficient knowledge of France, its history, geography, culture, politics and values to become a citizen.

These interviews seem to vary a lot – some people report an in-depth grilling, while others say it was simply a quick and friendly chat.

But it’s best to be prepared, and you can buy a book called the Livret du Citoyen which lays out the kind of things you need to know.

We’ve put together a quiz – based on the questions and answers in the Livret – divided into sections on history, geography, culture and politics.

Bon courage!

</p> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>Could you pass the French citizenship test?</strong></h2> </h2> <p>Getting French citizenship requires a thorough knowledge of French history, geography, politics and culture – take our test to see if you would pass.</p> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>During which historical period was the Palace of Versailles created?</strong></h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>What was the function of the Bastille before its demolition?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>During which war was the Battle of Verdun?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Which of these three men was never President of France?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Where is Mont Saint Michel situated?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Who or what is housed in the Elysée Palace?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>In which of the following countries is French not widely spoken?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Which of the following countries is not a member of the EU?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Who wrote the novel The Three Musketeers?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Molière wrote . . . </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Which of the following famous figures is not a singer?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Who was Jean Moulin? </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>The French president . . .</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>In France Catholicism is . . .</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>What year was the constitution of the Fifth Republic adopted? </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Which politician oversaw the creation of France’s free, compulsory and public schooling system?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>More work needed! </strong></h2> </h2> <p>You probably need to do a little more studying before you app ly for citizenship </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Not bad!</strong></h2> </h3> <p>Three isn’t an official ‘score’ needed to pass the test, but you did pretty well. Maybe just a little more brushing up on the Livret du Citoyen</p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Formidable!</strong></h2> </h3> <p>The clearly know your stuff when it comes to France and would likely do well in the French citizenship interview, although there is no official ‘score’ needed to pass </p> </section> <p>

Quiz Maker – powered by Riddle