ENVIRONMENT

What is a ’15-minute city’ and how is it working in Paris?

Paris was one of the early-adopters of the concept of a '15-minute city' which has been strongly championed by city mayor Anne Hidalgo - but what exactly are they and how is the idea working out in the French capital?

Published: 15 February 2023 11:38 CET
Two women cycling along the banks of the river Seine. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)

What is it?

First things first, 15-minute cities are nothing new. Hidalgo and her campaign team didn’t come up with the idea, although they did talk about them a lot during her successful re-election campaign in 2022. 

The idea is simple – that anyone living in an undeniably urban environment, like Paris, should have all their daily needs – shopping, education, health, leisure, even work – within an easily reachable 15-minute walk or cycle ride.

That would mean that each neighbourhood would have amenities like a food shops, a health centre or GP surgery, sports facilities, schools and nurseries and an option to socialise like a bar, café or restaurant. 

“Unnecessary transport times have accelerated our lives, shortened our days to the detriment of family, leisure and the environment,” said Carlos Moreno, the Colombian city planner who came up with the concept in 2015.

Effectively the idea is of a return to life before cars became ubiquitous, when people genuinely lived locally.

Why are they in the news again?

Remarkably, the idea that people could easily walk to the shops, school, doctors, fitness classes or a green outdoor space is being held up by some as ‘A Bad Thing’. Certain politicians in America, Canada and the UK have tagged the concept as ‘socialist’ – akin to a four-letter word in some places.

There’s even an argument that areas where people can walk and congregate and live their lives is, somehow, isolationist; and that 15-minute cities open up the possibility of more surveillance in our daily lives – to, in extreme suggestions on social media, the level of inescapable Minority Report-style personalised advertising as you walk down the street. 

Advocates, however, argue that cities should be developed for people rather than cars and that the whole idea is to make life easier and healthier for everyone.

Either way, Paris is going ahead with the concept. It has been doing so since 2020.

So what does it actually mean in practice?

A buzz phrase is one thing, concrete change is quite another and changes take time in a city the size of Paris.

The French capital had something of a head start in that most neighbourhoods do already have a decent range of shops – especially food shops – in addition to regular markets, cafés, schools. In fact a study from 2020 showed that 94 percent of Parisians live within a five-minute walk of that staple of French daily life – the boulangerie.

However the city does have a notable shortage of green space, healthcare is an issue in many areas and the ‘work’ part of the 15-minute city is another challenge, as many people have a longer commute to their job.

The options for change are twofold; either create more amenities at a local level or improve walking and cycle routes so that facilities further away become accessible in 15 minutes.

The most obvious and visible change relating to the 15-minute city is the increasing number of cycle lanes crossing the capital.

The transformation of the Champs-Elysées into a greener and more human-friendly utopia in time for the 2024 Olympic Games is also part of the plan.

Another is the Caserne des Minimes, which have been transformed – at a cost of some €12.3 million – into 70 apartments, alongside offices, a daycare facility, workshops, a cafe and a clinic, while the old car park is now a public green space.

City planners also take careful notice of any change-of-use applications, so that if for example a butcher’s shop closes down, applications to replace it would prioritise a butcher, or at least another food shop.  

Not all aspects of the 15-minute city plan are as ambitious – or as obvious. 

New community facilities have also been created, and schools – with newly planted trees and other amenities – have started reopening outside school hours as green ‘oasis yards’. This reuse of existing facilities in different ways is a key aspect of the scheme.

Les Parisculteurs, meanwhile champions local food production in Paris and has prompted advocates to get creative with urban farms appearing in once unlikely locations. The ‘Made in Paris’ label is a key part of the scheme.

Is it working?

It’s only been policy for two years, and it’s hardly a short-term project. People may not necessarily realise that the new park around the corner, or the alternative weekend uses for otherwise empty school buildings are part of a wider plan.

They may complain about grand-scale works jamming up the streets – especially the many projects scrambling in time to finish for the Paris 2024 Olympics – or the cycle paths that make car journeys even more difficult than they ever were in the capital. 

But they’re more likely to notice the difference later, when the dust has settled. Who, in the capital, really mourns the end of de facto motorways along the banks of the Seine these days?

The expanded network of cycle lanes that are a key part of the project are certainly well used, with more and more people taking up cycling and an expanding area of car-free streets.

There are signs that businesses appreciate the changes too – Paris has reported a sharp rise in the number of boulangeries in recent years.

But transforming a city into a series of smaller communities takes time and resources. It will be a while before people really notice any benefits. And then, chances are, they won’t necessarily recognise that they’re part of a 15-minute city scheme.

For members

HEALTH

What are the rules on smoking and vaping in France?

Old movies might lead you to believe that smoking is practically compulsory in France, but actually more and more French people are quitting or switching to vapes or e-cigarettes and there are restrictions on the use of both. Here's what the rules say on smoking and vaping in France.

Published: 13 February 2023 14:00 CET
What are the rules on smoking and vaping in France?

Who is allowed to vape?

The sale of vaping products is prohibited to minors under the age of 18 years old, as it is with tobacco, and shops can request ID if there is any doubt surrounding the person’s age.

However, French law puts the onus on the seller – it is not illegal for a minor to purchase an electronic cigarette, but it is illegal for a shopkeeper to sell one to someone under 18.

France considers vaping products to include things like electronic cigarettes, e-liquids (or e-juices), batteries, mods and boxes, and more.

Where are you allowed to vape?

On a general level, using vaping products is prohibited in primary and secondary schools, universities, and any establishments that would lodge, train or educate minors. This includes sports areas that are meant to host minors.

It is also prohibited on enclosed forms of public transportation, and in enclosed work spaces intended for collective use.

There are some places that allow vaping – restaurants, cafés, shopping centres and nightclubs can legally allow vaping, although the owners can also introduce private rules prohibiting vaping.

Vaping is also allowed in outdoor (open-air) public areas, including parks, public gardens, and even playgrounds.

Dedicated shisha bars allow vaping, but must not allow under 18s in and must not advertise vape products outside of the bar. 

Penalties for breaking the rules

In buildings and dedicated areas where smoking is not allowed, there must be signage reminding the public that smoking is not allowed. 

Smoking and using vape products in a place where they are banned can be punishable by a fine of up to €150, according to Service-Public.fr.

What about advertising vaping products?

In 1991, France passed the Loi Evin, which prohibited all advertising of tobacco products, and in 2016 vaping and electronic cigarette products were included within some of those restrictions.

Vaping can only be advertised within stores that sell the products such as tabacs or e-cigarette stops. All vape packaging should also include health warnings, like cigarettes and other tobacco products.

The law does not cover cultural products like film and TV, however, so it is common to see people smoking in French movies and TV series. 

Any possible changes coming up?

France’s National Committee against smoking, the CNCT, recommended on February 13th that the country institute a ban on flavours, apart from tobacco, for all products containing nicotine. They say that flavours such as candy and bubblegum flavours target vaping at children. 

And smoking?

France has had an indoor smoking ban since 2007, and smoking is prohibited in any enclosed public space such as shops, offices, cafés, restaurants, schools and on public transport.

Smoking is allowed on the outdoor terraces of bars and cafés, however. Terraces may have a covering such as a roof, awning or umbrellas but are not supposed to have permanent walls. In the winter, however, you will see this interpreted pretty leniently, when many café terraces become almost outdoor rooms for smokers. But the general rule is that if you’re indoors you cannot smoke, if you’re on the terrace you can.

Smoking is also permitted in outdoor areas such as parks, outdoor sports grounds and on the street. In some outdoor spaces, however, local authorities can impose extra restrictions, some towns have banned smoking on the beach in the summer, while local authorities often impose smoking bans in national parks and forests during the summer to reduce the risk of wildfires.

Smoking cannabis is completely illegal in France, which might come as a surprise to anyone who has visited a French city. France has both some of the strictest cannabis laws in Europe and among the highest consumption of cannabis. 

How many French people smoke and vape?

When it comes to electronic cigarette usage, daily vaping increased slightly among French adults when looking at 2021 compared to 2020 – from 5 percent up to 6.7 percent. 

However, in terms of the number who have tried vaping and electronic cigarettes, the numbers remained stable at about 38.7 percent.

According to French public health authorities, smoking levels generally in France (for traditional tobacco products) have dropped significantly in recent years, particularly for children and young people. However, the habit did increase slightly after the Covid-19 pandemic when compared to pre-pandemic (2019).

The proportion of smokers declined from 34.5 percent to 30.4 percent between 2016 and 2019, and daily smokers also saw a decline from 29.4 percent to 24 percent.

Santé publique France found that in 2021 about 31.9 percent French adults aged 18 to 75 years old reported smoking, in comparison to 30.4 percent in 2019. 

When looking at children (in troisième, or aged 14-15 years old), over half had already tried smoking in 2010, in comparison to 29 percent in 2021.

