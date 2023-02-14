Paris to open 55km of new cycling lanes for 2024 Olympics

The fifth day of ‘mass mobilisation’ in the ongoing battle against pension reform is scheduled for Thursday, February 16th – it is supported by all eight French trades union federations, which means that support is likely to be high and disruption severe on certain services.

It comes as French lawmakers continue to debate the bill for the controversial reform of the French pension system, including raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Workers in essential services such as transport must declare their intention to strike 48 hours in advance, allowing transport operators to produce strike timetables, which are usually released 24 hours in advance.

We will update this story as new information is released.

Trains and transport

The four major unions representing rail workers – SUD Rail, CGT Cheminots, CFDT Cheminots, and UNSA Ferroviaire – published a joint statement on Friday calling on workers to strike.

Unions said in their statement that they hoped workers would “broaden and amplify mobilisation”.

Rail operator SNCF said it expects to run 4 in 5 of the normal high-speed TGV services, half the normal Intercité services, and half the normal services on local TER routes.

City public transport

In Paris, the main unions representing transport workers with the city’s RATP public transport network have called for strikes and demonstrations on Thursday. This is ahead of March 7th, when the unions have called a “total and renewable strike”, which is expected to run throughout the month of March.

However on Tuesday evening RATP said it expected services to be ‘normal or quasi-normal’, with the exception of RER B which will run two in three of its normal services. A detailed timetable will be published on Wednesday evening.

In Nice there will be no tram services on lines L1, L2 and L3. Additionally, bus services will be heavily disrupted with several lines not operating at all. According to Nice-Matin, parking will be free on the roads on Thursday.

Other cities, like Lyon and Marseille, have experienced significant disruptions to public transport services in recent days of action, and traffic forecasts should be available in the coming hours.

Air travel

As of Tuesday morning, France’s Civil Aviation Authority (the DGAC) had not yet reported any expected disruption to Paris airports on Thursday.

However, on Saturday, half of flights arriving and departing from the Paris-Orly airport experienced delays and disruptions due to an unplanned strike on behalf of air traffic controllers.

The action led the DGAC to reduce the number of flights departing from Paris-Orly by 50 percent on Saturday. Other disruptions were also prevalent at the Toulouse-Blagnac airport, which was forced to close Saturday evening at 8pm.

Ports

The CGT union representing ports and docks workers have also called for a 24-hour work stoppage on February 16th.

Typically strike action in this sector impacts commercial ports rather than ferry ports.

Schools

The fifth day of mobilisation will take place amid school holidays for zones A and B, meaning it will primarily impact students and teachers in Corsica and in zone C (which represents the school districts of Créteil, Montpellier, Paris, Toulouse and Versailles), who are not yet on holiday.

The CGT-Education and FSU-SNUipp unions have called on teachers to walk out on Thursday, which is likely to lead to some school or class closures.

Additionally, some school districts have already begun warning that disruption may occur on Thursday, such as Clichy in Hauts-de-Seine and Massy in Essonne.

Ski lifts

The two unions that represent more than 90 percent of workers in ski resorts have also called an ‘unlimited’ strike which began on January 31st, meaning further actions could come in the month of February. As of Tuesday morning, no specific actions had been called for ski resort and seasonal workers for Thursday.

Petrol stations

Oil refinery workers have walked out across the country during previous days of mobilisation.

It is likely these workers will be called to strike as well on Thursday, but as of Tuesday morning no official communications by unions representing oil refinery workers specified plans for February 16th.

Energy and electricity

Unions representing workers in the energy sector have called for walkouts on February 16th, citing the fact that energy production was reduced by 4,500 during the action on February 7th.

Demos

More than 200 demos are planned across the country for Thursday.

In Paris, Saturday’s mobilisation saw at least 93,000 people take to the streets, in comparison to the 57,000 who mobilised on Tuesday, February 7th. Typically, processions in Paris begin at 2pm. The details for Thursday’s mobilisation are yet to be confirmed.

In Rennes, the march will start at 11am at the Place de Bretagne; in Lille it will start at 2pm at the Porte de Paris; in Lyon it will also begin at 2pm in front of the Manufacture des Tabacs; and in Nantes there will be a torchlight demonstration starting at 6:30pm at the “Miroir d’eau”.

What’s next?

After Thursday’s action, unions have called for another one-day strike on March 7th. In Paris, the strike on public transport networks will begin on March 7th and will be ‘renewable’, so disruption in the capital is likely to be ongoing.

