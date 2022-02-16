Read news from:
MAPS: How many Parisians live more than 5 minutes from a boulangerie?

Bakeries, butchers, wine shops and cafés - a new survey has been published studying Paris businesses and how close the capital is to being the '15 minute city'.

Published: 16 February 2022 13:13 CET
The number of bakers in Paris remained stable in the latest study of the city's commerces. (Photo: Lionel Bonaventure / AFP)

The concept of Paris becoming a leading ’15-minute city’, in which all residents would have everything they needed within a short walk of their home, was an election pledge of the capital’s mayor – now Presidential candidate – Anne Hidalgo when she was up for re-election last year.

The idea is that communities within each arrondissement of the French capital become more ‘self-sufficient’, with grocery shops, parks, cafes, sports facilities, health centres, schools and even workplaces just a walk or bike ride away. This triennial survey of the city’s commerce shows that – in this one particular area important to French people – it already is.

The eighth study into the health of the capital’s shops, cafe culture and restaurants since 2000 found that 94 percent of Parisians live within a five-minute walk from a boulangerie.

In total there were 1,180 bakeries and patisseries in Paris in 2020, a figure that had remained stable over the previous decade after falling in the first 10 years of the 21st century.

More than 1,000 bakeries had been open for at least three years, 91 new business had started, and 94 had closed down.

This map shows the number of bakeries in Paris in 2020. Green dots show established shops over three years old, red are ones that opened since 2017, while blue dots indicate shops that have closed. Image: Apur

Bakers have kept their businesses viable over the past decade by offering new ranges, including snacks and sandwiches, the study by the non-profit Atelier parisien d’urbanisme (Apur) found. Nearly 200 of the bakeries in France have also set-up terraces to reap the benefits of Paris’s renowned cafe culture.

The 1,180 bakeries make up nearly two percent of the capital’s 61,541 shops and commercial services – an extremely dense commercial network compared to other cities in France.

On the flipside, the study also found that one-third of butchers had closed in 20 years, with retirement cited as the main reason for businesses closing, along with the rise of supermarkets’ butchery sections and what the report’s authors described as, ‘reduced enthusiasm’ for meat among the population.

It counted 516 dedicated butchers’ shops in the capital in 2020.

The evolution of butchers’ shops in Paris between 2017 and 2020. Image: Apur

Meanwhile, just 80 fishmongers stores were operating in the capital when the survey was carried out – though some 259 stalls operate in Paris’s various twice-weekly open-air markets.

There are only 80 permanent fishmongers shops in the whole of Paris. Image: Apur

Intriguingly, after going out of fashion in the 1990s number of ‘cavistes’, or wine sellers has risen by almost 75 percent since 2000, to number 613 in 2020, the study found. Nearly half – 47 percent – belong to a chain.

The total number of shops and commercial businesses in Paris dropped 1.9 percent between surveys in 2017 and 2020, having remained stable in the previous three years, with clothes stores, shoe shops, jewellers and wholesale outlets more likely to close, while restaurants, organic stores, health and well-being, and beauty outlets all expanded.

The capital saw 200 organic stores open in the three years to 2020, as well as 660 cafés and restaurants, while 1,097 shops and 583 wholesalers shut their doors.

The reports authors said the survey should trends that had started several years ago were continuing on Paris high streets. E-commerce, coupled with the rise of second-hand goods as a result of growing environmental concerns, explains the sharp decline in the number of  clothing, shoes, and jewellery stores.

The development of online shopping and accompanying changes in buying practices also largely explained the virtual disappearance of video shops, as well as the decline in high street banks, temporary employment agencies, travel agencies, and the difficulties the difficulties encountered by bookshops.

The latest survey was carried out in two parts in March and October 2020 during the Covid-19 health crisis.

French supermarkets open ‘chitchat checkouts’ to counter loneliness

Every day at 9am sharp, 72-year-old Gisele shows up at her local hypermarket in western France to "cheat loneliness".

Published: 15 February 2022 09:07 CET
She always picks the same checkout counter, the one where patrons are encouraged to linger and shoot the breeze as they settle up.   

Here at the Hyper U store in Nantes, western France, they have an official name for the designated checkout: Bla Bla Caisse (Chitchat checkout).

A blue sign saying “here we take our time” encourages those with time on their hands to linger and talk, and nudging those who don’t to pay at a different counter.

“I talk about everything and nothing, for example about my grandkids coming over for the holidays,” said Gisele, dressed in an elegant blue jacket with a fur collar and clutching a red bag, a baguette tucked under her arm.

Except for school breaks when she has company, Gisele’s daily Hyper U trips are the only chance to see people, she said, so “dressing up” for the occasion makes sense.

“I used to play bridge at a club, but because of Covid I don’t really feel like going anymore,” she said.

Behind the checkout counter Rozenn Charpentier, 52, scans groceries while listening to a customer in her 60s complaining that she was given a ticket although she “wasn’t parked that illegally”.

A client in his 60s is in a better mood, having just won €150 in a scratch card game.

Two teenagers, meanwhile, buy pellet toy guns. “Be careful with those,” Charpentier warns them.

“At the ‘bla bla’ counter I feel free to start a conversation, people are usually happy to talk,” she said.

The store’s cashiers take turns at the chitchat counter, on a voluntary basis.

The supermarket opened the slow checkout two years ago to “revive human contact” with customers after the store’s six self-service counters went into service, said Regis Defontaine, head of communication and events at the supermarket.

“There’s nothing particularly original about customers and sales staff having a conversation. But these days we’re losing that social link and some say that’s a pity. This is not Amazon,” he said, in reference to the US online retailer.

Customers who pick the chatting queue are typically elderly, often live alone and have all the time in the world, he said.

Other national hypermarket brands, like Auchan and Carrefour, now have similar setups.

“Some clients like to take their time and talk,” said Pierre-Emmanuel Vasseur, the manager of the Carrefour Angers Grand Maine store.

Here, it’s been just over a week since the first chitchat checkout opened, with customers both curious at, and mystified by, the novelty.

“What are we supposed to talk about?” asked one man in his 60s with well-groomed grey hair and an impeccable shirt.

A woman inquired eagerly: “Do we have a time limit?”

“Since I’m supposed to chat with you, let me say that I find you charming,” a man said to the young cashier.

Just behind him, another client has second thoughts: “I’m not a good talker,” he said, before pushing his trolley in the opposite direction.

No such hesitations for Marie-Luc Lefeuvre-Justeau, a 82-year old regular, who says she likes to chat when she goes shopping.

“The problem is that usually somebody will complain because they’re in a hurry,” she said. “But here, we don’t bother anybody.”

