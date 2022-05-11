Read news from:
In Pictures: See how Paris plans to transform the Champs Elysées

Paris will give the famed Champs-Elysees a makeover ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games by planting trees and increasing pedestrian areas, the French capital's officials said on Wednesday.

The city of Paris' plan for the widening of the Champs Elysée by adding a pedestrian ring around it (Credit: Ville de Paris)

The French often call it “the most beautiful avenue in the world” but activists complain that traffic and luxury retail have turned it into a noisy and elitist area shunned by ordinary Parisians.

“We need to re-enchant the capital’s most famous avenue, which has lost a lot of its splendour in the past 30 years,” the mayor of the capital’s 8th district Jeanne d’Hauteserre told reporters.

“It’s a reduction of the space for cars, to be clear, because that’s how we need to envision the city of the future,” socialist Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said.

The plan is in keeping with other efforts by the city leader to squeeze cars out of Paris and make the city more green, a push that has divided residents with critics saying her policies go too far too fast.

The master plan for the Champs Elysée, including the widening of the area around the arc (Credit: Ville de Paris)

But supporters have lauded the former presidential candidate’s efforts to reduce pollution and increase green areas in the densely populated city that can become unbearable when increasingly frequent summer heatwaves hit.

Around the Arc de Triomphe, which perches atop the Champs-Elysees, the plan is to widen the pedestrian ring surrounding the monument.

And at the bottom of the two kilometre (1.2 mile) long avenue next to the Place de la Concorde, the “Re-enchant the Champs-Elysees” plan will revamp the gardens. 

An artist’s rendering of the plan for the “Square Marigny” (CREDIT: Ville de Paris)

“We will create a hectare and a half of green spaces and plant over a hundred trees,” deputy mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said.

Paris will spend 26 million euros ($27.5 million) in the lead up to the Olympics on the works set to begin within weeks.

An artist’s rendering of the ‘revamped’ gardens at the end of the Champs Elysée (CREDIT: PCA-STREAM)

The terraces near the top of the avenue favoured by tourists will also be reworked by Belgian designer Ramy Fischler, who will strive to “preserve the identity and personality” of the area, he said.

The Champs-Elysees was first laid out in 1670 but was given a revamp by Baron Haussmann, the architect behind the transformation of Paris under Napoleon III in the mid-19th century.

Over the centuries, the avenue has been the stage for the high and low moments in French history, hosting celebrations and commemorations as well as protests, notably the violent Yellow Vest movement.

It is also used as the route for the Bastille Day military parade, which celebrates the French republic and its armed forces on July 14, as well as the finishing point for the annual Tour de France cycle race.

10 French départments on alert for drought as early heatwave forecast

This week's uncommonly early heatwave has placed 10 French départements on alert for drought.

With temperatures reaching up to 30C in some parts of France this week, experts warn that the heatwave, remarkably early for the summer season, could bring on drought.

As a result, water restrictions have been put into place for 10 French départements, with a 15 total under close observation.

Drought alerts and water restrictions are common in France over the summer, but this is unusually early.

The 10 départments who have risen above the threshold for ‘alert’ are Maine-et-Loire, Vienne, Deux-Sèvres, Charente-Maritime, Charente, Ain, Drôme, Alpes-Maritimes, Bouches-du-Rhône and Vaucluse.

A map provided by the Environment Ministry showing zones impacted by water restrictions.

The map by Propluvia shows départements based on grey, yellow, orange, and red. Grey zones (“vigilance”) are to be monitored, whereas yellow zones have risen to the threshold of requiring water restrictions.

These might include specified times for watering the garden or washing the car. Golf courses and public green spaces such as parks will also have restrictions on water usage, and farmers will have water restrictions in place up to three days a week.

If an area is shaded orange, that means it is considered a “reinforced alert zones.” This would mean cutting water usage by at least 50 percent for agricultural purposes (the equivalent of about 3.5 days a week), and implementing stronger limitations on citizens’ water usage for gardens, green spaces, golf courses, or car washing.

Red zones have reached the point of “crisis,” meaning a full stop to non-priority water usage. If a zone also has stripes, that means there is a specific alert regarding groundwater.

READ MORE: MAP: Where in France has water restrictions in place

After an already dry year, the fourth driest in France since 1959, experts worry the heat will accentuate already dry soil, which is cause for concern for French farmers.

Ten days of summer heat, at this time of year “is quite rare” said climate specialist Paul Marquis to French daily Le Parisien.  In fact, some regions will experience between temperatures of eight to 10C higher than average seasonal temperatures. In total, thus far in 2022 in France, it has rained 35 percent less than last year.

However, this early heat wave is not specific to France. Many other parts of the world are experiencing similar weather patterns, with at least 20 million people in East Africa at risk of famine.

